DeFi Technologies Identifies Share Ownership and Depository Imbalances, Escalates Trading Review to Protect Shareholder Interests

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"), today announced a key update on its ongoing shareholder intelligence and market transparency initiative launched in June 2025 in collaboration with Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") and Urvin Consulting LLC ("Urvin").

As part of this initiative, DeFi Technologies has been closely monitoring both market and non-market activity related to its common shares across the various marketplaces where they are listed, as well as among financial institutions whose clients hold or trade common shares of the Company.

Preliminary findings have identified notable imbalances between the number of shares reported for beneficial owners by proxy servicing firms and the number of shares recorded at the relevant depositories, including the Depository Trust Company (DTC) and the Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS). While minor discrepancies can occur during normal operations, the Company has observed disproportionate and persistent differences over selected periods that warrant further investigation.

DeFi Technologies has contacted the parties involved to request reconciliations and explanations for these discrepancies. If satisfactory resolutions are not provided, the Company is prepared to escalate the matter.

"As fiduciaries for our shareholders, we are obligated to safeguard the integrity of the trading of the Company's common shares across all trading venues," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies. "These findings underscore why we engaged ShareIntel and Urvin—to detect, investigate, and address potential irregularities that may impact our investors. We will pursue answers and, if necessary, escalate the matter."

The Company views vigilance in monitoring trading and settlement data as a critical component of shareholder protection. DeFi Technologies will continue to work with ShareIntel and Urvin to investigate such imbalances and engage directly with market participants to ensure transparency in reporting.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) is a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"). As the first Nasdaq-listed digital asset manager of its kind, DeFi Technologies offers equity investors diversified exposure to the broader decentralized economy through its integrated and scalable business model. This includes Valour, which offers access to over seventy of the world's most innovative digital assets via regulated ETPs; Stillman Digital, a digital asset prime brokerage focused on institutional-grade execution and custody; Reflexivity Research, which provides leading research into the digital asset space; Neuronomics, which develops quantitative trading strategies and infrastructure; and DeFi Alpha, the Company's internal arbitrage and trading business line. With deep expertise across capital markets and emerging technologies, DeFi Technologies is building the institutional gateway to the future of finance. Follow DeFi Technologies on LinkedIn and X/Twitter, and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

DeFi Technologies Subsidiaries

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour") issues exchange traded products ("ETPs") that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies. For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com.

About Stillman Digital

Stillman Digital is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers limitless liquidity solutions for businesses, focusing on industry-leading trade execution, settlement, and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.stillmandigital.com

About Reflexivity Research

Reflexivity Research LLC is a leading research firm specializing in the creation of high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and digital asset industry, empowering investors with valuable insights. For more information please visit https://www.reflexivityresearch.com/

About Neuronomics AG

Neuronomics AG is a Swiss asset management firm specializing in AI-powered quantitative trading strategies. By integrating artificial intelligence, computational neuroscience and quantitative finance, Neuronomics delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive superior risk-adjusted performance in financial markets. For more information please visit https://www.neuronomics.com/

Analyst Coverage of DeFi Technologies

A full list of DeFi Technologies analyst coverage can be found here: https://defi.tech/investor-relations#research.

For inquiries from institutional investors, funds, or family offices, please contact: ir@defi.tech

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the engagement of Shareintel and Urvin; escalation of the Company's monitoring activities on the trading of its common shares; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by the Company and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the growth and development of decentralised finance and digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralised finance and digital assets; fluctuation in digital asset prices; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact: Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], (323) 537-7681