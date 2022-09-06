Delic Announces Postponement of Meet Delic Conference

Meet Delic will now be held on October 14 and 15, 2023 in Las Vegas

Tickets purchased for Meet Delic 2022 will be honored at next year's event

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today announced the postponement of the Meet Delic conference taking place November 5 and 6 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference will now be held on October 14 and 15, 2023, in the same location. Tickets purchased for 2022 Meet Delic will be honored at next year's event and current Early Bird pricing has been extended for an additional 30 days.

Delic's annual Meet Delic conference has emerged as the world's premier psychedelic wellness experience. More than 2,500 people visited AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, last November to attend and experience two days of programs and activities, including 20 hours of talks, panels and discussions at the intersection of psychedelics, wellness, and business by over 60 thought leaders, medical professionals and wellness advocates.

The company plans to build upon the success of Meet Delic 2021 when it returns next year to AREA15 in Las Vegas. Delic will bring together thought and business leaders and health & wellness experts from across the globe to explore the past, present and future of psychedelics. The 2023 Meet Delic conference will also feature showstopping artists, musicians and entertainers. Past performers included Mindchatter, Little Miss Nasty, Sporeganic and DJ David Starfire.

"Meet Delic 2021 was the first event of its kind and brought awareness to the benefits of psychedelics to heal people and communities through enlightening panels and talks and electrifying performances. Next year promises to be a breakthrough year for the psychedelic renaissance, so we've decided the best way to celebrate is to move Meet Delic to 2023," said Matt Stang, executive chairman of Delic. "We're excited to bring the community together again next October to learn more about the groundbreaking opportunities within psychedelics to address the current mental health crisis. We look forward to unveiling what we have planned for Meet Delic 2023."

For more information regarding becoming a sponsor or attending the next Meet Delic Conference, please visit https://meetdelic.com/ .

Ticket holders requesting a refund can find more info at https://meetdelic.com/refunds/.

About Meet Delic

Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers ; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to focus exclusively on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs ; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic ; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio . Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and better access to effective and affordable treatment options.

