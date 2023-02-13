Definity Financial Corporation Chief Executive Officer Rowan Saunders to hold virtual fireside chat with TD Securities

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer of Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY), will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The discussion will be moderated by Mario Mendonca, Managing Director of Equity Research at TD Securities, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A link to access the webcast replay will be available following the event here: www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations

The full webcast will be archived on our website for 30 days.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.6 billion in gross written premiums in 2022 and over $2.3 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at December 31, 2022.

For further information: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Affairs, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]