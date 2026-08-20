NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 20th

Etched raises $700 million in fresh funding Speed Speed CitroTech at the NYSE on August 19

NYSE Live will provide extensive coverage of Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) celebration. Programming will include coverage of the firm's remarks and an interview with CEO Brian Morrison. Arkaea Media Group CEO Mo Islam will join to dive deeper into Lyntris' mission and the trends impacting the defense tech industry.

AI-startup Etched announces $700 million in a new funding round. The deal gives Etched a $21 billion valuation, doubling in one month. Joshua Rahn, an investor and co-founder of VC firm Oceans, will join to explain why he is confident about Etched's future.

President Trump met with cryptocurrency executives on Wednesday. The price of bitcoin topped $70,000 for the first time since early June. Shares of Global X NYSE 100 components Circle (NYSE: CRCL), Strategy, and BitMine each popped by more than 9% on Wednesday.



Opening Bell

Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) celebrates their Residential Mortgage Servicing Team

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution