Definity Chief Executive Officer Rowan Saunders to speak at the 25th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit

Aug 28, 2024, 17:01 ET

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer of Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY), will participate in a fireside chat as part of the 25th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

To access the webcast, please visit: www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations

The full webcast will be archived on our website for 90 days.

About Definity Financial Corporation
Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $4.3 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 and over $3.0 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at June 30, 2024.

Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Communication, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, VP, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]

