Deloitte announces sale of Auvenir, an internal venture and accountech software provider, to Auvenir Management

Auvenir re-brands as Streamworks Tech, launches AI-powered workflow and engagement solutions

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Deloitte has completed the sale of Auvenir, a leading provider of cloud-native, accountech and compliance platforms, to the Company's management team comprising Pete Myers, Neeraj Sharma, and Tim Parker. As a part of the transaction Auvenir re-branded as Streamworks Tech.

Founded as a Deloitte venture to automate engagement and client collaboration, the Auvenir team has helped develop audit software with major audit and assurance customers including Deloitte, Audit New Zealand, and other government entities. Auvenir also has significant traction with Canadian Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firms using its quality management compliance solution and its engagements product used for preparations, compilations, reviews, and audits.

Streamworks Tech has just launched its artificial intelligence (AI) powered system for quality management in the United States in collaboration with CPA Club, which includes ongoing monitoring and seamless migration from existing tools.

"We are proud of what Deloitte and Auvenir have achieved together, and Deloitte believes this is the best long-term path for the Company and this team." said Jean-Marc Mickeler, Deloitte Global Audit & Assurance leader. "Streamworks Tech is well-positioned to continue building on its existing strengths under its current leadership."

Pete Myers, Streamworks Tech CEO, added "We have always had a laser focus on serving firms, enterprises, and the public sector with a clear mission to help professionals navigate complexity with the latest technology tools, including AI, that deliver confidence, compliance, and agility. Our dynamic solution has been successfully deployed for audit, assurance and compliance workflows and can now be easily configured for any type of client engagement across many verticals."

About Streamworks Tech

Streamworks Tech is an intelligent, cloud-based client engagement platform that helps enable firms to leverage the best of today's technology to create a better engagement experience for practitioners and their respective clients. Originally designed for financial audit, the solution can be used for any type of client engagement, including internal and performance audits, compliance, and due diligence workflows.

Streamworks Tech's technology has been used to date in 150 geographies and has several enterprise customers such as large accounting firms including Deloitte, public audit offices including Audit New Zealand and other government entities, and national associations that are building customized solutions on the platform. Streamworks Tech also has around 900 CPA firms using its Quality Management Guide and Engagements solutions in Canada.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180+ year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's over 470,000 people worldwide work together every day to make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

SOURCE Streamworks Tech

Contacts: Neeraj Sharma, COO, Streamworks Tech, [email protected]; Vicktery Zimmerman, Deloitte Global Communications, Tel: +1.312.486.1569, [email protected]