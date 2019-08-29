Delta 9 Receives Approval to List on TSX

WINNIPEG, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC., a vertically integrated producer and seller of medical and retail use cannabis products (TSXV: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Securities (as defined below) will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") as of the opening of the market on September 3, 2019.

"With the increased visibility that trading on the TSX provides to the retail and institutional investor base, the up listing will help to increase trading liquidity and access a growing investor base interested in the cannabis industry," said John Arbuthnot, founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Upon listing on the TSX, the Securities will continue to trade under the symbols "DN" for the common shares, "DN.WT." for the common share purchase warrants expiring June 28, 2020, "DN.WT.A." for the common share purchase warrants expiring July 17, 2022, and "DN.DB" for the 8.5% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (collectively, the "Securities"). In conjunction with the listing on the TSX, the Securities will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange prior to the commencement of trading on September 3, 2019.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol VRNDF. For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating the commencement of trading of the Securities on the TSX on September 3, 2019. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statement, including that the TSX will not list the Securities.

No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

For further information: Investor & Media Contact: Ian Chadsey, VP Corporate Affairs, Mobile: 204-898-7722, E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

