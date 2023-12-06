Deloitte Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams, has recognized Deloitte as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide. This is the second year in a row that Deloitte is recognized in this report.

"In the face of today's ever-evolving market landscape, Deloitte is laser-focused on harnessing the power of our software engineering and product development capabilities to help clients reimagine their industries for the future, drawing on secure and scalable cloud software platforms and cloud-native applications to undergo wholesale digital transformations," said Faruk Muratovic, Deloitte Engineering leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We believe that this recognition from Gartner affirms the impact of our deep industry experience, human-centered product design process and co-innovation opportunities with our valued alliances."

Deloitte further believes that this positioning is due to its experience in product strategy and conceptualization; its use of analytics and evaluative research to measure and refine outcomes; and its user experience and user interface capabilities.

Deloitte recently launched Deloitte Engineering, a large-scale expansion of its software engineering and product development offerings, to help clients across industries define, shape, build and scale their solutions for maximum business value. This practice is aimed at helping clients to innovate and transform across their business transformation journeys, utilizing the latest and most cutting-edge technologies.

