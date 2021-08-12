Delic Announces Luke Storey, Transformation Coach and Creator/Host of Thought-Provoking Podcast, The Life Stylist to Speak at Meet Delic: The World's Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Event

Meet Delic, a revolutionary, two-day immersive edutainment experience for the world's leading psychedelic and wellness thought and business leaders will take place at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 6 – 7, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Delic Holdings Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today announced that Luke Storey will serve as one of the headline speakers at Meet Delic the world's premiere psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, business and thought leaders.

Storey is the creator and host of The Life Stylist, a podcast dedicated to those seeking to live life at the highest level of human potential. The show boasts over 7 million downloads on iTunes and has featured some of the most prominent experts in the fields of health, spirituality, and personal development.

Storey is a motivational speaker, meditation and metaphysics teacher and lifestyle design expert who has dedicated his life to inspiring people to heal and transform with spirituality and biohacking. Storey states, "In a time when the world needs it most, I am excited to contribute to the conversation of how humanity can heal our past and evolve into the future through the ceremonial use of plant medicines and the clinically therapeutic application of psychedelics. The third wave of these incredible medicines is upon us, and Meet Delic is at the forefront of the revolution." Storey's teachings combine primal health, and ancient spiritual practices with the most cutting-edge natural healing, and consciousness expanding technologies. His strategies for healing, happiness, and high-performance living inspire people worldwide to transform their mind, body, and spirit.

"Luke Storey is an inspirational force in the possibility of human potential and an incredible addition to Meet Delic. s," said Delic co-founder, Jackee Stang. "His coaching, life experience and voice are pivotal to sharing the story of psychedelic wellness and we are looking forward to learning more in Las Vegas this November."

The experiential event will feature dancers, music, 3D mapping, new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations and the world's largest psychedelic business expo.

The twenty hours of panels and keynotes will include a broad array of topics such as: "Psychedelics and Sobriety: The Next Frontier in Recovery." "Why Are Psychedelics Medicine?" "Ketamine Clinics Today, Psilocybin and MDMA Therapy Tomorrow," "PTSD Reset and Recovery," "Aphrodisiacs and Psychedelics: A History of Medicine for Love," Microdosing, Psychedelic Activism, "Drug Use for Grown-Ups." Musical and entertainment acts are scheduled both evenings following the panels and expo.

Tickets are now available for the two-day experience. For more information please visit, meetdelic.com. Follow us on @meetdelic on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Tickets available now.

About Meet Delic

Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp.

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio, Delic Labs the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. DELIC is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

For further information: Investor Inquiries: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, [email protected]; Media Inquiries: Monica M. Jaramillo, LABEL The Agency, [email protected]

