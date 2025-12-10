Deliverect Launches Industry First AI Agent Library to Automate Restaurant Operations

Developed in partnership with workflow automation leader n8n, Deliverect's new customizable AI agents will help restaurants drive sales, boost efficiency and enhance guest experience.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Deliverect, the global food-tech SaaS company transforming restaurant and retail operations, today announced the launch of its AI Agent Library, the first library of plug-and-play artificial intelligence agents designed specifically for the restaurant industry.

Developed in partnership with workflow-automation leader n8n and piloted by KFC, the AI Agent Library enables restaurants to integrate intelligent agents directly into their workflows to automate decision-making, optimize preparation times and elevate operational performance and marketing effectiveness across channels.

Powering the next wave of restaurant automation

The AI Agent Library connects to Deliverect's MCP servers and n8n's no-code automation engine, enabling restaurants to act on real-time data from their POS, delivery partners, CRM systems and marketing platforms.

At launch, seven AI agent templates will be available, focused on key use cases including:

Order throttling to maintain optimal average preparation times

to maintain optimal average preparation times Menu optimization to boost digital sales

to boost digital sales Smart marketing automation for higher engagement

for higher engagement Guest-support escalation to deliver faster, more consistent service

Restaurants can duplicate and customize each agent to suit their brand, operations and channel mix, unlocking automation without needing in-house AI development.

KFC pilot drives 118% sales uplift seamlessly with AI Agent

KFC was the first brand to deploy Deliverect's AI agent capabilities, using the Dynamic Promotion Agent to power its "Secret Box Meal" campaign for a pilot in the Netherlands.

The activation invited guests to solve an online treasure hunt to unlock a free Box Meal. Once a participant found a code, the AI Agent--built through Deliverect's MCP server and n8n's workflow engine--automatically generated and activated the reward in KFC's ordering app.

The results were immediate:

Over 1,000 promotional codes generated within hours of launch

generated within hours of launch A 118% uplift in sales on the campaign day

on the campaign day Fully automated campaign management with zero manual intervention

"This was one of our fastest and most effective digital activations," said Oussama Badidi, Digital Director, KFC Netherlands. "Deliverect's AI agents allowed us to automate the entire promotion, from detection to delivery, creating a seamless experience for our guests while driving real business impact."

A new era of intelligent restaurant operations

"The restaurant industry is entering an age of intelligent automation," said Zhong Xu, co-founder and CEO of Deliverect. "We've already connected millions of orders through our platform, but now we're helping restaurants act on that data in real time. In partnership with n8n, our AI Agent Library gives every QSR operator access to scalable, customizable automation that can make proactive decisions across sales, operations and marketing. That's a first, and transformative for the industry"

Built for scale, speed and security

The AI Agent Library is designed for global enterprise deployment, with ISO-compliant governance, role-based access, audit logs and per-location guardrails. Agents can be rolled out across hundreds of stores in days through Deliverect's secure MCP APIs and n8n's visual workflow builder.

The AI Agent Library is available immediately to restaurants using the Deliverect platform. All public templates will be available for immediate deployment and charged on a usage basis. In addition to existing templates, restaurants will also be able to design their own bespoke agents using the platform to address their specific needs and customize to their own unique use cases.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global retail technology company that connects online ordering channels directly to in-store operations at enterprise level, serving more than 70,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across dine-in, carry-out, drive-through, delivery and catering. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. For more information, visit www.deliverect.com .

