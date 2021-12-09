Deloitte Names Kneat Ireland's Third Fastest Growing Technology Company

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) ("Kneat or the Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce it has been ranked 3rd in the prestigious 2021 Deloitte Ireland Technology Fast 50 list.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland's foremost technology award programs. With Kneat's operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, the Company was included in the ranking of the country's 50 fastest growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over four years up until December 2020. Over this period, Kneat recorded growth of 1,661%, whilst headcount increased 350%.

In addition to placing third overall, Kneat was also awarded runner up for the Scale-Up Award, given to companies that have demonstrated an impressive ability to scale up and expand overseas.

"We are delighted with these awards and to be shortlisted with so many other exceptional companies. We would like to thank Deloitte, our customers, partners, shareholders, and our outstanding high performing global teams", said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "It makes our team very proud that among our many clients we are assisting seven of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies and three of the world's leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers deliver their medicines to the highest quality standards", continued Ryan.

This award closes off a year which included several milestones such as a public equity funding round of over $20 million CAD in April, the continued acquisition and expansion of top biopharmaceutical clients, record-setting revenue growth achievements and the Company's recent uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management.

Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally.

Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the Company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

For further information: Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, P: +353 61 203826, E: [email protected]; James Bowen, Kneat Investor Relations, P: + 1 416-519-9442, E: [email protected]

