DeFi Technologies Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"), today announced it has received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), dated March 5, 2026, notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share of its common shares was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days as of March 4, 2026 and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule") to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until September 1, 2026, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's common shares must be at least $1.00 per common share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days (though Nasdaq staff may, in their discretion, extend this to generally up to 20 consecutive business days). If at any time during this 180-day period the closing bid price per share of the Company's common shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by September 1, 2026, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-calendar-day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company is not eligible for the second compliance period or Nasdaq staff concludes that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, Nasdaq will provide written notice to the Company that the Company's common shares will be subject to delisting. In the event of such notification, the Company may appeal Nasdaq's determination to delist its common shares, but there can be no assurance that Nasdaq would grant the Company's request for continued listing.

This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The receipt of the Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market, and the common shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol "DEFT."

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule, or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq Listing Rules.

