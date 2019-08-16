Deere Reports Third-Quarter Net Income of $899 Million

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $899 million for the third quarter ended July 28, 2019, or $2.81 per share, compared with net income of $910 million, or $2.78 per share, for the quarter ended July 29, 2018. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.532 billion, or $7.87 per share, compared with $1.584 billion, or $4.82 per share, for the same period last year.

Affecting 2019 and 2018 results were charges or benefits to the provision for income taxes due to U.S. tax reform legislation (tax reform). Without these changes, adjusted net income attributable to Deere & Company for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 and 2018 would have been as presented in the following table:

Deere & Company Third Quarter

Year to Date $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net income – adjusted $ 867

$ 849

2%

$ 2,505

$ 2,325

8% Fully diluted EPS – adjusted $ 2.71

$ 2.59





$ 7.79

$ 7.08





(Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix.)

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 3 percent, to $10.036 billion, for the third quarter of 2019 and increased 5 percent, to $29.362 billion, for nine months. Net sales of the equipment operations were $8.969 billion for the quarter and $26.182 billion for nine months, compared with $9.286 billion and $25.007 billion last year.

"John Deere's third-quarter results reflected the high degree of uncertainty that continues to overshadow the agricultural sector," said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer. "Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases. At the same time, general economic conditions remain positive and are contributing to strong results for Deere's construction and forestry business."

Company Outlook & Summary

Company equipment sales are projected to increase by about 4 percent for fiscal 2019 compared with 2018. Included in the forecast are Wirtgen results for the full fiscal year of 2019 compared with 10 months of the prior year. This adds about 1 percent to the company's net sales forecast for the current year. Also included is a negative foreign-currency translation effect of about 2 percent for the year. Net sales and revenues are projected to increase about 5 percent for fiscal 2019. Net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecast to be about $3.2 billion.

"In spite of present challenges, the long-term outlook for our businesses remains healthy and points to a promising future," Allen said. "We continue to expand our global customer base and are encouraged by response to our lineup of advanced products and services. Furthermore, we are fully committed to the successful execution of our strategic plan focused on achieving sustainable profitable growth. In support of the strategy, we are conducting a thorough assessment of our cost structure and initiating a series of actions to make the organization more structurally efficient and profitable."

Deere & Company Third Quarter

Year to Date $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net sales and revenues $ 10,036

$ 10,308

-3%

$ 29,362

$ 27,942

5%































Net income $ 899

$ 910

-1%

$ 2,532

$ 1,584

60% Fully diluted EPS $ 2.81

$ 2.78





$ 7.87

$ 4.82



































Net income – adjusted $ 867

$ 849

2%

$ 2,505

$ 2,325

8% Fully diluted EPS – adjusted $ 2.71

$ 2.59





$ 7.79

$ 7.08





Net income in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 was favorably affected by discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes related to tax reform of $32 million and $27 million for the respective periods. (Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix.) Results were favorably affected by $61 million in the third quarter of 2018 and unfavorably affected by $741 million for the nine-month period due to discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes related to tax reform.

Equipment Operations Third Quarter

Year to Date $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net sales $ 8,969

$ 9,286

-3%

$ 26,182

$ 25,007

5% Operating profit $ 990

$ 1,087

-9%

$ 2,932

$ 2,822

4%































Net income $ 717

$ 750

-4%

$ 2,067

$ 889

133% Tax reform unfavorable (favorable) adjustments

(24)



(58)

-59%



(24)



974

-102% Net income without tax reform $ 693

$ 692





$ 2,043

$ 1,863

10%

For a discussion of net sales and operating profit results, see the Agriculture & Turf and Construction & Forestry sections below. Wirtgen results are included for the full year-to-date period of 2019 while the prior year reflected seven months of the respective period. The two additional months added about 2 percent to the company's year-to-date net sales. Net income in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 was favorably affected by discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes.

Agriculture & Turf Third Quarter

Year to Date $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net sales $ 5,946

$ 6,293

-6%

$ 17,909

$ 17,585

2% Operating profit $ 612

$ 806

-24%

$ 1,978

$ 2,249

-12% Operating margin

10.3%



12.8%







11.0%



12.8%





Agriculture & Turf sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes and the unfavorable effects of currency translation, partially offset by price realization. Year-to-date sales increased mainly as a result of price realization and increased shipment volumes, partially offset by the unfavorable effects of currency translation. Operating profit declined for the quarter primarily due to lower shipment volumes, higher production costs, and the unfavorable effects of foreign-currency exchange, partially offset by price realization. Nine-month operating profit moved lower resulting from higher production costs, the unfavorable effects of currency translation, increased research and development costs, and a less-favorable sales mix. These factors were partially offset by price realization and higher shipment volumes.

Construction & Forestry Third Quarter

Year to Date $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net sales $ 3,023

$ 2,993

1%

$ 8,273

$ 7,422

11% Operating profit $ 378

$ 281

35%

$ 954

$ 573

66% Operating margin

12.5%



9.4%







11.5%



7.7%





Construction & Forestry sales were higher for the quarter and nine months primarily due to price realization, partially offset by the unfavorable effects of currency translation. Nine-month sales also benefited from higher shipment volumes. The inclusion of Wirtgen's sales for two additional months accounted for about 6 percent of the year-to-date net sales increase. Wirtgen's operating profit was $159 million for the quarter and $275 million for nine months, compared with $88 million and $37 million for the corresponding periods last year. Excluding Wirtgen, the improvement in Construction & Forestry results for the quarter was driven by price realization, partially offset by a less-favorable sales mix. Year-to-date operating profit, excluding Wirtgen, increased mainly due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by higher production costs and the unfavorable effects of currency exchange.

Financial Services Third Quarter

Year to Date $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net income $ 175

$ 151

16%

$ 450

$ 681

-34% Tax reform unfavorable (favorable) adjustments

(8)



(3)

167%



(3)



(233)

-99% Net income without tax reform $ 167

$ 148

13%

$ 447

$ 448





Excluding tax-reform adjustments, the increase in financial services net income for the quarter was due to income earned on a higher average portfolio and favorable discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes, partially offset by higher losses on operating-lease residual values and unfavorable financing spreads. Nine-month net income, adjusted for the tax-reform items, declined due to unfavorable financing spreads and higher losses on operating-lease residual values, largely offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio and favorable discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes.

Market Conditions and Outlook (annual) $ in millions

















Agriculture & Turf

Net Sales



2%

Currency Translation

-2% Construction & Forestry

Net Sales



10%

Currency Translation

-2%



















John Deere Financial

Net Income



$ 620









Agriculture & Turf. Industry sales of agricultural equipment are expected to be about the same as last year for the U.S. and Canada as well as for the EU28-member nations. South American industry sales of tractors and combines are projected to be flat to up 5 percent benefiting from strength in Brazil. Asian sales are forecast to be flat to down slightly. Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to be flat to up 5 percent for 2019.

Construction & Forestry. The Construction & Forestry forecast includes a full year of Wirtgen sales, versus 10 months in fiscal 2018, with the two additional months adding about 4 percent to division sales for the year. The outlook reflects generally positive fundamentals and economic growth worldwide. In forestry, global industry sales are expected to be flat to up 5 percent mainly as a result of improved demand in EU28 countries and Russia.

Financial Services. Results are expected to benefit from a higher average portfolio and favorable adjustments to the provision for income taxes, largely offset by less-favorable financing spreads, higher losses on operating-lease residual values, and a higher provision for credit losses. Financial services net income for 2018 was $942 million, which included a tax benefit related to tax reform of $341 million. Without the tax benefit, net income would have been $601 million.

John Deere Capital Corporation

The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.



Third Quarter

Year to Date $ in millions 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Revenue $ 742

$ 661

12%

$ 2,106

$ 1,864

13% Net income $ 145

$ 120

21%

$ 351

$ 639

-45%































Ending portfolio balance















$ 38,625

$ 35,633

8%

Prior-year results for the third quarter and year to date included a favorable provision for income taxes associated with tax reform. Results for the current quarter and first nine months included income from a higher average portfolio and favorable discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads and higher losses on operating-lease residual values.

APPENDIX

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), the company also discusses non-GAAP measures that exclude adjustments related to tax reform. Net income attributable to Deere & Company and diluted earnings per share measures that exclude this item are not in accordance with nor a substitute for GAAP measures. The company believes that discussion of results excluding this item provides a useful analysis of ongoing operating trends.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months and nine months ended July 28, 2019, and July 29, 2018.





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



July 28, 2019

July 28, 2019



Net Income







Net Income









Attributable to

Diluted

Attributable to

Diluted



Deere &

Earnings

Deere &

Earnings



Company

Per Share

Company

Per Share GAAP measure

$ 899

$ 2.81

$ 2,532

$ 7.87 Discrete tax reform expense (benefit)



(32)



(.10)



(27)



(.08) Non-GAAP measure

$ 867

$ 2.71

$ 2,505

$ 7.79































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





July 29, 2018

July 29, 2018





Net Income







Net Income











Attributable to

Diluted

Attributable to

Diluted





Deere &

Earnings

Deere &

Earnings





Company

Per Share

Company

Per Share

GAAP measure

$ 910

$ 2.78

$ 1,584

$ 4.82

Discrete tax reform expense (benefit)



(61)



(.19)



741



2.26

Non-GAAP measure

$ 849

$ 2.59

$ 2,325

$ 7.08



Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements under "Company Outlook & Summary," "Market Conditions & Outlook," and other forward-looking statements herein that relate to future events, expectations, and trends involve factors that are subject to change, and risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect particular lines of business, while others could affect all of the company's businesses.

The company's agricultural equipment business is subject to a number of uncertainties including the factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products, world grain stocks, weather conditions, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, crop and livestock production expenses, availability of transport for crops, trade restrictions and tariffs, global trade agreements (e.g., the North American Free Trade Agreement), the level of farm product exports (including concerns about genetically modified organisms), the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production), real estate values, available acreage for farming, the land ownership policies of governments, changes in government farm programs and policies, international reaction to such programs, changes in and effects of crop insurance programs, changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices, animal diseases (e.g., African swine fever) and their effects on poultry, beef and pork consumption and prices and on livestock feed demand, and crop pests and diseases.

Factors affecting the outlook for the company's turf and utility equipment include consumer confidence, weather conditions, customer profitability, labor supply, consumer borrowing patterns, consumer purchasing preferences, housing starts and supply, infrastructure investment, spending by municipalities and golf courses, and consumable input costs.

Consumer spending patterns, real estate and housing prices, the number of housing starts, interest rates and the levels of public and non-residential construction are important to sales and results of the company's construction and forestry equipment. Prices for pulp, paper, lumber and structural panels are important to sales of forestry equipment.

All of the company's businesses and its results are affected by general economic conditions in the global markets and industries in which the company operates; customer confidence in general economic conditions; government spending and taxing; foreign currency exchange rates and their volatility, especially fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar; interest rates; inflation and deflation rates; changes in weather patterns; the political and social stability of the global markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, terrorism and security threats; wars and other conflicts; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics.

Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding and funding costs, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. Financial market conditions could also negatively impact customer access to capital for purchases of the company's products and customer confidence and purchase decisions, borrowing and repayment practices, and the number and size of customer loan delinquencies and defaults. A debt crisis, in Europe or elsewhere, could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, social and political stability, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, demand for equipment, and company operations and results. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.

The anticipated withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union and the perceptions as to the impact of the withdrawal may adversely affect business activity, political stability and economic conditions in the United Kingdom, the European Union and elsewhere. The economic conditions and outlook could be further adversely affected by (i) the uncertainty concerning the timing and terms of the exit, (ii) new or modified trading arrangements between the United Kingdom and other countries, (iii) the risk that one or more other European Union countries could come under increasing pressure to leave the European Union, or (iv) the risk that the euro as the single currency of the Eurozone could cease to exist. Any of these developments, or the perception that any of these developments are likely to occur, could affect economic growth or business activity in the United Kingdom or the European Union, and could result in the relocation of businesses, cause business interruptions, lead to economic recession or depression, and impact the stability of the financial markets, availability of credit, currency exchange rates, interest rates, financial institutions, and political, financial and monetary systems. Any of these developments could affect our businesses, liquidity, results of operations and financial position.

Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, access to capital, expenses and results include changes in, uncertainty surrounding and the impact of governmental trade, banking, monetary and fiscal policies, including financial regulatory reform and its effects on the consumer finance industry, derivatives, funding costs and other areas, and governmental programs, policies, tariffs and sanctions in particular jurisdictions or for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; retaliatory actions to such changes in trade, banking, monetary and fiscal policies; actions by central banks; actions by financial and securities regulators; actions by environmental, health and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, noise and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands or their permitted uses; changes in labor and immigration regulations; changes to accounting standards; changes in tax rates, estimates, laws and regulations and company actions related thereto; changes to and compliance with privacy regulations; compliance with U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise; and actions by other regulatory bodies.

Other factors that could materially affect results include production, design and technological innovations and difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and prices; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights whether through theft, infringement, counterfeiting or otherwise; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components and whole goods; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain or the loss of liquidity by suppliers; disruptions of infrastructures that support communications, operations or distribution; the failure of suppliers or the company to comply with laws, regulations and company policy pertaining to employment, human rights, health, safety, the environment, anti-corruption, privacy and data protection and other ethical business practices; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits or other legal proceedings; start-up of new plants and products; the success of new product initiatives; changes in customer product preferences and sales mix; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; labor relations and contracts; changes in the ability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel; acquisitions and divestitures of businesses; greater than anticipated transaction costs; the integration of new businesses; the failure or delay in closing or realizing anticipated benefits of acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; the implementation of organizational changes; the failure to realize anticipated savings or benefits of cost reduction, productivity, or efficiency efforts; difficulties related to the conversion and implementation of enterprise resource planning systems; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures and other disruptions to the company's and suppliers' information technology infrastructure; changes in company declared dividends and common stock issuances and repurchases; changes in the level and funding of employee retirement benefits; changes in market values of investment assets, compensation, retirement, discount and mortality rates which impact retirement benefit costs; and significant changes in health care costs.

The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and other credit subsidiaries depend largely on timely access to capital in order to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate or capital markets become more volatile, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.

The company's outlook is based upon assumptions relating to the factors described above, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data prepared by government agencies. Such estimates and data are often revised. The company, except as required by law, undertakes no obligation to update or revise its outlook, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q).

Third Quarter 2019 Press Release (in millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 28

July 29

%

July 28

July 29

%

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Net sales and revenues:





























Agriculture and turf $ 5,946

$ 6,293

-6

$ 17,909

$ 17,585

+2 Construction and forestry

3,023



2,993

+1



8,273



7,422

+11 Total net sales

8,969



9,286

-3



26,182



25,007

+5 Financial services

910



830

+10



2,650



2,402

+10 Other revenues

157



192

-18



530



533

-1 Total net sales and revenues $ 10,036

$ 10,308

-3

$ 29,362

$ 27,942

+5































Operating profit: *





























Agriculture and turf $ 612

$ 806

-24

$ 1,978

$ 2,249

-12 Construction and forestry

378



281

+35



954



573

+66 Financial services

204



196

+4



566



591

-4 Total operating profit

1,194



1,283

-7



3,498



3,413

+2 Reconciling items **

(74)



(84)

-12



(218)



(305)

-29 Income taxes

(221)



(289)

-24



(748)



(1,524)

-51 Net income attributable to Deere & Company $ 899

$ 910

-1

$ 2,532

$ 1,584

+60





* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three Months Ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited

2019

2018 Net Sales and Revenues









Net sales $ 8,969

$ 9,286 Finance and interest income

884



786 Other income

183



236 Total

10,036



10,308











Costs and Expenses









Cost of sales

6,870



7,152 Research and development expenses

431



416 Selling, administrative and general expenses

896



913 Interest expense

374



291 Other operating expenses

352



346 Total

8,923



9,118











Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

1,113



1,190 Provision for income taxes

221



289 Income of Consolidated Group

892



901 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

7



10 Net Income

899



911 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests







1 Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 899

$ 910











Per Share Data









Basic $ 2.84

$ 2.81 Diluted $ 2.81

$ 2.78











Average Shares Outstanding









Basic

315.9



323.5 Diluted

319.8



328.0





See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Nine Months Ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited

2019

2018 Net Sales and Revenues









Net sales $ 26,182

$ 25,007 Finance and interest income

2,537



2,263 Other income

643



672 Total

29,362



27,942











Costs and Expenses









Cost of sales

20,056



19,190 Research and development expenses

1,295



1,188 Selling, administrative and general expenses

2,607



2,557 Interest expense

1,078



881 Other operating expenses

1,063



1,034 Total

26,099



24,850











Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

3,263



3,092 Provision for income taxes

748



1,524 Income of Consolidated Group

2,515



1,568 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

20



18 Net Income

2,535



1,586 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3



2 Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 2,532

$ 1,584











Per Share Data









Basic $ 7.98

$ 4.90 Diluted $ 7.87

$ 4.82











Average Shares Outstanding









Basic

317.3



323.4 Diluted

321.5



328.2















See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

July 28

October 28

July 29

2019

2018

2018 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,383

$ 3,904

$ 3,923 Marketable securities

565



490



488 Receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

54



22



28 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net

6,758



5,004



6,208 Financing receivables - net

27,049



27,054



25,213 Financing receivables securitized - net

5,200



4,022



4,662 Other receivables

1,535



1,736



1,300 Equipment on operating leases - net

7,269



7,165



6,805 Inventories

6,747



6,149



6,239 Property and equipment - net

5,798



5,868



5,638 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

219



207



199 Goodwill

3,013



3,101



3,047 Other intangible assets - net

1,444



1,562



1,581 Retirement benefits

1,431



1,298



737 Deferred income taxes

1,088



808



1,645 Other assets

1,977



1,718



1,677 Total Assets $ 73,530

$ 70,108

$ 69,390

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Liabilities















Short-term borrowings $ 11,142

$ 11,062

$ 11,004 Short-term securitization borrowings

5,048



3,957



4,528 Payables to unconsolidated affiliates

136



129



111 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

9,390



10,111



9,483 Deferred income taxes

507



556



524 Long-term borrowings

29,242



27,237



26,838 Retirement benefits and other liabilities

5,781



5,751



6,522 Total liabilities

61,246



58,803



59,010

















Redeemable noncontrolling interest

14



14



14

















Stockholders' Equity















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

12,266



11,288



10,356 Noncontrolling interests

4



3



10 Total stockholders' equity

12,270



11,291



10,366 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 73,530

$ 70,108

$ 69,390





See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.