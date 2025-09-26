Defense Tech Surge Attracts $28B Institutional Rush as AI Security Threats Multiply

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – According to a new report from the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), AI-powered threats are forcing a shift in how institutions approach security investments, with emerging capabilities creating unprecedented challenges for traditional defense systems[1]. Defense tech funding has surged past $28 billion in 2025 as venture capital pours into startups building autonomous systems and counter-drone technologies [2]. This institutional security buying spree is positioning specialized companies to potentially benefit from the transformation from experimental technologies to mission-critical defense infrastructure: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

Analysts at MarketsAndMarkets project the anti-drone market to grow at an impressive 26.5% CAGR through 2030, to hit US$14.51 billion[3].

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) just demonstrated a five-day live-fire trial at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi. The California-based company's 4D super-resolution radar, powered by its proprietary Evolved Intelligence edge engine, demonstrated millisecond track initiation and low false-positive rates against aerial and ballistic threats in operationally representative conditions.

The trial results position VisionWave at the center of what could be a potentially significant moment in defense technology. The system demonstrated real-time detection, classification, and tracking capabilities across diverse threat profiles from small-arms ammunition to hypersonic-class targets. According to CEO Noam Kenig, the technology combines "accurate, multi-threat sensing, a wide field of view, high frame rates, and latency in the tens of milliseconds, along with very high resolution that differentiates it from conventional radars."

This operational demonstration comes as VisionWave executes on its broader strategic vision through a joint venture with Israeli defense firm AIPHEX LTD, valued internally at approximately $5 billion for equity allocation purposes, based on estimates and subject to risks and uncertainties. AIPHEX brings combat-validated multi-physics AI and autonomous missile technologies proven with the Israel Defense Forces, while VisionWave contributes its Evolved Intelligence platform and autonomous aerial systems.

The partnership structure reveals serious business intent. Documentation identifies 11 specific "Designated Projects" already in advanced negotiation stages, plus 13 additional "Background Projects" where discussions with third parties are underway. The venture also incorporates GBT Tokenize Corp. with a preliminary independent patent portfolio valuation of $300 million, and GBT Technologies Inc. with additional equity stakes.

VisionWave has been building toward this moment with capital and technology development. The company recently secured a $50 million equity line facility specifically to accelerate development of its AI-driven defense platform subject to customary terms, conditions, and market risks. International opportunities are advancing, including discussions for strategic roles in Indian defense modernization programs.

The company's intellectual property foundation centers on its trademarked Evolved Intelligence system for real-time edge autonomy. VisionWave demonstrated operational agility by filing USPTO responses within six days of office actions. Its multi-patented Vision-RF technology transforms radio signals into real-time video, potentially enabling detection capabilities that see through walls, underground, or across various operational environments.

"EI is built for deterministic, low-latency decisions at the edge," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer. "Our patent-pending multi-planar RF-to-image sensing architecture synchronizes phased arrays with on-device inference to reconstruct high-fidelity target signatures from sparse emissions, cutting clutter and boosting range and precision."

The timing reflects an increased market demand. Defense organizations worldwide are scrambling for AI-powered capabilities that can operate across air, land, sea, and space environments. VisionWave's Evolved Intelligence platform integrates super-resolution radar, multispectral imaging, and radio-frequency technologies with AI-driven autonomy systems designed for exactly these multi-domain operations.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has expanded its UK defense partnerships through a strategic alliance with Hadean, deploying advanced wargaming and battlefield training products on Palantir's Foundry software for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD). The partnership integrates Hadean's AI-powered simulation platforms, including populAI wargaming technology and dominAI command & control software, into secure classified environments. Hadean signed a £20 million Enterprise Agreement Lite with the MoD in November 2024, positioning both companies to accelerate deployment of mission-critical defense technologies.

"It's exciting to bring two leading commercial defence technologies together," said Craig Beddis, CEO and Co-Founder of Hadean. "Hadean's integration with Palantir allows us to offer the most comprehensive AI and simulation product suite to the UK's classified environments."

The collaboration enables Hadean's products to deploy faster to live environments while integrating seamlessly with existing MoD data infrastructure. Both companies expect Hadean's battlefield training and operational decision support products to be available in real-world classified environments within months.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) has secured a $3.5 million order from a major defense entity for multiple unmanned ground vehicles and mission payloads following its August 2025 acquisition of Apeiro. The contract enhances customer robotic capabilities for security, logistics, and tactical operations using Apeiro's rugged UGV platforms and modular payload systems. Ondas' integration of Apeiro's combat-proven ground robotics expands the company's portfolio beyond aerial systems into land-based autonomous platforms, targeting a ground robotics market valued at over $3.0 billion.

"We are proud to secure this important order under the Apeiro brand, which has quickly become a powerful innovation engine within Ondas," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Ground robots are rapidly becoming indispensable for logistics, ISR, and tactical missions, where autonomous systems extend operational reach while reducing risk to personnel."

Apeiro's platforms feature modular payload bays enabling rapid mission reconfiguration with ISR sensor kits, tactical and EOD tools, and proprietary fiber-optic communications for secure connectivity. The company's multi-domain strategy positions Ondas to deliver autonomous solutions across air, land, and sea domains for defense and homeland security markets.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) is advancing aerial demining capabilities through its strategic partnership with Autonome Labs, showcasing progress on the M.A.G.I.C. (Mine and Ground Integrated Clearance) system integrated on Draganfly's Heavy Lift UAV. The system modernizes mine and route clearance operations with enhanced safety features, allowing operators to remain under cover while executing precision payload delivery. Initial integration and testing are planned for 2025, with pilot deployments expected in post-conflict regions later this year.

"Minefields stop movement and cost lives. Traditional clearance is slow, dangerous, and manpower-intensive," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "By working with Autonome Labs, we're showing how M.A.G.I.C., integrated with Draganfly's Heavy Lift UAV, provides a cost-effective, mission-ready solution that protects personnel and accelerates mobility."

The M.A.G.I.C. system offers GPS-denied resilience through non-GNSS navigation options and live video feeds to command posts. Draganfly's collaboration addresses critical humanitarian and military needs while positioning the company as a leader in autonomous security solutions for dangerous operational environments.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) has been selected as exclusive U.S. manufacturer for Elroy Air's Chaparral hybrid-electric autonomous VTOL cargo drone under a five-year strategic manufacturing agreement. Kratos will leverage its proven expertise in affordable, jet-powered composite unmanned aircraft production to accelerate high-volume manufacturing of the Chaparral system. The partnership positions Kratos to capitalize on Elroy Air's large addressable market across defense and commercial sectors, with first production aircraft planned for 2026.

"Kratos is the recognized industry leader for rapid development, production, and delivery of affordable, leading technology unmanned aerial drone systems, which is a perfect fit with Elroy Air's UAV roadmap, incredibly large forecasted addressable market and related future high volume production plans, including for the U.S. military," said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos.

The Chaparral autonomously transports up to 300 pounds of cargo over 300 miles, bridging critical logistics gaps for military resupply and disaster relief operations. Kratos will perform initial production at its Sacramento facility before transitioning to high-rate production in Oklahoma City, creating aerospace jobs and expanding supply chain infrastructure nationwide.

Article Sources: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

