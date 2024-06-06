DeFi Technologies Announces Launch of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (Cboe CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce its intention to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") to buy back common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") through the facilities of CBOE Canada Inc. (the "Exchange") and/or other Canadian alternative trading platforms. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased under the NCIB and the exact timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company.

The Company is undertaking the NCIB because its management believes that, currently, and from time to time, the market price of its Common Shares may not reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and prospects. Management believes that, at such times, the purchase of Common Shares for cancellation would be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders and an appropriate use of its cash on hand. The Company's current cash balance is approximately C$69.9 million (US$51 million).

The NCIB has been approved by the Company's board of directors and accepted by the Exchange and will be executed in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the Exchange and any applicable Canadian securities laws. The NCIB shall commence on June 10, 2024 and run through June 9, 2025 or on such earlier date as the NCIB is complete.

Under the terms of the NCIB, the Company may, if considered advisable, purchase its Common Shares in open market transactions through the facilities of the Exchange and/or other Canadian alternative trading platforms not to exceed up to 10% of the public float for the Common Shares as of June 3, 2024 or 26,996,392 Common Shares, purchased in aggregate. The price that the Company will pay for the Common Shares shall be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase and all purchased Common Shares will be cancelled by the Company. In accordance with Exchange rules, daily purchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exception) on the Exchange under the NCIB cannot exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume on the Exchange as measured from December 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024.

The Company has appointed Ventum Financial Corp. to coordinate and facilitate purchases under the NCIB.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ) is a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem. Join DeFi Technologies' digital community on Linkedin and Twitter , and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour") issues exchange traded products ("ETPs") that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets like Bitcoin in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies Inc. ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ).

In addition to their novel physical backed digital asset platform, which includes 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Carbon Neutral ETP, 1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking , and 1Valour Internet Computer Physical Staking , Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ), Binance ( BNB ), Ripple ( XRP ), Toncoin ( TON ), Internet Computer ( ICP ), Chainlink ( LINK ) Enjin ( ENJ ), Valour Bitcoin Staking ( BTC ), Bitcoin Carbon Neutral ( BTCN ), Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ( VDAB10 ) and 1Valour STOXX Bitcoin Suisse Digital Asset Blue Chip ETPs with low management fees. Valour's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee free.

For more information on Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates and financial information, visit valour.com .

About Reflexivity Research

Reflexivity Research LLC is a leading research firm specializing in the creation of high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and digital asset industry, empowering investors with valuable insights. For more information please visit https://www.reflexivityresearch.com/

