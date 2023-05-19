DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

WATERLOO, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD 96,822,422 99.85 % 141,456 0.15 %

Election of Directors

NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD John Bowey 96,340,855 99.45 % 532,973 0.55 % Elizabeth DelBianco 96,009,560 99.11 % 864,268 0.89 % Daniel Fortin 96,845,992 99.97 % 27,836 0.03 % Barbara Fraser 96,575,282 99.69 % 298,546 0.31 % Dick Freeborough 96,457,013 99.57 % 416,815 0.43 % Sabrina Geremia 96,572,340 99.69 % 301,488 0.31 % Micheál J. Kelly 95,023,262 98.09 % 1,850,566 1.91 % Robert McFarlane 96,849,682 99.98 % 24,146 0.02 % Adrian Mitchell 95,153,902 98.22 % 1,719,926 1.78 % Susan Monteith 96,845,409 99.97 % 28,419 0.03 % Rowan Saunders 96,044,071 99.14 % 829,757 0.86 % Edouard Schmid 96,074,529 99.17 % 799,299 0.83 % Michael Stramaglia 95,035,802 98.10 % 1,838,026 1.90 %

Non-binding advisory vote on approach to executive compensation

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD 92,989,396 95.99 % 3,884,432 4.01 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation (which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.7 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023 and over $2.6 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2023.

For further information: Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Affairs, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]