Delic Holdings Inc. Announces Meet DELIC, the Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Edutainment Event and Expo for Newcomers and Veteran Psychonauts, Announces Initial Speaker Lineup

Duncan Trussell , stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor, host of The Duncan Trussell Family Hour. He appears on the Netflix series "The Midnight Gospel," along with The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and Joe Rogan Questions Everything

, stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor, host of The Duncan Trussell Family Hour. He appears on the Netflix series "The Midnight Gospel," along with The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and Joe Rogan Questions Everything Jason Silva , Venezuelan-American filmmaker, philosopher, television personality, and public speaker whose stated goal is to use technology to excite people about science and philosophy. Host of National Geographic documentaries: Brain Games and Origins

, Venezuelan-American filmmaker, philosopher, television personality, and public speaker whose stated goal is to use technology to excite people about science and philosophy. Host of National Geographic documentaries: and Origins Aubrey Marcus , founder of Onnit, a lifestyle brand based on a holistic health philosophy he calls Total Human Optimization. He hosts the Aubrey Marcus Podcast and is a NYT Best-selling author

, founder of Onnit, a lifestyle brand based on a holistic health philosophy he calls Total Human Optimization. He hosts the Aubrey Marcus Podcast and is a NYT Best-selling author Alyson Charles , former TV/radio host and athlete turned author, spiritual teacher, medium and shaman

former TV/radio host and athlete turned author, spiritual teacher, medium and shaman Dr. Carl Hart , Ziff Professor at Columbia University and former chair of the Department of Psychology, one of the world's preeminent experts on the effects of so-called recreational drugs on the human mind and body. Dr. Hart has published more than 100 scientific articles in the area of neuropsychopharmacology and is co-author of the textbook Drugs, Society and Human Behavior

, Ziff Professor at and former chair of the Department of Psychology, one of the world's preeminent experts on the effects of so-called recreational drugs on the human mind and body. Dr. Hart has published more than 100 scientific articles in the area of neuropsychopharmacology and is co-author of the textbook Chris Ryan PhD , NYT bestselling author, featured speaker at TED, SXSW, The Festival of Dangerous Ideas at the Sydney Opera House, the Portland Comedy Festival, and a frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour and many other podcasts

PhD NYT bestselling author, featured speaker at TED, SXSW, The Festival of Dangerous Ideas at the Opera House, the Portland Comedy Festival, and a frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour and many other podcasts Ifetayo Harvey , Social Media Manager at Caring Across Generations, formerly with the Drug Policy Alliance because of her passion for ending the war on drugs. Founder and board president of the People of Color Psychedelic Collective. Outspoken advocate and writer in the drug policy reform space

Social Media Manager at Caring Across Generations, formerly with the Drug Policy Alliance because of her passion for ending the war on drugs. Founder and board president of the People of Color Psychedelic Collective. Outspoken advocate and writer in the drug policy reform space George Goldsmith , entrepreneur dedicated to bringing about positive change in society with particular focus on health and wellbeing. CEO and founder of COMPASS Pathways along with his partner...

entrepreneur dedicated to bringing about positive change in society with particular focus on health and wellbeing. CEO and founder of COMPASS Pathways along with his partner... Ekaterina Malievskaia, MD, Chief Innovation Officer for COMPASS

MD, Chief Innovation Officer for COMPASS Luke Storey , motivational speaker, podcaster, writer, meditation and metaphysics teacher and lifestyle design expert who shares transformative principles of health, and spirituality. Host of the top rated podcast, The Life Stylist

motivational speaker, podcaster, writer, meditation and metaphysics teacher and lifestyle design expert who shares transformative principles of health, and spirituality. Host of the top rated podcast, The Life Stylist Dr. Molly Maloof , provides health optimization and personalized medicine to high achieving entrepreneurs, investors, and technology executives. Lecturer within the Wellness Department of the Medical School at Stanford University where she created a course entitled, "Live Better Longer: Extending Healthspan to Lengthen Lifespan." Founder of Adamo Bioscience

provides health optimization and personalized medicine to high achieving entrepreneurs, investors, and technology executives. Lecturer within the Wellness Department of the Medical School at where she created a course entitled, "Live Better Longer: Extending Healthspan to Lengthen Lifespan." Founder of Adamo Bioscience Ben Westhoff , award-winning investigative reporter who writes about culture, drugs, and poverty

award-winning investigative reporter who writes about culture, drugs, and poverty Brittany Hoogenboom , owner and founder of Synergy Soul, a mind, body, soul, & business brand, and an intuitive business coach

, owner and founder of Synergy Soul, a mind, body, soul, & business brand, and an intuitive business coach Dr. Dave Rabin , MD, PhD, neuroscientist, board-certified psychiatrist, health tech entrepreneur & inventor who has been studying the impact of chronic stress in humans for more than a decade. Co-founder & chief innovation officer at Apollo Neuroscience

MD, PhD, neuroscientist, board-certified psychiatrist, health tech entrepreneur & inventor who has been studying the impact of chronic stress in humans for more than a decade. Co-founder & chief innovation officer at Apollo Neuroscience Laura Dawn , host of The Psychedelic Leadership Podcast, and a microdosing mentor for executives, who has led transformational retreats for over 10 years.

host of The Psychedelic Leadership Podcast, and a microdosing mentor for executives, who has led transformational retreats for over 10 years. Gil Hedley PhD , educator, doctor and author. Producer of The Integral Anatomy Series , the author of several books, and has most recently begun releasing "Anatomy from A to Z"

PhD educator, doctor and author. Producer of , the author of several books, and has most recently begun releasing "Anatomy from A to Z" Amber Amendola , psychotherapist with 10 years of health and wellness experience, focused on the healing potential of non-ordinary states of consciousness

, psychotherapist with 10 years of health and wellness experience, focused on the healing potential of non-ordinary states of consciousness Robbie Bent , thought leader in the mental health space building a global community to improve mental health in an accessible way by combining beautiful social spaces built around saunas / ice bath's and the largest library of breathwork content in the world

thought leader in the mental health space building a global community to improve mental health in an accessible way by combining beautiful social spaces built around saunas / ice bath's and the largest library of breathwork content in the world Dr. Jeff Chen , MD/MBA, impact entrepreneur, scientist, and storyteller operating at the convergence of culture, science, and business to heal the body, mind, and planet. Cofounder & CEO of Radicle Science

MD/MBA, impact entrepreneur, scientist, and storyteller operating at the convergence of culture, science, and business to heal the body, mind, and planet. Cofounder & CEO of Radicle Science Florencia Bollini , named The Corporate Shaman by Forbes Magazine, Flor has over a decade of experience as one of the pioneering practitioners of the plant medicine world. She has developed and introduced an expert system that has set the standard for the administration and integration of 5-MeO-DMT, the most potent psychoactive compound in the world

named The Corporate Shaman by Forbes Magazine, Flor has over a decade of experience as one of the pioneering practitioners of the plant medicine world. She has developed and introduced an expert system that has set the standard for the administration and integration of 5-MeO-DMT, the most potent psychoactive compound in the world Trish Damon , accomplished professional in the health and wellness, spiritual psychology, shamanism, functional medicine, and yoga space. Founder of Circadia psychedelic retreats, and a Director of Psychedelic Institute, a non-profit organization engaged in, among other things, philanthropic projects to facilitate access to psychedelic psychotherapies

, accomplished professional in the health and wellness, spiritual psychology, shamanism, functional medicine, and yoga space. Founder of Circadia psychedelic retreats, and a Director of Psychedelic Institute, a non-profit organization engaged in, among other things, philanthropic projects to facilitate access to psychedelic psychotherapies Dr. Matt Cook , President and Founder of BioReset™️ Medical and Medical Advisor of BioReset Network. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 20 years of experience in practicing medicine, focusing the last 14 years on functional and regenerative medicine

, President and Founder of BioReset™️ Medical and Medical Advisor of BioReset Network. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 20 years of experience in practicing medicine, focusing the last 14 years on functional and regenerative medicine Dr. Harry Mcllroy MD, Family physician. Licensed Acupuncturist. Functional Medicine Practitioner. Osteopath. Nutritionist. Authorized Ashtanga Yoga Teacher.

MD, Family physician. Licensed Acupuncturist. Functional Medicine Practitioner. Osteopath. Nutritionist. Authorized Ashtanga Yoga Teacher. Barbara Branaman ,co-Founder and CEO of the ever expanding suite of BioReset brands, products and services. In this role, Barbara not only oversees key operations across the ever expanding national and international medical practice, but she is also the driving force behind the growth of the BioReset Health and BioReset Supplement product divisions.

,co-Founder and CEO of the ever expanding suite of BioReset brands, products and services. In this role, Barbara not only oversees key operations across the ever expanding national and international medical practice, but she is also the driving force behind the growth of the BioReset Health and BioReset Supplement product divisions. Shane Mauss , stand-up comedian, adventurer, podcaster, psychonaut and science enthusiast!

"Meet DELIC is truly for everyone--those brand new to psychedelic wellness, industry veterans and all those in between who see the cultural, business and health implications of this movement," said DELIC Corp co-founder Jackee Stang. "What makes this different from anything like it is the blend of business and professional development with entertainment that we've put together over two unforgettable days in Las Vegas. We are bringing together the leading minds and community to help scale psychedelic wellness to meet the needs of the masses through business and influence. It is a unique experience that will expand your mind, develop your network, grow your business and result in lifetime memories."

Panels and keynotes will include a broad array of topics such as: "Ketamine Clinics Today, Psilocybin and MDMA Therapy Tomorrow," "PTSD Reset and Recovery," "How Psychedelics Can be Effectively Used for Physical Optimization," microdosing, activism, sexuality, and "Drug Use for Grown-Ups." Musical and entertainment acts are scheduled both evenings following the panels and expo.

Meet DELIC is a division of DELIC Corp Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform. Meet Delic will be held November 6-7 at the immersive and experiential AREA15 in Las Vegas. Tickets are now available for the two-day experience. Follow us here, @meetdelic on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Meet Delic

Meet DELIC is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet DELIC is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About DELIC Corp.

DELIC is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio, Delic Labs the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet DELIC the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers (under binding acquisition agreement) one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. DELIC is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of DELIC's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, DELIC is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of DELIC to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, DELIC has made certain assumptions.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although DELIC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and DELIC does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to DELIC or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Development, [email protected]