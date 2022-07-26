Deloitte Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gartner®, one of the world's leading information technology and advisory companies, has positioned Deloitte as the Leader with the highest Ability to Execute and furthest Completeness of Vision in its July 2022 report titled, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

Deloitte's capabilities were also recognized in Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Critical Capabilities by Gartner with the highest scores in the Use Cases: Agile Migration, Enabling, Monitoring and Optimization, and Knowledge Share.

"We are energized by the trust Deloitte clients have placed in our ability to shape and lead their cloud transformations and by our ability to show up with deep domain specialization, an engineering first mindset and an ability to drive meaningful impact rapidly. We are thrilled that Gartner recognized us again, and we are proud of our ability to leverage cloud as a force multiplier for our clients and for the industries we serve," said Ranjit Bawa, US Cloud Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Originating in 2021, this is the second year in a row that this report has recognized Deloitte as the Leader. Deloitte was also positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide in 2020 and 2019. Deloitte believes this is due to its client-centric approach and cloud integrated offerings that enhance client business solutions using platforms to augment and speed time to value as key differentiators.

"As we continue to lead Deloitte clients through their digital transformation strategies to unlock innovation, we remain committed to investing in cloud, modern engineering and delivery and next-generation technologies to uniquely position clients to thrive in the digital economy," said Sam Balaji, Deloitte Global Consulting Leader. "Our expansive capabilities globally, which embody our collaborative, client-first mentality, are reflected in Deloitte's positioning in this report."

Over the last three years, Deloitte has tripled the size of its cloud practice globally and has made numerous acquisitions of software and product engineering organizations around the world, recently announcing NTC, Dextra Technologies and BIAS corporation.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

