DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION COMPLETES CONTINUANCE TO CANADA BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) announced today that it has completed its previously announced continuance to the Canada Business Corporations Act, effective as of January 1, 2024. This is as indicated in Definity's December 12, 2023 announcement regarding the continuance and its impact.

As previously stated, the financing commitment under the company's unsecured committed credit facility increased upon the effective date of the continuance to $700 million from $150 million, in accordance with the facility's terms.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation is the parent holding company of one of the leading groups of property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.9 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023 and approximately $2.6 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at September 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Definity's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Definity's control. Such risks and uncertainties are included in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information" section of the Company's Q3-2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 9, 2023 and the "Risk Management and Corporate Governance" sections of Definity's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, each of which is available on our web site at www.definityfinancial.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Definity does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

For further information: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Affairs, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]