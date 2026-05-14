DEFY GRAVITY WITH THE OVERHANG - CANADA'S FIRST SKY-HIGH GLASS CUBE OFFICIALLY OPENS ON VANCOUVER ISLAND

~ Visitors can now hover hundreds of metres above sea level, and experience epic views,

endless thrills, and an adrenaline rush, like no other ~

MALAHAT, BC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Malahat SkyWalk takes its internationally renowned experience to a whole new level with the launch of The Overhang - the first enclosed glass cube in the world to be attached to the top of a spiral tower and the only one of its kind in Canada. This highly anticipated new adventure aims to give thrill-seekers the ultimate adrenaline rush from the very first step.

Visitors Enjoying The Thrill Of The Overhang at Malahat SkyWalk (CNW Group/Malahat SkyWalk)

Hovering at 250m (820 ft) above sea level, The Overhang extends 2.13m (7 ft) beyond the edge of Malahat SkyWalk's award-winning Spiral Tower. While inside the fully transparent glass cube, only inches thick, visitors will experience the sensation of defying gravity and floating mid-air, high in the sky with nothing between them and the dramatic West Coast landscape, all around. With expansive views of some of the world's most stunning scenery - the glimmering Pacific Ocean, lush old-growth forest, fjord-like inlets, and the coastal mountains - The Overhang offers an unparalleled viewpoint and is the ultimate way to experience the natural beauty of Vancouver Island.

"We're excited to introduce our latest innovation, The Overhang, an exhilarating new experience that brings together nature and adventure, like never before," says Nathan Bird, General Manager of Malahat SkyWalk. "Created with thrill-seekers in mind, this all-glass cube, suspended high above the West Coast scenery, will test visitors' limits in the most unforgettable way. We invite everyone to go beyond the edge and step into the sky with us for a truly unique and daring adventure, unlike anything else in Canada."

The Overhang has been rigorously designed to ensure safety for all guests and was developed by Aspect, a leading structural engineering company based in BC. The firm is also responsible for the iconic corkscrew design of the SkyWalk's Spiral Tower.

The all-glass cube measures 2.13m (7 ft) all around and has been constructed with a steel support frame and five panels of structural glass. The sides and ceiling are 36mm (1.42 in) thick with a base of 60mm (2.36 in). Each panel is made up of multiple layers (three on the walls and five on the floor) of glass, bound together. As with the entire Malahat SkyWalk experience, The Overhang has been designed to be fully accessible, allowing all visitors to enjoy this unique adventure experience.

About Malahat SkyWalk

Malahat SkyWalk is a leading Canadian tourism attraction and is fully accessible, offering a connection to nature like never before. Located on beautiful Vancouver Island, the SkyWalk is considered one of the top three places to visit in and around Victoria, BC. From its elevated TreeWalk (20m above ground), high amongst a mature arbutus and Douglas-fir forest to the architecturally stunning 10-storey Spiral Tower, along with multiple thrill-seeking experiences (The Overhang, The SkyWeb, and The Sizzler), the attraction offers a fully immersive, nature-based adventure, from beginning to end. Situated on the traditional territory of the Malahat Nation, the SkyWalk has welcomed more than one million guests from across the globe since opening in 2021. The attraction has also been recognized with multiple innovation and tourism awards for its unique design and experience.

For more information, visit malahatskywalk.com

For more information on The Overhang and the overall Malahat SkyWalk experience, please view our Media Resource Centre. Hi-resolution images and b-roll of the glass cube can be downloaded here.

SOURCE Malahat SkyWalk

Media Contact: Nancy Dery, Email: [email protected], Phone: 604-202-1453