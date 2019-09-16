Delta 9 to Open Fourth Retail Cannabis Store in Thompson Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the grand opening of its Delta 9 Cannabis Store in the City Center Mall in Thompson, Manitoba has been scheduled for September 27, 2019.

"We continue to grow our retail footprint and have established ourselves as a large volume cannabis retailer in the province of Manitoba," said John Arbuthnot, founder and CEO of Delta 9. "With our upcoming store opening in Thompson we will have four stores open and servicing Manitobans. We are now looking at our long term expansion plans for our retail unit. We continue to push forward with our vision of a chain of dozens of Delta 9 branded retail stores across Canada."

At approximately 2500 square feet, the newest Delta 9 Cannabis Store is the largest cannabis retail store in the area, offering customers an open and modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil and a full assortment of cannabis accessories.

The store is conveniently located in the City Center Mall at 300 Mystery Lake Road in Thompson, Manitoba. The mall features many local and national retailers including Walmart Supercenter, Safeway, TD Bank, Liquor Mart, and Great Canadian Dollar Store, offering a merchandise mix of retail, services and restaurants. The store opening is contingent on final inspections and licensing from the Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.

"With this newest store opening we're extremely excited to be able to offer the citizens of Thompson and surrounding areas a comprehensive retail cannabis shopping experience" said John Arbuthnot, CEO. "Delta 9's cannabis concept combined with our focus on convenient and high traffic shopping destinations have been very successful as a part of our company's overall vertical integration strategy."

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana pursuant to the Cannabis Regulations (CR) and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DN and on the OTC under the symbol VRNDF. For more information, please visit delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: (i) the opening of Delta 9's retail store in Thomson, Manitoba; and (ii) Delta 9's other retail expansion plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including Delta 9 obtaining all necessary approvals for its expansion plans as well as all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated April 30, 2019 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

For further information: Investor & Media Contact: Ian Chadsey, VP Corporate Affairs, Mobile: 204-898-7722, E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

