Defense Metals Showcases Rare Earth Leadership in European Trade Mission Led by Canadian Government

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE:35D), a company focused on the development of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Project ("Wicheeda Project"), located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce its participation in a strategic European trade delegation led by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") and Invest in Canada, aimed at strengthening critical mineral partnerships across Europe.

The multi-city mission included stops in Rome, Munich, and Paris, bringing together key government officials, industry leaders, and strategic partners to advance collaboration in the critical minerals and rare earth sectors.

The delegation comprised 17 select Canadian companies, with Defense Metals honored to be one of only two rare earth-focused companies included. The mission featured formal pitch sessions and targeted business-to-business ("B2B") meetings designed to foster direct engagement with European stakeholders seeking the secure and sustainable supply of critical minerals.

In Paris, the delegation was joined by the Honourable Timothy Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources further underscoring the importance of strengthening Canada–Europe partnerships in the development of resilient critical mineral supply chains.

Throughout the mission, Defense Metals presented its rare earth development strategy to government representatives, investors, and industrial partners, highlighting Canada's role as a reliable and responsible supplier of critical materials essential to clean energy, defense, and advanced technologies.

Participation in this high-profile delegation reinforces Defense Metals' growing international visibility and positions the Company to capitalize on increasing European demand for diversified rare earth supply sources.

About Defense Metals Corp. and the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project

Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") is an advanced rare earth elements ("REE") exploration and development company focused on delivering strategically critical metals to Western defence, high-technology, and clean energy supply chains. The Company's primary asset is its 100%-owned Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

The Wicheeda Project is one of the most advanced undeveloped rare earth deposits in North America or Europe, featuring a robust mineral resource and mining reserve, as detailed in the Company's 2025 Pre Feasibility Study ("PFS") (refer to Company News Release April 7th, 2025) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The PFS, showed the economic potential of the deposit, supporting future project development.

Defense Metals is committed to advancing the Wicheeda Project through the Feasibility Study ("FS") stage, permitting, and eventually into production positioning the Company to become a reliable supplier of critical rare earths that are essential to modern defence systems, advanced manufacturing, and energy-efficient technologies.

The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DEFN), the OTCQB Venture Market (DFMTF) and the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: 35D).

The PFS for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 is preliminary in nature and includes numerous assumptions regarding metallurgy, capital and operating costs, and market conditions.

Mineral reserves and the economic outcomes projected in the PFS are subject to significant uncertainties, and there is no certainty that the results of the PFS will be realized. Additional studies, including a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") and permitting work, are required before a production decision can be made.

For further information, please visit www.defensemetals.com or contact:

Ali Mahdavi

SVP Corporate Development

+1.416.962.3300

Email: [email protected]

Mark Tory

President and CEO

Email: [email protected]

