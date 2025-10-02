Defense Tech Grows as AI Security Threats Push $28B Investment Wave

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Government agencies are racing to secure AI systems after security evaluations revealed major vulnerabilities in foreign AI models[1], while security teams drowning in alerts turn to AI-powered defense solutions that cut response times[2]. Investment grew to approximately $28 billion in 2025 as venture capital more than doubled year-over-year[3], with Q2 alone bringing $19 billion as investors prioritize dual-use innovation. These investments may position VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE-American: BURU), VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), and WidePoint Corporation (NYSE-American: WYY) to benefit from market opportunities, subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Analysts forecast the AI security market may grow from $25 billion in 2024 to $94 billion by 2030[4] as organizations deploy AI-powered threat detection to handle the significant volume of 960 daily security alerts overwhelming human teams[5]. The shift from manual response to automated AI defense creates opportunity for companies delivering next-generation security infrastructure as institutional capital flows into dual-use technologies addressing both government and commercial security demands.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) announced the completion of another encouraging pilot with a U.S. tier-1 defense company, marking continued momentum in commercial validation of its technology platform. The engagement focused on unmanned use cases, high-fidelity sensing, and Active Protection System solutions, with the defense partner purchasing evaluation sample units following the pilot. This customer payment signals initial interest in the solution and the pilot's results, positioning VisionWave for potential further technical engagement with a major defense organization.

"This additional successful pilot may indicate potential interest in VisionWave's capabilities," said Noam Kenig, CEO of VisionWave. "Our teams are already working with the customer's engineering group on system integration and combined development aligned to target platforms and mission profiles. We view this as a strong vote of confidence from a major defense company in our solutions and engineering capabilities, and further evidence of growing interest in our approach."

Joint working sessions are now underway to define interfaces and packaging aligned with the customer's solutions and architecture. Cross-functional teams are co-developing system integration plans to combine VisionWave technology into the defense partner's platforms. As integration milestones are reached, the parties may pursue steps to define non-recurring engineering to complete platform-specific integration and maturation activities. Next steps include evaluating targeted integration work packages, NRE-based customization aligned to platform needs, and potential program pursuits where the combined solution could be applicable, each subject to definitive agreements and approvals.

This operational progress accompanies VisionWave's strategic capital structure evolution, detailed in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC. The company disclosed a consulting agreement with Crypto Treasury Management Group, LLC to design and implement a digital asset treasury reserve. Payment terms include cash, Bitcoin, and common stock tied to future capital formation goals of up to $300 million. The agreement contemplates a potential capital formation structure of up to $300 million, with allocations into crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Solana, subject to the company's approval and market conditions.

The tier-1 defense pilot follows VisionWave's recently completed five-day live-fire campaign in the UAE with a government-owned defense partner, where its 4D super-resolution radar demonstrated millisecond track initiation and low false-positive rates against aerial and ballistic threats under operationally representative conditions. The system achieved real-time detection, classification, and tracking capabilities across diverse threat profiles from small-arms ammunition to hypersonic-class targets.

VisionWave's technology platform combines its proprietary Evolved Intelligence edge engine with super-resolution radar capabilities.

"EI is built for deterministic, low-latency decisions at the edge," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. "Our patent-pending multi-planar RF-to-image sensing architecture synchronizes phased arrays with on-device inference to reconstruct high-fidelity target signatures from sparse emissions, cutting clutter and boosting range and precision."

The timing reflects defense organizations worldwide seeking capabilities that operate across air, land, sea, and space environments. VisionWave's integrated approach addresses these multi-domain operational requirements with systems designed for what the company describes as precision at speed. The company's intellectual property foundation centers on its trademarked Evolved Intelligence system for real-time edge autonomy.

International opportunities continue to be explored, including discussions for strategic roles in Indian defense modernization programs. The company recently secured a $50 million equity line facility to accelerate development of its AI-driven defense platform, subject to customary terms, conditions, and market risks.

The timing reflects defense organizations worldwide seeking AI-powered capabilities that operate across air, land, sea, and space environments. VisionWave's Evolved Intelligence platform integrates super-resolution radar, multispectral imaging, and radio-frequency technologies with AI-driven autonomy systems designed for these multi-domain operations. The company's strategic positioning combines operational technology validation with a capital structure approach that includes exploring digital asset treasury reserves, aligning financial strategy with emerging defense sector opportunities in an evolving technological landscape.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) has successfully completed a $12 million public offering to advance its transformation into the defense and security sector, with current cash position at approximately $6 million. The company has established Nuburu Defense LLC as its security hub and is pursuing controlling interests in complementary businesses, including Orbit S.r.l., a SaaS platform specializing in operational resilience for mission-critical infrastructures. The company supported strategic partner Tekne S.p.A. in securing a $6.6 million international contract with a government agency in Bangladesh.

"Nuburu is making significant strides in our strategic transformation, particularly with the establishment of Nuburu Defense and our pursuit of synergistic acquisitions," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of NUBURU. "While we are diligently working to improve our financial position, we are confident that our focus on blue laser technology and the defense and security sectors will drive long-term growth and value creation for our shareholders."

The company is targeting the $19.4 billion electronic warfare market and the $1.1 billion operational resilience SaaS market, with anticipated billings of approximately $500,000 in Q4 2025 establishing a foundation for renewed revenue growth in 2026.

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) announced that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has advanced to full deployment of 20 training simulators following successful validation testing at its training depot in Regina. The systems, which had revenue recognized in 2023 and 2024, received full approval after rigorous field testing of VirTra's new S&W 5946 Recoil Kit and Advanced Skills Magazines that simulate real-world firearm handling and malfunctions. The milestone positions VirTra for potential future system purchases across federal, provincial, and municipal agencies throughout Canada.

"Partnering with the RCMP further demonstrates why agencies around the world trust VirTra," said John Givens, Chairman and CEO of VirTra. "Our goal is to deliver not just advanced technology, but reliable, effective tools that build officer confidence and skill."

The deployment strengthens VirTra's growing international presence in providing judgmental use-of-force and de-escalation training for law enforcement and military markets worldwide.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) will conduct public flights of its all-electric Midnight aircraft at the 2025 California International Air Show on October 4-5, following record-breaking flight test achievements including two high-altitude flights reaching 7,000 and 10,000 feet. The company recently completed its longest piloted flight, covering approximately 55 miles in 31 minutes at its test facility at Salinas Municipal Airport. Nearly 1,000 Archer team members will attend the event, where the aircraft is scheduled to fly both days before the Blue Angels and USAF F-16 Viper Demo team.

The piloted Midnight aircraft is designed to carry four passengers and perform rapid back-to-back trips with minimal charge time, with potential to replace 60-90 minute car commutes with 10-20 minute electric air taxi flights. The company continues advancing its aircraft performance testing as it works toward certification and commercialization of its urban air mobility platform.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) secured a new Cellular Wireless Managed Services 2.0 task order from U.S. Customs & Border Protection valued up to $27.5 million to deliver managed mobility services for 30,000 cellular lines of service. The task order has a one-year base period with one option period extending through December 2026, supported by WidePoint's FedRAMP authorized ITMS Command Center Platform. This award expands the company's security-focused services to CBP, adding to its portfolio of federal and commercial clients requiring enhanced mobile security.

"WidePoint is proud to expand our service to Customs & Border Protection," said Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO. "Under this task order, WidePoint will continue to provide wireless devices and trusted mobility management."

WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Holloway, emphasized that the FedRAMP authorized platform serves as the preferred system of record for government agencies seeking enhanced security, with the company positioned at the forefront of delivering trusted mobility solutions for securing mobile workforces and enterprise landscapes.

Article Sources: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized ﬁnancial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular ﬁnancial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized ﬁnancial advice. Please consult a licensed ﬁnancial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualiﬁed to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is owned by Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for MIQ, who has been paid a fee for VisionWave Holdings, Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have securities of VisionWave Holdings, Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conﬂict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the proﬁled company. Because of this conﬂict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ owns securities of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by VisionWave Holdings, Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless veriﬁed by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. This publication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Forward-looking statements in this document are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technological, regulatory, market, and geopolitical factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of third-party projections or market data cited herein. For more information on risks, see VisionWave Holdings Inc.'s filings with the SEC.

SOURCES CITED:

1. https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2025/09/caisi-evaluation-deepseek-ai-models-finds-shortcomings-and-risks

2. https://thehackernews.com/2025/09/the-state-of-ai-in-soc-2025-insights.html

3. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-defense-networks-grow-as-approximately-28b-investment-wave-transforms-military-communications-302571178.html

4. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-cybersecurity-market-report

5. https://thehackernews.com/2025/09/the-state-of-ai-in-soc-2025-insights.html

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603685/5543557/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg