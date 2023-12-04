DeFi Technologies Subsidiary Valour Inc. Provides updates on AUM and Market Share for the Month Ending November 2023

Remarkable Market Share Growth: Valour Inc., a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, has significantly increased its market share on Swedish exchanges to 42.71% as of November 2023 , up from 28% in October, marking a substantial 52.54% month-over-month growth.





TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: MB9) (OTC: DEFTF), a crypto native technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi"), proudly announces that its subsidiary Valour Inc. ("Valour"), a leading issuer of exchange traded products ("ETPs") that provide simplified access to digital assets, has seen significant progress in both market share and asset under management ("AUM") in the last month.

As of the end of November 2023, Valour's market share on Swedish exchanges has soared to an impressive 42.71%, up substantially from 28% at the end of October. This remarkable growth represents a 52.54% increase in market share month over month. Valour's AUM also experienced significant growth, escalating to CAD $356.5 million from CAD $320 million early in November. This increase marks an 11.41% rise in AUM, up from a 23% increase since October 30th.

"Valour's remarkable market share growth and increased assets under management underscore the strong regional demand for our diverse range of exchange-traded digital asset products. This success reflects our commitment to developing offerings that align with investor interests in the Nordics, and we are proud to contribute to a more accessible and dynamic financial ecosystem." - Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics, Valour

Valour's significant growth is a testament to the high demand for its innovative digital asset products in the region. Valour aims to introduce up to 20 new exchange-traded products (ETPs) in 2024, capitalizing on the growing global demand from both retail and institutional investors for crypto and blockchain ETPs. The planned offerings include collaborations with foundations like the recent ICP ETP, thematic baskets, short and long leverage products, and ETPs based on active crypto/blockchain investment strategies. All new products are subject to exchange approval.

*Note: Market share data from NGM and Nasdaq Nordic includes issuers offering crypto derivatives only.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. ( NEO: DEFI ) ( GR: MB9 ) ( OTC: DEFTF ) is a crypto native technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem.

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange traded products (ETPs) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets like Bitcoin in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Established in 2019, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. ( NEO: DEFI ) ( GR: MB9 ) ( OTC: DEFTF ).

In addition to their novel physical backed digital asset platform, which includes 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Carbon Neutral ETP and 1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking , Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ), Binance ( BNB ), Enjin ( ENJ ), Bitcoin Carbon Neutral ( BTCN ) and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ( VDAB10 ) ETPs with low management fees. Valour's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee free.

