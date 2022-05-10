Deloitte Canada and ClearBlue Markets join forces to unlock carbon value in the path to net zero

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada and ClearBlue Markets announced today a new strategic alliance that will help organizations understand and manage their carbon compliance positions and net zero commitments. The move combines Deloitte's world-class advisory and technology capabilities with ClearBlue's deep experience in carbon markets, including market analysis, offset project development, risk management and transactions.

The alliance comes at a time when regulators are introducing increased climate reporting compliance requirements around the cost of carbon and climate disclosures, resulting in companies needing to better understand their carbon position and financial exposure more than ever.

By incorporating ClearBlue's technology enabled carbon market guidance into Deloitte's end-to-end net-zero capabilities, organizations will have access to best-in-class insights as they navigate the energy transition. Clients are facing increased costs and uncertainty in global voluntary offset procurement and across different regulatory frameworks and carbon markets such as the Canadian Output-Based Pricing System (OBPS), Clean Fuel Regulation, Quebec Cap-and-Trade, Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER), and BC Low Carbon Fuel Standards (BC LCSF). Navigating these frameworks in the context of pursuing net zero strategy is of strategic importance to commercializing opportunities and managing risks.

"There has been a fundamental shift in how our clients think about the value of carbon as they navigate compliance and voluntary commitments in the market." said Henry Stoch, Partner and National Leader, Sustainability & Climate Change at Deloitte Canada. "Aligning Deloitte with ClearBlue Markets strengthens our mutual capabilities to guide clients through carbon policy impacts, and ultimately inform and optimize their carbon positions."

This move strengthens Deloitte's Centre for Sustainability and Climate Action and how it continues to support clients through their entire lower carbon journey. The new alliance with ClearBlue offers further analysis into compliance and voluntary carbon markets and the policy impacts on a company's bottom line.

"Many companies are baffled – and rightly so – as to where to start when thinking about corporate compliance or voluntary carbon targets. This alliance between ClearBlue and Deloitte provides companies a clear choice for who to contact when they want the confidence, insights and tools to actually achieve their carbon compliance and net zero targets," said Fiona Oliver-Glasford, President, ClearBlue Markets.

For more information please visit Deloitte's Centre for Sustainability and Climate Action and ClearBlue Markets.

About ClearBlue

ClearBlue Markets is a technology enabled carbon markets company whose aim is to simplify and create confidence for companies when they access environmental financial markets to meet carbon compliance or net zero goals. Through ClearBlue's team's deep practical expertise and integrated set of products and solutions - including carbon compliance and offset strategy development, carbon market policy and risk assessments, demand and supply analysis and price forecasting for offsets, carbon credits and renewable energy credits, transaction facilitation, and offset development - our customers confidently achieve their carbon reduction and net zero ambitions.

ClearBlue has received the Environmental Finance Advisory/Consultants of the year for all North American Markets (2018, 2019 and 2021) and Chinese Carbon Markets (2020 and 2021). ClearBlue Markets services clients worldwide and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with a European office in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

To learn more about ClearBlue Markets people, products and services, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at https://www.clearbluemarkets.com.

