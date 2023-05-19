DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

19 May, 2023, 15:47 ET
WATERLOO, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2023.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:
Appointment of Auditor
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
% WITHHELD
|
96,822,422
|
99.85 %
|
141,456
|
0.15 %
Election of Directors
|
NOMINEE
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
% WITHHELD
|
John Bowey
|
96,340,855
|
99.45 %
|
532,973
|
0.55 %
|
Elizabeth DelBianco
|
96,009,560
|
99.11 %
|
864,268
|
0.89 %
|
Daniel Fortin
|
96,845,992
|
99.97 %
|
27,836
|
0.03 %
|
Barbara Fraser
|
96,575,282
|
99.69 %
|
298,546
|
0.31 %
|
Dick Freeborough
|
96,457,013
|
99.57 %
|
416,815
|
0.43 %
|
Sabrina Geremia
|
96,572,340
|
99.69 %
|
301,488
|
0.31 %
|
Micheál J. Kelly
|
95,023,262
|
98.09 %
|
1,850,566
|
1.91 %
|
Robert McFarlane
|
96,849,682
|
99.98 %
|
24,146
|
0.02 %
|
Adrian Mitchell
|
95,153,902
|
98.22 %
|
1,719,926
|
1.78 %
|
Susan Monteith
|
96,845,409
|
99.97 %
|
28,419
|
0.03 %
|
Rowan Saunders
|
96,044,071
|
99.14 %
|
829,757
|
0.86 %
|
Edouard Schmid
|
96,074,529
|
99.17 %
|
799,299
|
0.83 %
|
Michael Stramaglia
|
95,035,802
|
98.10 %
|
1,838,026
|
1.90 %
Non-binding advisory vote on approach to executive compensation
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
% WITHHELD
|
92,989,396
|
95.99 %
|
3,884,432
|
4.01 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Definity Financial Corporation (which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.7 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023 and over $2.6 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2023.
For further information: Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Affairs, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]
