DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

WATERLOO, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows: 

Appointment of Auditor

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

96,822,422

99.85 %

141,456

0.15 %

Election of Directors

NOMINEE 

VOTES FOR 

% FOR 

VOTES WITHHELD 

% WITHHELD 

John Bowey

96,340,855

99.45 %

532,973

0.55 %

Elizabeth DelBianco

96,009,560

99.11 %

864,268

0.89 %

Daniel Fortin

96,845,992

99.97 %

27,836

0.03 %

Barbara Fraser

96,575,282

99.69 %

298,546

0.31 %

Dick Freeborough

96,457,013

99.57 %

416,815

0.43 %

Sabrina Geremia

96,572,340

99.69 %

301,488

0.31 %

Micheál J. Kelly

95,023,262

98.09 %

1,850,566

1.91 %

Robert McFarlane

96,849,682

99.98 %

24,146

0.02 %

Adrian Mitchell

95,153,902

98.22 %

1,719,926

1.78 %

Susan Monteith

96,845,409

99.97 %

28,419

0.03 %

Rowan Saunders

96,044,071

99.14 %

829,757

0.86 %

Edouard Schmid

96,074,529

99.17 %

799,299

0.83 %

Michael Stramaglia

95,035,802

98.10 %

1,838,026

1.90 %

Non-binding advisory vote on approach to executive compensation

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

92,989,396

95.99 %

3,884,432

4.01 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation (which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.7 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023 and over $2.6 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2023.

For further information: Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Affairs, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]

