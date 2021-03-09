DeFi Ventures Announces Launch and Closing of Seed Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Vancouver-based startup DeFi Ventures Inc. ("DeFi Ventures" or the "Company") has raised $2M CAD in its seed financing round, which closed on March 8. The round included investments by several prominent Canadian angels and VCs, and strategic investments by a US-based technology hedge fund, BIGG Digital and First Block Capital.

DeFi Ventures is a technology company seeking to streamline access to the assets and technology that power the new era of decentralized finance. The Company is preparing to launch DFX ( www.dfx.fi ), its proprietary dashboard that integrates with the entire DeFi ecosystem, in the coming months. DeFi Ventures also holds and stakes digital assets, providing investors with a simple way to gain exposure to DeFi assets.

DeFi Ventures was co-founded by Ben Samaroo, Cong Ly and Kartik Bajaj, whose previous cryptocurrency startup First Coin Capital sold to Galaxy Digital in 2018 in connection with its public listing on the TSX-V, and Dean Sutton who is a Co-Founder of LQwD Financial Corp. and was a founding advisor to Argo Blockchain which is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange.

"Decentralized finance has incredible potential but is still a complex and fragmented space. We aim to fully leverage our team's outstanding engineering talent and expertise in fintech to create better access to this nascent ecosystem" says Samaroo. DeFi Ventures is currently composed of six team members and is actively hiring new talent.

In connection with the strategic investment by BIGG Digital, BIGG Digital's CEO Mark Binns will serve as an independent director of the Company.

For more information about DeFi Ventures, visit www.defiventures.io or sign up for DFX at www.dfx.fi .

About DeFi Ventures Inc.

