DeFi Technologies' Subsidiary Valour Inc. Announces Plans to Launch a Physical Backed ETP, the Valour HBAR Staking ETP in Collaboration with The Hashgraph Association (THA)

DeFi Technologies' subsidiary, Valour Inc., announces a new product offering launching a physically backed Exchange Traded Product (ETP) the Valour HBAR Staking ETP in collaboration with The Hashgraph Association (THA) – a Swiss-based independent and non-profit organization focused on empowering a digital future for all by leveraging Hedera's eco-friendly distributed ledger technology (DLT) that is governed by the world's leading organizations. This comes on the heels of a recent collaboration between Valour Inc. and Suisse to demonstrate Valour's dedication to expanding physically backed digital asset products and broadening market accessibility for to institutional investors on traditional exchanges like XETRA. Hedera's Significance: Hedera is a leading decentralized and open-source public network, notable for its energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It is governed by a council of independent, global organizations consisting of Fortune 500 enterprises and prestigious universities, including major corporations such as Google, IBM, Boeing, Dell, Deutsche Telekom, Standard Bank, and LG Electronics. HBAR, the native currency of Hedera, is used for network utilization fees and network security and ranks amongst the world's top forty cryptocurrencies globally with a market cap of $2.5 Billion .

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: MB9) (OTC: DEFTF), a crypto native technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi"), proudly announces that its subsidiary Valour Inc. ("Valour"), a leading issuer of exchange traded products ("ETPs") that provide simplified access to digital assets, will offer a physical backed ETP, the Valour HBAR Staking ETP in Collaboration with The Hashgraph Association (THA).

HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of the public Hedera DLT network. HBARs are used to pay application transaction fees and protect the network from attack through proof-of-stake and its asynchronous byzantine fault tolerant (aBFT) hashgraph consensus algorithm. HBAR has a market cap of $2.5 Billion and ranks amongst the top 40 cryptocurrencies globally.

Hedera is a decentralized, open-source, proof-of-stake public ledger that utilizes the leaderless, asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT) hashgraph consensus algorithm. It is governed by a collusion-resistant, decentralized council of leading enterprises, universities, and web3 projects from around the world. Hedera is built differently from other blockchains. It has high throughput with fast finality; low, predictable fees; fair transaction ordering with consensus timestamps; and a robust codebase that ensures scalability and reliability at every layer of its network infrastructure. Hedera is governed responsibly by the world's leading organizations to ensure the network is collusion-resistant.

Valour also recently announced the launch of the 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Carbon Neutral ETP (ISIN: GB00BQ991Q22) on June 15, 2023. This ETP, secured by the respective digital assets physically stored with regulated custodians like Copper, is part of Valour's commitment to providing physically backed digital asset platforms. Additionally, Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs, with listings across European exchanges, banks, and broker platforms.

About Hedera

Hedera is the open source, leaderless proof-of-stake network powering the next generation of Web3. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink, COFRA, DBS Bank, Dell, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, Hitachi America, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, The London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group. For more details, visit https://hedera.com/

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association is at the forefront of the digital enablement and empowerment of organisations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications, which includes supporting and funding of training, innovation, and venture building programs globally. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association provides funding for innovation, research, and development that enables economic inclusion and a digital future for all, with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For further information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com .

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. ( NEO: DEFI ) ( GR: MB9 ) ( OTC: DEFTF ) is a crypto native technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem.

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange traded products (ETPs) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets like Bitcoin in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Established in 2019, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. ( NEO: DEFI ) ( GR: MB9 ) ( OTC: DEFTF ).

In addition to their novel physical backed digital asset platform, which includes 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Carbon Neutral ETP and 1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking , Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ), Binance ( BNB ), Enjin ( ENJ ), Bitcoin Carbon Neutral ( BTCN ) and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ( VDAB10 ) ETPs with low management fees. Valour's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee free.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

