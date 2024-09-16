DeFi Technologies Files Form 40-F with the SEC

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: RB9) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce that it filed today a Form 40-F Registration Statement ("Form 40-F") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in connection with its application to list its common shares ("Shares") on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq"). The listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including the Form 40-F being declared effective by the SEC. The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its Shares on the Cboe Canada Exchange.

