Deltek Announces Expanded Partnership with Procore to Elevate Construction Management

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced an expanded partnership with Deltek ComputerEase within the Procore platform, marking a milestone with its involvement on the Procore App Marketplace.

Procore Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of construction management software and launched the Procore App Marketplace in 2016 as an online hub for third party integrations and custom applications modernizing the everyday life of the construction professional. The enhanced integration will benefit thousands of construction stakeholders who currently depend on Deltek and Procore for their financial and project management needs, ultimately helping enhance firms' profitability by enabling construction jobs to be managed more effectively. In addition, Procore will join the Deltek Marketplace, a curated collection of third-party vendors that bring value and ROI to project-based businesses, and Deltek ComputerEase will remain on the Procore App Marketplace .

Deltek ComputerEase has a longstanding integration with Procore's Project Management platform, and this partnership will further the relationship between the two by bringing more connectivity and efficiency to the construction industry's daily operations. The expanded partnership offers more seamless data synchronization by connecting project management and accounting functions. Any changes made to projects will appear for all team members simultaneously, reducing errors and time spent on manual data transfers and updates, leading to improved efficiency, accelerated timelines, and smarter decision-making.

"Through this enhancement, we can offer contractors and their accounting teams improved access to the meaningful data they need to successfully carry out a project," said Kris Lengieza, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore . "Construction professionals using both platforms can now have access to accurate, real-time information that can be seamlessly shared between the jobsite and the back office, helping deliver projects on time and within budget."

"Thousands of trade and general construction contractors already leverage Deltek ComputerEase and Procore to run their businesses, control their margins, and collaborate with stakeholders," said John Meibers, Vice President and General Manager for Deltek ComputerEase. "We're thrilled to continue our journey with Procore and look forward to delivering industry leading integration and customer experience for users of the ComputerEase and Procore platforms."

Deltek ComputerEase is proud to be a Silver sponsor of Procore Groundbreak, being held in Chicago September 19-20, 2023. Attendees can learn more about Deltek and the expanded partnership with Procore at the Deltek ComputerEase booth, #16.

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com .

