Deltek Announces the 14th Annual Most Valuable Project Award Winners at Insight 2021

The Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Award recognizes a firm in the AEC industry that is utilizing Deltek solutions to help successfully execute projects. This year's winner, Moody Nolan, Inc., is the largest African-American owned and managed architecture firm in the country, and the recipient of the 2021 AIA Architecture Firm Award. Moody Nolan recently upgraded from Deltek Vision to Deltek Vantagepoint, which has given project managers and staff quicker access to critical project information, increased pursuit wins by 15% and reduced its invoicing process from 4 weeks to less than 10 days.

The Enterprise Award recognizes a large, thriving business that leverages Deltek solutions to achieve its global mission. This year's winner is Rambøll, an international consulting engineering company with 16,500 employees in 35 countries. Rambøll has been using Deltek Maconomy as its global ERP partner since 1999 – a critical part of its successful growth. With Deltek, the company has been able to pivot and grow acquisitions and incorporate new businesses with greater success. Rambøll most recently rolled out Maconomy for 1,300 employees across two company acquisitions. The move seamlessly integrated new business units under its internal "One ERP" initiative to streamline onboarding new teams without disruption to the business.

The Government Contracting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek to successfully execute business with Federal, State or Local governments. This year's winner, KBR, Inc., delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR uses Deltek Costpoint for its Government Solutions Business and was recently able to expand internationally by automating processes for vendor payments that involved multiple currencies, bank accounts and geographies.

The Management & IT Consulting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek as a key technology to deliver successful engagements to their clients. This year's winner is Booz Allen Hamilton, a global management consulting and information technology firm with $7.9B in FY21 revenue. For Booz Allen Hamilton, Deltek Costpoint helped implement the firm's strategic NextGen Financial Solution by implementing a single enterprise-wide financial and supply chain program. This move provides capabilities for new cost accounting structure, streamlines core financial functions across more than 28,000 employees, and provides better tools to support the business' sustained, dynamic future growth.

The Marketing Agency Award recognizes an advertising or digital marketing agency that uses Deltek to power their creative business. This year's winner, Collective Measures is an employee-owned performance marketing agency. Rising on the tides of unprecedented growth, Deltek WorkBook enabled Collective Measures to streamline its project management and resourcing efforts and focus on what it does best: driving incredible results for clients. Collective Measures saw a 20% increase in work and projects as a result of the pandemic, taking on work at an increased pace facilitated by WorkBook, which provided one central ERP system for resource allocation, time tracking, and project management.

The Partner Award recognizes a Deltek partner and customer that together have completed an exceptional implementation of a Deltek solution. Deltek partner Prescience Technology and customer Sydney Metro are this year's winners. With three metro projects in delivery and one in operation, Sydney Metro is Australia's biggest public transport project. It is delivering the necessary step change in rail infrastructure to support Sydney's vision of three connected cities and safe, fast, frequent, turn-up-and-go services. Working with Prescience Technology, Sydney Metro uses Deltek Acumen which has resulted in significant time and cost savings. With Deltek, Sydney Metro has improved resource allocation and effort prioritization through risk-managed scheduling, allowing it to successfully manage their mega projects.

The Professional Services Award recognizes a firm doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, environmental and engineering consultants Haley & Aldrich, has a vision to be the most sought after company to integrate technology and human potential to tackle issues facing the world. Haley & Aldrich implemented Deltek Vantagepoint to eliminate costly customizations for its more than 800 users, across 30 offices in the United States. With Deltek Vantagepoint, the firm has simplified its business processes, leveraged project-based functionality, and taken advantage of the latest technologies to service its clients more effectively.

The Small to Medium Business Award recognizes small to midsized businesses doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, Infotrend, leads the way in helping government agencies modernize, digitize and innovate. With Deltek Costpoint, Infotrend was able to simplify and expedite their own process for preparing invoices. As a result, the company now has a 400% reduction in time to prepare invoices, completing them within 5 days of month-end, and has gained better insights and control of its financial health.

"It is extremely gratifying to help customers and their businesses achieve project success in their daily operations. Our annual Most Valuable Project awards continue to highlight superior customer achievements around the globe. Today, we honor those customers and partners who succeeded during an exceptionally challenging year. These recipients overcame hurdles by utilizing the tools needed to transform their project based businesses," said Brian Daniell, Deltek's Chief Customer Officer. "On behalf of everyone at Deltek, congratulations to all the nominees and winners on your accomplishments!"

