DeltaSleep Becomes Canada's Only Domestic Manufacturer of CPAP, APAP and BiPAP Devices

Health Canada licensed Notte Series pairs Canadian-made sleep therapy devices with a Canadian-hosted cloud platform.

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- DeltaSleep today announced full commercial availability of its Canadian-made Notte Series CPAP, APAP, and BiPAP devices, making it the only manufacturer producing clinical-grade sleep therapy devices in Canada.

The Notte Series CPAP, APAP, BiPAP, and their full-face and nasal masks are licensed by Health Canada. DeltaSleep holds MDSAP certification and ISO 13485:2016 accreditation, and designs, assembles, and services every device in Woodbridge, Ontario.

Each device connects over Wi-Fi or 4G to DeltaSleep's Canadian-hosted cloud platform, giving clinicians real-time access to AHI, leak rates, usage hours, pressure settings and obstructive apnea event counts without routing patient data through international infrastructure. Patients scan a QR code on the device to generate a full compliance report on their phone, ready to share with a physician or insurer in a single tap.

Notte Series devices run at 26 dB or below and include smart start/stop, five-level expiratory pressure relief, auto leak and altitude compensation, integrated humidification and heated tubing support.

Canada has historically relied entirely on devices imported from Australia, the United States and New Zealand. A large-scale international recall in 2021 exposed that dependency, leaving patients and clinics facing long waits and limited supply with no domestic alternative. Manufacturing locally allows DeltaSleep to respond faster to clinical needs, warranty claims and supply requirements.

Canadians shouldn't have to wait on an overseas supply chain for therapy they use every night. Building here means we control quality, service and where patient data lives.

DeltaSleep is expanding its Canadian distribution network with home healthcare providers, respiratory therapy suppliers and sleep medicine distributors. Vendors can inquire at deltasleep.com.

About DeltaSleep

DeltaSleep is Canada's only manufacturer of CPAP, APAP and BiPAP devices for sleep-related breathing disorders. MDSAP certified and ISO 13485:2016 accredited, its Health Canada licensed devices are designed and assembled in Woodbridge, Ontario, with an integrated cloud platform and mobile app for real-time therapy data and compliance reporting. Learn more at deltasleep.com.

SOURCE DeltaSleep

Hiren Mistri, [email protected], 1877 776 0675