DeFi Technologies Engages Annemarie Tierney of Liquid Advisors, for Cross-listing to a US Securities Exchange

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce the engagement of Liquid Advisors, Inc. to facilitate the cross-listing of the common shares of the Company on a US securities exchange.

DeFi Technologies' decision to engage Liquid Advisors, Inc. reflects its strategic commitment to driving growth and expanding its presence in the capital market. With a focus on enhancing investor visibility and access to capital markets, the company aims to leverage their expertise to facilitate its transition from the OTC to a major US stock exchange.

Annemarie Tierney, Founder and Principal of Liquid Advisors, brings a wealth of experience in U.S. securities laws, cross border listings, exchange listing standards, and corporate governance to the table. With years of experience, including at the SEC, the NYSE, Nasdaq, Skadden Arps (London and New York) and through providing strategic advice to Liquid Advisors' diverse client base, Annemarie has a deep understanding of, digital asset legal and regulatory issues, SEC registration, and international securities transactional work, making her a valuable asset in DeFi Technologies' uplisting process.

"We are encouraged to have Liquid Advisors, Inc. on board to support our uplisting efforts," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies. "Their expertise and track record of success in navigating the complexities of the capital markets in the United States will be instrumental as we look to cross-list on a US-based major stock exchange. With their guidance, we are confident in our ability to seize the opportunity for expanded visibility, enhanced liquidity, and continued growth in the capital markets."

About Liquid Advisors

Liquid Advisors is a strategic advisory firm offering private placement and secondary liquidity structuring and regulatory requirement services, including for digital or token-based securities. For more information please visit https://www.liquidadvisors.com/

