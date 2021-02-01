Delic Corp Announces Appointment of Matt Stang as CEO & Chairman of the Company, Welcomes Gerard Adams to Board of Advisors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Delic Holdings Corp. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQX: DELCF), a psychedelic wellness-focused company, is pleased to announce that Matt Stang has been appointed as the Company's new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 29, 2021. Jackee Stang has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company but will continue to serve the Company as Chief Creative Officer.

Matt Stang was an Owner and Operator of High Times, the most recognized brand in Cannabis, for 17 years prior to its sale to a private equity fund, and during that time he helped legalize Cannabis in multiple states, launched the Cannabis Cup in America, and helped build the legal cannabis industry. For almost 20 years he has met and interacted with all corners within the cannabis community. As one of the most connected people in the Alternative Drug space, he helped found DELIC two years ago as one of the first psychedelic corporations. His expertise in business includes marketing, branding, business development and product viability.

Matt Stang, CEO and founder, commented "I have been involved with DELIC from the start, and am proud to see how far we've come from 2 years ago. I am excited for what's in store for not only DELIC, but the entire psychedelic community. There is tremendous value being created throughout the sector and we're thrilled to be at the forefront. It is a privilege to take the role of CEO on, and I look forward to creating significant value for our brands, and especially our shareholders."

The company would also like to welcome Gerard Adams, an American entrepreneur, to the Company's Board of Advisors.

Gerard Adams is an American entrepreneur. Adams was co-founder of Elite Daily, a news site targeted towards millennials, which sold to the Daily Mail in 2015 for $50 million. He is also a contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine and Host of the docu-series Leaders Create Leaders with over 20 million views. Gerard is currently focused on advising and investing in founders raising consciousness on the plant through technology, education, and psychedelics.

The Company also announces that it has retained the services of GRA Enterprises LLC ‎‎‎("GRA") to ‎provide investor relations services to the Company for a term of 6 months. GRA will be paid a fee of US$25,000 and issued 150,000 subordinate voting shares with a four month hold period.

About DELIC

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing ‎interest in psychedelic science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture. ‎DELIC's offerings include "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand, ‎‎"Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture and "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

