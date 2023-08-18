Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $2.978 Billion

News provided by

Deere & Company

18 Aug, 2023, 06:31 ET

  • Sound execution contributes to 10% increase in net sales and higher earnings.
  • Strong order books, positive industry fundamentals driving strong results.
  • Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion.

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.978 billion for the third quarter ended July 30, 2023, or $10.20 per share, compared with net income of $1.884 billion, or $6.16 per share, for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.797 billion, or $26.35 per share, compared with $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 12 percent, to $15.801 billion, for the third quarter of 2023 and rose 24 percent, to $45.839 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $14.284 billion for the quarter and $41.765 billion for nine months, compared with $13.000 billion and $33.565 billion last year.

"Reflected by our strong third-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an operating environment showing further improvement," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are also being helped by stabilizing conditions in the supply chain, the sound execution of our business plans, and an improving ability to meet demand for our products and serve customers."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion.

"Deere is well on the way to another year of exceptional achievement due in large part to positive fundamentals in the farm and construction sectors and the unwavering commitment of the Deere team, including our dealers and suppliers," May said. "Fundamentals are expected to continue fueling solid demand for our equipment, supported by a strong advance-order position. At the same time, through the company's smart industrial operating model, we are delivering differentiated value to our customers, enabling them to do their jobs more profitably and sustainably."
















Deere & Company

Third Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

15,801

$

14,102

12 %

$

45,839

$

37,041

24 %

Net income

$

2,978

$

1,884

58 %

$

7,797

$

4,885

60 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

10.20

$

6.16


$

26.35

$

15.88


Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.








Production & Precision Agriculture

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

6,806

$

6,096

12 %

Operating profit

$

1,782

$

1,293

38 %

Operating margin

26.2 %

21.2 %


Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of price realization. Operating profit rose due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / sales mix. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange.








Small Agriculture & Turf

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

3,739

$

3,635

3 %

Operating profit

$

732

$

552

33 %

Operating margin

19.6 %

15.2 %


Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization, partially offset by lower shipment volumes. Operating profit improved due to price realization, partially offset by higher production costs, lower shipment volumes, and increased SA&G and R&D expenses.








Construction & Forestry

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

3,739

$

3,269

14 %

Operating profit

$

716

$

514

39 %

Operating margin

19.1 %

15.7 %


Construction and forestry sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes. These items were partially offset by increased SA&G and R&D expenses, higher production costs, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange.








Financial Services

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net income

$

216

$

209

3 %

Financial services net income for the quarter increased due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads.






Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023






Agriculture & Turf






U.S. & Canada:






Large Ag




Up ~ 10%

Small Ag & Turf




Down 5 to 10%

Europe




Flat to Up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Flat to Down 5%

Asia




Down moderately








Construction & Forestry






U.S. & Canada:






Construction Equipment




Flat to Up 5%

Compact Construction Equipment




Flat to Up 5%

Global Forestry




Flat to Down 5%

Global Roadbuilding




Flat to Up 5%








Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023


Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Up ~ 20%

0 %

+15 %

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~ 5%

-1 %

+9 %

Construction & Forestry

Up 15% to 20%

0 %

+11 %








Financial Services

Net Income

$ 630


Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $630 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, a correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers (recorded in the second quarter of 2023), a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • compliance with, and changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
  • political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates;
  • wars and other conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine;
  • adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
  • growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
  • the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
  • changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
  • gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions;
  • the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for our products and solutions;
  • changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding;
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, whole goods, and used equipment;
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products;
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
  • events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
  • world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
  • housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because we do not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY
THIRD QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


July 30

July 31

%

July 30

July 31

%


2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Net sales and revenues:
















Production & precision ag net sales

$

6,806

$

6,096

+12

$

19,826

$

14,568

+36

Small ag & turf net sales

3,739

3,635

+3

10,886

9,836

+11

Construction & forestry net sales

3,739

3,269

+14

11,053

9,161

+21

Financial services revenues

1,228

903

+36

3,375

2,637

+28

Other revenues

289

199

+45

699

839

-17

Total net sales and revenues

$

15,801

$

14,102

+12

$

45,839

$

37,041

+24


















Operating profit: *
















Production & precision ag

$

1,782

$

1,293

+38

$

5,160

$

2,646

+95

Small ag & turf

732

552

+33

2,028

1,443

+41

Construction & forestry

716

514

+39

2,179

1,599

+36

Financial services

286

287



565

864

-35

Total operating profit

3,516

2,646

+33

9,932

6,552

+52

Reconciling items **

98

(108)



29

(303)


Income taxes

(636)

(654)

-3

(2,164)

(1,364)

+59

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

2,978

$

1,884

+58

$

7,797

$

4,885

+60


*   

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.


**   

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited








Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues












Net sales

$

14,284

$

13,000

$

41,765

$

33,565

Finance and interest income

1,253

846

3,326

2,441

Other income

264

256

748

1,035

Total

15,801

14,102

45,839

37,041














Costs and Expenses












Cost of sales

9,624

9,511

28,288

25,124

Research and development expenses

528

481

1,571

1,336

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,110

959

3,392

2,672

Interest expense

623

296

1,671

713

Other operating expenses

310

316

971

954

Total

12,195

11,563

35,893

30,799














Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

3,606

2,539

9,946

6,242

Provision for income taxes

636

654

2,164

1,364














Income of Consolidated Group

2,970

1,885

7,782

4,878

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

2




5

8














Net Income

2,972

1,885

7,787

4,886

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6)

1

(10)

1

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

2,978

$

1,884

$

7,797

$

4,885














Per Share Data












Basic

$

10.24

$

6.20

$

26.48

$

15.97

Diluted

10.20

6.16

26.35

15.88

Dividends declared

1.25

1.13

3.70

3.23

Dividends paid

1.25

1.05

3.58

3.15














Average Shares Outstanding












Basic

290.8

304.1

294.4

305.8

Diluted

292.1

305.7

295.9

307.7

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited




July 30

October 30

July 31


2023

2022

2022

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,576

$

4,774

$

4,359

Marketable securities

841

734

719

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net

9,297

6,410

6,696

Financing receivables - net

41,302

36,634

35,056

Financing receivables securitized - net

7,001

5,936

5,141

Other receivables

3,118

2,492

1,999

Equipment on operating leases - net

6,709

6,623

6,554

Inventories

9,350

8,495

9,121

Property and equipment - net

6,418

6,056

5,666

Goodwill

3,994

3,687

3,754

Other intangible assets - net

1,199

1,218

1,281

Retirement benefits

3,573

3,730

3,125

Deferred income taxes

1,360

824

1,110

Other assets

2,659

2,417

2,236

Total Assets

$

103,397

$

90,030

$

86,817










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

17,143

$

12,592

$

14,176

Short-term securitization borrowings

6,608

5,711

4,920

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

15,340

14,822

12,986

Deferred income taxes

506

495

561

Long-term borrowings

38,112

33,596

32,132

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

2,536

2,457

2,911

Total liabilities

80,245

69,673

67,686










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

101

92

95










Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

23,048

20,262

19,033

Noncontrolling interests

3

3

3

Total stockholders' equity

23,051

20,265

19,036

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

103,397

$

90,030

$

86,817

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited







2023

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

7,787

$

4,886

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision (credit) for credit losses

(64)

62

Provision for depreciation and amortization

1,527

1,443

Impairments and other adjustments

173

81

Share-based compensation expense

112

64

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment




(326)

Credit for deferred income taxes

(429)

(6)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

(5,059)

(2,357)

Inventories

(663)

(2,526)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

47

(15)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(595)

82

Retirement benefits

(116)

(1,014)

Other

176

44

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,896

418







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

17,592

15,774

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

1,445

1,501

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(20,714)

(18,578)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(82)

(488)

Purchases of property and equipment

(887)

(596)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(1,968)

(1,717)

Collateral on derivatives - net

240

(193)

Other

(189)

(133)

Net cash used for investing activities

(4,563)

(4,430)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Increase in total short-term borrowings

5,040

4,267

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

9,972

6,281

Payments of long-term borrowings

(5,862)

(6,578)

Repurchases of common stock

(4,663)

(2,477)

Dividends paid

(1,065)

(971)

Other

(43)

(7)

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,379

515







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

125

(143)







Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

1,837

(3,640)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

4,941

8,125

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

6,778

$

4,485

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)  Special Items

2023

In the third quarter of 2023, a favorable tax ruling in Brazil allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.

In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements.

2022

In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax).

In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. As a result, the company impaired its long-lived assets, increased reserves of certain financial assets, introduced an employee voluntary-separation program, and recorded an accrual for various contractual uncertainties.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and nine months ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022:



Three Months

Nine Months


PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2023 Expense:






























Financing incentive – SA&G expense
























$

173

$

173
































2022 Expense (benefit):






























Gain on remeasurement of equity investment – Other income





















$

(326)




(326)

Total Russia/Ukraine events expense (benefit)

$

(1)



$

1

$

7

$

7

$

45

$

1

48

33

127

UAW ratification bonus – Cost of sales
















53

9

28




90

Total expense (benefit)

(1)




1

7

7

98

10

(250)

33

(109)
































Period over period change

$

1



$

(1)

$

(7)

$

(7)

$

(98)

$

(10)

$

250

$

140

$

282


(2)

The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

DEERE & COMPANY

(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





















EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

14,284

$

13,000












$

14,284

$

13,000

Finance and interest income

210

60

$

1,335

$

905

$

(292)

$

(119)

1,253

846

1


Other income

222

228

110

79

(68)

(51)

264

256

2, 3

Total

14,716

13,288

1,445

984

(360)

(170)

15,801

14,102




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

9,630

9,512







(6)

(1)

9,624

9,511

4


Research and development expenses

528

481













528

481

Selling, administrative and general expenses

913

805

199

156

(2)

(2)

1,110

959

4


Interest expense

94

109

622

223

(93)

(36)

623

296

5


Interest compensation to Financial Services

199

83







(199)

(83)





5


Other operating expenses

34

47

336

317

(60)

(48)

310

316

6, 7

Total

11,398

11,037

1,157

696

(360)

(170)

12,195

11,563




























Income before Income Taxes

3,318

2,251

288

288







3,606

2,539

Provision for income taxes

564

574

72

80







636

654




























Income after Income Taxes

2,754

1,677

216

208







2,970

1,885

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

2

(1)




1







2































Net Income

2,756

1,676

216

209







2,972

1,885

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6)

1













(6)

1

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

2,762

$

1,675

$

216

$

209






$

2,978

$

1,884




























1

Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.

4

Elimination of intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.

6

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

7

Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





















EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

41,765

$

33,565












$

41,765

$

33,565

Finance and interest income

444

131

$

3,609

$

2,580

$

(727)

$

(270)

3,326

2,441

1


Other income

639

1,028

378

271

(269)

(264)

748

1,035

2, 3

Total

42,848

34,724

3,987

2,851

(996)

(534)

45,839

37,041




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

28,306

25,126







(18)

(2)

28,288

25,124

4


Research and development expenses

1,571

1,336













1,571

1,336

Selling, administrative and general expenses

2,630

2,215

769

463

(7)

(6)

3,392

2,672

4


Interest expense

298

297

1,604

493

(231)

(77)

1,671

713

5


Interest compensation to Financial Services

496

189







(496)

(189)





5


Other operating expenses

172

186

1,043

1,028

(244)

(260)

971

954

6, 7

Total

33,473

29,349

3,416

1,984

(996)

(534)

35,893

30,799




























Income before Income Taxes

9,375

5,375

571

867







9,946

6,242

Provision for income taxes

2,020

1,142

144

222







2,164

1,364




























Income after Income Taxes

7,355

4,233

427

645







7,782

4,878

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

3

4

2

4







5

8




























Net Income

7,358

4,237

429

649







7,787

4,886

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(10)

1













(10)

1

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

7,368

$

4,236

$

429

$

649






$

7,797

$

4,885




























1

Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.

4

Elimination of Intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.

6

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

7

Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited






























EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



Jul 30

Oct 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Oct 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Oct 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Oct 30

Jul 31



2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents


$

4,858

$

3,767

$

3,540

$

1,718

$

1,007

$

819









$

6,576

$

4,774

$

4,359

Marketable securities



3

61

2

838

673

717










841

734

719

Receivables from Financial Services

5,312

6,569

5,055









$

(5,312)

$

(6,569)

$

(5,055)








8


Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



1,589

1,273

1,342

9,991

6,434

6,738

(2,283)

(1,297)

(1,384)

9,297

6,410

6,696

9


Financing receivables - net



60

47

45

41,242

36,587

35,011










41,302

36,634

35,056

Financing receivables securitized - net









2

7,001

5,936

5,139










7,001

5,936

5,141

Other receivables



2,599

1,670

1,676

599

832

371

(80)

(10)

(48)

3,118

2,492

1,999

9


Equipment on operating leases - net












6,709

6,623

6,554










6,709

6,623

6,554

Inventories



9,350

8,495

9,121



















9,350

8,495

9,121

Property and equipment - net



6,385

6,021

5,630

33

35

36










6,418

6,056

5,666

Goodwill



3,994

3,687

3,754



















3,994

3,687

3,754

Other intangible assets - net



1,199

1,218

1,281



















1,199

1,218

1,281

Retirement benefits



3,503

3,666

3,062

71

66

65

(1)

(2)

(2)

3,573

3,730

3,125

10


Deferred income taxes



1,393

940

1,248

65

45

48

(98)

(161)

(186)

1,360

824

1,110

11


Other assets



2,083

1,794

1,727

583

626

510

(7)

(3)

(1)

2,659

2,417

2,236

9


Total Assets


$

42,328

$

39,208

$

37,485

$

68,850

$

58,864

$

56,008

$

(7,781)

$

(8,042)

$

(6,676)

$

103,397

$

90,030

$

86,817








































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














































































Liabilities





































Short-term borrowings


$

1,773

$

1,040

$

471

$

15,370

$

11,552

$

13,705









$

17,143

$

12,592

$

14,176

Short-term securitization borrowings









2

6,608

5,711

4,918










6,608

5,711

4,920

Payables to Equipment Operations










5,312

6,569

5,055

$

(5,312)

$

(6,569)

$

(5,055)








8


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



14,403

12,962

11,925

3,307

3,170

2,494

(2,370)

(1,310)

(1,433)

15,340

14,822

12,986

9


Deferred income taxes



420

380

436

184

276

311

(98)

(161)

(186)

506

495

561

11


Long-term borrowings



7,299

7,917

8,481

30,813

25,679

23,651










38,112

33,596

32,132

Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,423

2,351

2,799

114

108

114

(1)

(2)

(2)

2,536

2,457

2,911

10


Total liabilities



26,318

24,650

24,114

61,708

53,065

50,248

(7,781)

(8,042)

(6,676)

80,245

69,673

67,686








































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

101

92

95



















101

92

95








































Stockholders' Equity





































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



23,048

20,262

19,033

7,142

5,799

5,760

(7,142)

(5,799)

(5,760)

23,048

20,262

19,033

12


Noncontrolling interests



3

3

3



















3

3

3

Financial Services equity

(7,142)

(5,799)

(5,760)










7,142

5,799

5,760








12


Adjusted total stockholders' equity

15,909

14,466

13,276

7,142

5,799

5,760










23,051

20,265

19,036

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

42,328

$

39,208

$

37,485

$

68,850

$

58,864

$

56,008

$

(7,781)

$

(8,042)

$

(6,676)

$

103,397

$

90,030

$

86,817








































8 

Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.

9 

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

10

Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.

11

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

12

Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



























EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

























Net income

$

7,358

$

4,237

$

429

$

649






$

7,787

$

4,886

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Provision (credit) for credit losses

3




(67)

62







(64)

62

Provision for depreciation and amortization

872

806

757

790

$

(102)

$

(153)

1,527

1,443

13


Impairments and other adjustments




81

173










173

81

Share-based compensation expense













112

64

112

64

14


Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment




(326)
















(326)

Distributed earnings of Financial Services

31

368







(31)

(368)





15


Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(322)

44

(107)

(50)







(429)

(6)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Receivables related to sales

(293)

(215)







(4,766)

(2,142)

(5,059)

(2,357)

16, 18, 19

Inventories

(534)

(2,415)







(129)

(111)

(663)

(2,526)

17


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

730

491

303

36

(986)

(542)

47

(15)

18


Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(619)

52

24

30







(595)

82

Retirement benefits

(115)

(1,020)

(1)

6







(116)

(1,014)

Other

247

103

(15)

(108)

(56)

49

176

44

13, 14, 17

Net cash provided by operating activities

7,358

2,206

1,496

1,415

(5,958)

(3,203)

2,896

418




























Cash Flows from Investing Activities

























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)







18,440

16,927

(848)

(1,153)

17,592

15,774

16


Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







1,445

1,501







1,445

1,501

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)







(21,043)

(19,069)

329

491

(20,714)

(18,578)

16


Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(82)

(488)













(82)

(488)

Purchases of property and equipment

(885)

(595)

(2)

(1)







(887)

(596)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(2,143)

(1,868)

175

151

(1,968)

(1,717)

17


Increase in investment in Financial Services

(811)










811








20


Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(6,270)

(3,318)

6,270

3,318





16


Collateral on derivatives – net




5

240

(198)







240

(193)

Other

(79)

(87)

(111)

(74)

1

28

(189)

(133)

19

Net cash used for investing activities

(1,857)

(1,165)

(9,444)

(6,100)

6,738

2,835

(4,563)

(4,430)




























Cash Flows from Financing Activities

























Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings

(152)

58

5,192

4,209







5,040

4,267

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

1,476

70

(1,476)

(70)













Proceeds from long-term borrowings

60

137

9,912

6,144







9,972

6,281

Payments of long-term borrowings

(116)

(1,372)

(5,746)

(5,206)







(5,862)

(6,578)

Repurchases of common stock

(4,663)

(2,477)













(4,663)

(2,477)

Capital Investment from Equipment Operations







811




(811)








20


Dividends paid

(1,065)

(971)

(31)

(368)

31

368

(1,065)

(971)

15


Other

4

16

(47)

(23)







(43)

(7)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,456)

(4,539)

8,615

4,686

(780)

368

3,379

515




























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

108

(148)

17

5







125

(143)




























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

1,153

(3,646)

684

6







1,837

(3,640)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

3,781

7,200

1,160

925







4,941

8,125

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

4,934

$

3,554

$

1,844

$

931






$

6,778

$

4,485




























13

Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

14

Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

15

Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations' operating activities.

16

Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

17

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

18

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

19

Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.

20

Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.


























Equipment

Production &

Small Ag

Construction 

For the Nine Months Ended


Operations

Precision Ag

& Turf

& Forestry


Jul 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Jul 31

Dollars in Millions

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales

$

41,765

$

33,565

$

19,826

$

14,568

$

10,886

$

9,836

$

11,053

$

9,161

Average Identifiable Assets
























With Inventories as Reported

$

21,304

$

19,283

$

9,361

$

8,223

$

4,687

$

4,330

$

7,256

$

6,730

With Inventories at Standard Cost

23,369

20,872

10,438

9,017

5,240

4,788

7,691

7,067

Operating Profit

$

9,367

$

5,688

$

5,160

$

2,646

$

2,028

$

1,443

$

2,179

$

1,599

Percent of Net Sales

22.4

%

16.9

%

26.0

%

18.2

%

18.6

%

14.7

%

19.7

%

17.5

%

Operating Return on Assets
























With Inventories as Reported

44.0

%

29.5

%

55.1

%

32.2

%

43.3

%

33.3

%

30.0

%

23.8

%

With Inventories at Standard Cost

40.1

%

27.3

%

49.4

%

29.3

%

38.7

%

30.1

%

28.3

%

22.6

%

SVA Cost of Assets

$

(2,103)

$

(1,878)

$

(939)

$

(811)

$

(471)

$

(431)

$

(693)

$

(636)

SVA

7,264

3,810

4,221

1,835

1,557

1,012

1,486

963




























Financial

















For the Nine Months Ended


Services



















Jul 30

Jul 31

















Dollars in Millions

2023

2022

















Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

429

$

649


















Average Equity

6,440

5,706


















Return on Equity

6.7

%

11.4

%

















Operating Profit

$

565

$

864


















Cost of Equity

(646)

(576)


















SVA

(81)

288












































SOURCE Deere & Company

For further information: Jen Hartmann, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Deere & Company