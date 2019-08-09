Delivering Greater Throughput And Decreased Turnaround Time For Research Labs Is The Focus Of Leica Biosystems Next Generation Digital Pathology Scanner

"The Aperio GT 450 has demonstrated, in a workflow study at our laboratories, substantial increases in throughput while dramatically reducing hands on time for our histotechnicians. This frees up additional FTE capacity that we can operationally utilize and respond to increasing annual slide volumes," said Julie Broccardo, Director of Anatomic Pathology Operations at NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

The Aperio GT 450 also uses a 40x objective engineered by Leica Microsystems together with

Leica Biosystems patented RTF technology (US patent #9,841,590), to improve scanning speeds, while simultaneously maintaining excellent optical focus.

"I am really impressed with the sharpness and contrast of the images from the GT 450. It is definitely next-generation image quality," stated Dr. W. Dean Wallace, Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

In addition, the Aperio GT 450 offers a new scalable IT platform called the Scanner Admin Manager (SAM), which allows multiple scanners to be securely connected to a central monitoring hub, removing individual workstation needs for each scanner.

"The IT architecture for the Aperio GT 450, including the SAM central hub, is a gigantic leap forward to scale and support digital pathology IT operations," said Chris Khacherian, Program Manager, Service Delivery, Digital Technology at UCLA.

The Aperio GT 450 uses slide racks that are compatible with other Leica Biosystems products, making it easier for customers to perform their work.

"We are excited about this innovative product as it delivers the benefit of improved throughputs, reduced turnaround time and a high-quality image viewing experience for our biopharma and academic researchers," said Colin White, Global Vice President, Advanced Staining and Imaging at Leica Biosystems.

For Research Use Only. Not For Use in Diagnostic Procedures.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems (LeicaBiosystems.com) is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation, integrating each step in the workflow. As the only company to own the workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, we are uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each of these steps. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is represented in over 100 countries and is headquartered in Nussloch, Germany.

