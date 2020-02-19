Deltek Appoints Caleb Merriman as Chief Information Security Officer

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has appointed Caleb Merriman as its Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this position, Merriman will lead Deltek's global information security team in support of providing the best software and solutions to project-focused businesses around the world.

Merriman is an accomplished professional with more than 20 years of experience in senior information security positions at a broad range of industries. He joins Deltek from Guidewire Software where he managed the company's enterprise security program.

In addition to Merriman's security experience, he spent 22 years as a pilot in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Engineering Sciences and received a Masters' degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of Phoenix.

"We are thrilled to welcome Caleb Merriman to the Deltek team as our new CISO. Caleb's strong security background and proven track record in managing security programs, plus his collaborative work style, make him a great addition to our team," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO of Deltek. "Our customers entrust us with their most mission-critical and sensitive data, and as a result we prioritize security in everything we do. We continuously drive security forward with investments in our products, people and processes, rather than simply responding to security threats. Under Caleb's guidance, we will continue to protect our customers and meet the highest of their security standards."

