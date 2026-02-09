Definity Foundation and Definity Financial Corporation Announce Support for Indigenous Land Stewardship and Innovation at Ulnooweg Education Centre

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Definity Foundation (the Foundation), Definity Financial Corporation (Definity), and Ulnooweg Education Centre (Ulnooweg) are proud to announce a new partnership and support for Indigenous land stewardship, innovation, and community-led prosperity at Asitu'lɨsk, a land-based education and innovation site in Mi'kma'ki, the ancestral territory of the Mi'kmaq.

The Foundation is providing a $1.5M, 0% interest mortgage, enabling Ulnooweg to redirect funds typically spent on interest payments directly into community programming and long-term growth. Definity is also contributing $250,000 toward capital improvements for the education centre. Together, these commitments ensure that Asitu'lɨsk remains in Indigenous care, strengthening its role as a place for ceremonial gatherings, youth and elder programming, and land-based learning rooted in Mi'kmaw culture, language, and well-being.

Asitu'lɨsk -- meaning "that which gives you balance" -- has been a place of Mi'kmaw life and learning for thousands of years, surrounded by old-growth forests, vibrant ecosystems, and water routes. Now stewarded by the Ulnooweg Education Centre following its return to Mi'kmaw care, the site supports Indigenous-led learning, healing and community connection through experiential learning on the land. With gardens, walking trails, ceremonial and gathering spaces, on-site accommodations, and facilities that support community-led enterprise. Today, Asitu'lɨsk brings together tradition and innovation as a living centre where education, entrepreneurship, and cultural revitalization intersect.

"The return and stewardship of Asitu'lɨsk is deeply connected to reconciliation in action. This partnership strengthens our ability to care for the land while expanding Indigenous-led programs that support community healing, education, and workforce readiness that is rooted in Mi'kmaw values and knowledge." -- Christopher Googoo, COO, Ulnooweg Education Centre

This values-driven approach supports Ulnooweg's vision to reshape how philanthropy and Indigenous communities work together, while advancing the Foundation and Definity's commitments to Truth and Reconciliation. Looking ahead, Ulnooweg plans to advance Asitu'lɨsk as a regional hub for community healing and youth-centred land-based learning, supporting programs that strengthen cultural identity, mental wellness, education pathways, and workforce readiness through Indigenous-led, place-based approaches.

"Definity Financial is proud to partner with Ulnooweg and support its land‑based work at Asitu'lɨsk, enabling Indigenous‑led programs that expand opportunities for youth, reinforce Mi'kmaw culture and knowledge, and advance economic development in the region. Our contribution is a symbol of Definity's commitment to advancing truth and reconciliation, and is aligned to our purpose of helping clients and communities adapt and thrive," said Brendan Seale, AVP, Environmental, Social and Governance, Definity Financial.

"Philanthropy has an opportunity to move beyond traditional grantmaking and use capital differently. This investment is a practical example of how funders can support Indigenous stewardship, innovation and entrepreneurship. We aim to build values-aligned financial relationships that shift power and strengthen Indigenous self-determination."-- Arti Freeman, CEO, Definity Foundation.

Together, Definity Foundation, Definity Financial, and Ulnooweg Education Centre are investing in a future where Indigenous-led innovation, cultural connection, and land stewardship thrive for generations to come.

About Ulnooweg Education Centre

Ulnooweg Education Centre is an Indigenous-led registered charity that supports Indigenous youth and communities through education rooted in culture, language, and connection to land. Guided by the Mi'kmaw principle of Etuaptmumk (Two-Eyed Seeing), Ulnooweg delivers land-based learning and STEAM programs that bring together Indigenous Knowledge and other ways of learning. Through partnerships with communities, Elders, and Knowledge Holders, Ulnooweg creates opportunities for youth to build confidence, skills, and pathways for the future.

About Definity Foundation

Definity Foundation supports communities across Canada in pursuing climate, health, social and economic justice. With a particular focus on equity, we support solutions that address systemic barriers, especially those faced by Black, Indigenous and other racialized communities.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.7 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025 and over $4.0 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at September 30, 2025.

