DeFi Technologies Engages ShareIntel and Urvin to Enhance Market Transparency and Shareholder Intelligence

TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"), today announced it has engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") and Urvin Consulting LLC ("Urvin") to support an initiative aimed at deepening market intelligence and strengthening transparency for its shareholders.

As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, DeFi Technologies is implementing tools and analytics to gain greater visibility into trading activity surrounding its common shares. The Company believes that better information flow helps inform future decision-making and reinforces market confidence.

ShareIntel utilizes its proprietary DRIL-Down™ technology, a compliance-driven data analytics platform, to track and analyze stock trading activity from broker-dealers, clearing firms, and reporting entities.

Urvin brings additional capabilities with its expertise in analyzing cross-border trading behavior, including pattern recognition related to spoofing, layering, and quote activity across U.S. and Canadian markets.

Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies, commented:

"As we continue building a world-class, publicly traded digital asset company, we believe it's essential to have a clear view into how our common shares are trading across global markets and exchanges. Engaging ShareIntel and Urvin is about strengthening our foundation of transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making. This is part of a long-term effort to enhance our understanding of the shareholder base and support the integrity of our market presence."

DeFi Technologies is committed to leveraging these partnerships not only to gain deeper insight into trading dynamics, but also to support its broader goal of fostering investor trust and long-term value creation.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) is a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"). As the first Nasdaq-listed digital asset manager of its kind, DeFi Technologies offers equity investors diversified exposure to the broader decentralized economy through its integrated and scalable business model. This includes Valour, which offers access to over seventy of the world's most innovative digital assets via regulated ETPs; Stillman Digital, a digital asset prime brokerage focused on institutional-grade execution and custody; Reflexivity Research, which provides leading research into the digital asset space; Neuronomics, which develops quantitative trading strategies and infrastructure; and DeFi Alpha, the Company's internal arbitrage and trading business line. With deep expertise across capital markets and emerging technologies, DeFi Technologies is building the institutional gateway to the future of finance. Follow DeFi Technologies on LinkedIn and X/Twitter, and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

DeFi Technologies Subsidiaries

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour") issues exchange traded products ("ETPs") that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies. For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com.

About Stillman Digital

Stillman Digital is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers limitless liquidity solutions for businesses, focusing on industry-leading trade execution, settlement, and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.stillmandigital.com

About Reflexivity Research

Reflexivity Research LLC is a leading research firm specializing in the creation of high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and digital asset industry, empowering investors with valuable insights. For more information please visit https://www.reflexivityresearch.com/

About Neuronomics AG

Neuronomics AG is a Swiss asset management firm specializing in AI-powered quantitative trading strategies. By integrating artificial intelligence, computational neuroscience and quantitative finance, Neuronomics delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive superior risk-adjusted performance in financial markets. For more information please visit https://www.neuronomics.com/

Analyst Coverage of DeFi Technologies

A full list of DeFi Technologies analyst coverage can be found here: https://defi.tech/investor-relations#research.

For inquiries from institutional investors, funds, or family offices, please contact: ir@defi.tech

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the engagement of Shareintel and Urvin; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by the Company and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the growth and development of decentralised finance and digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralised finance and digital assets; fluctuation in digital asset prices; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE CBOE CANADA EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE DeFi Technologies Inc.

For further information, please contact: Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], (323) 537-7681