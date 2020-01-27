Deltek Awards Outstanding Partners at Its 2020 Global Partner Kickoff Event

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, recently hosted its partners from around the world for Deltek's Global Partner Kickoff. At the annual event, Deltek's partner community gathered to celebrate their 2019 accomplishments, as well as focus on goals for 2020 and beyond.

During the Global Partner Awards ceremony, seven outstanding organizations were recognized for their contributions, dedication, and marketing and selling of Deltek solutions in 2019:

The GovCon Marketing Excellence Award – NeoSystems

The SMB Partner of the Year – Premier Consulting & Integration, LLC (PCI)

The Referral Partner of the Year – Infotek Consulting

The International Reseller of the Year – Silversoft

The Product & Portfolio Management Marketing Excellence Award – Connexion Systems

The Professional Services Marketing Excellence Award – Full Sail Partners

The Reseller of the Year – Central Consulting Group (CCG)

"Each year we look forward to the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the success of our partners during our annual Deltek Partner Kickoff event. Our partners continue to demonstrate their dedication to support and help our customers overcome their business challenges, achieve their goals and grow their businesses," said Matt Strazza, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Deltek. On behalf of everyone at Deltek, thank you to our entire partner community for your continued dedication to Deltek, and congratulations to all of our partners that were recognized during our Deltek's Global Partner Kickoff event."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

