DeFi Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announces Executive Chairman & CEO Russell Starr will participate in the following conferences:

March 25-27 - CEM Alpha North

May 16-17 - AIM Summit

May 23-26 - H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

June 7-9 - LD Micro Invitational XII

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with DeFi Technologies management, please contact DeFi Technolgies IR Team at [email protected]

Learn more about DeFi Technologies and Valour at defi.tech and valour.com .

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralised technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/.

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, visit www.valour.com .

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

For further information: Investor Relations: Dave Gentry, RedChip Companies Inc., 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447), 407-491-4498, [email protected]; Public Relations: Waschman PR, [email protected]