Delic Announces Ben Westhoff, Award-Winning Investigative Reporter Specializing in Fentanyl to Speak at Meet Delic: The World's Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Event

Meet Delic, a revolutionary, two-day immersive edutainment experience for the world's leading psychedelic and wellness thought and business leaders will take place at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 6 – 7, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Delic Holdings Corp . ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today announced that Ben Westhoff will serve as one of the headline speakers at Meet Delic the world's premiere psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, business and thought leaders.

Ben Westhoff is an award-winning investigative reporter who writes about culture, drugs, and poverty. His book Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Created the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic is the bombshell first book about the fentanyl epidemic, and he has advised officials at the top levels of government about the crisis. His previous book Original Gangstas is the definitive work on N.W.A., Tupac, and West Coast hip-hop. He came up in the alternative weeklies Riverfront Times and L.A. Weekly and has also written for The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone, and the Guardian.

"I've spoken at conferences around the country, but have never been so excited as this one," said Westhoff. "I hope to see you there!"

Westhoff 's keynote appearance, Fentanyl in our Drugs, will discuss how fentanyl isn't just a problem for heroin users but how it is upending the entire recreational drug landscape. His presentation will show how fentanyl affects drug legalization prospects, dark web markets, geopolitics, and much more, and whether there's any hope for ending the opioid crisis.

"Ben's thought provoking journalism has exposed serious problems with the way we fight drug abuse and opens up the possibility of better treatment with far fewer side effects," said Delic co-founder, Jackee Stang. "His objective take on the realm of treatments will be incredibly interesting and educational for the Meet Delic audience."

Meet Delic will feature dancers, music, 3D mapping, new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations and the world's largest psychedelic business expo.

Meet Delic is a subsidiary of Delic, which is focused on bringing psychedelic wellness to the mainstream. The company does this through an umbrella of related owned and operated businesses to support scaling the impact and reach of treatment, including 1) trusted media and e-commerce platforms and in-person events like Meet Delic to market the services directly to patients and consumers and gain data, 2) a licensed lab to develop IP, R&D and innovative high quality and safe product lines and 3) the largest and most accessible network of physical clinics to administer effective treatments.

About Meet Delic

Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp.

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio , Delic Labs the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. DELIC is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

