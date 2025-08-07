Deloitte India and Embark collaborate to build and scale GCCs in India

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Deloitte India has announced a strategic alliance with Embark, an integrated platform for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), to offer comprehensive support for global firms establishing and scaling their GCCs in India.

According to Deloitte India, GCCs are increasingly central to delivering customer experience, AI innovation, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, and supply chain modernisation.

Through the Deloitte-Embark alliance, global firms gain end-to-end GCC support from strategy and location planning to legal, tax, facility setup, and ongoing operations across finance, talent, procurement, and compliance. The goal: de-risk execution, speed up timelines, and enable scalable, future-ready growth.

Regarding the collaboration, Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance Leader, Deloitte India, said, "GCCs have become strategic hubs for driving enterprise transformation. They are powering innovation, accelerating digital agendas, and enabling resilient, future-ready operations. This alliance is a testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together Deloitte India's strategic advisory and Embark's on-ground execution to deliver an integrated, end-to-end solution. It reflects the true 'art of the possible' when complementary capabilities align with a shared vision. Together, we are enabling GCCs to launch and empowering global organisations to reimagine what is possible and leading from India on a global stage."

Deepak Mowdhgalya, Partner, Deloitte India, added, "What we are seeing today is not just the growth of GCCs, but a fundamental shift in how global organisations view India as a strategic hub for innovation, beyond mere execution. Yet, many companies struggle to convert vision into reality due to a lack of a trusted advisor-led support system. This alliance with Embark is designed to solve that challenge. By bringing together complementary strengths under one roof, we enable enterprises to move from intent to impact faster, with greater confidence, proven ability, and long-term scalability."

Aravind Maiya, Co-founder & CEO of Embark, said, "We are delighted to partner with Deloitte India to offer a first-of-its-kind, integrated GCC solution in India. Our combined strengths will enable global companies to seamlessly enter and scale in the Indian market, using world-class infrastructure."

As India continues to position itself as a cornerstone of the global digital economy, such alliances will play a key role in catalysing growth, enabling job creation, and expanding the footprint of high-value, innovation-led services across the country.

