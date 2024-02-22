Delizia brand Vegetarian Beef Ball recalled due to undeclared wheat
Feb 22, 2024, 15:46 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Vegetarian Beef Ball
Issue:
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Food - Allergen - Wheat
Distribution:
Alberta
British Columbia
Ontario
Yukon
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
