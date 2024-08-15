Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.734 Billion

  • Strong ag margins highlight continued value delivery amid market fluctuations.
  • Global ag fundamentals are expected to remain weak as construction moderates.
  • Full-year net income forecast unchanged despite challenging environment.

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $1.734 billion for the third quarter ended July 28, 2024, or $6.29 per share, compared with net income of $2.978 billion, or $10.20 per share, for the quarter ended July 30, 2023. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $5.855 billion, or $21.04 per share, compared with $7.797 billion, or $26.35 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 17 percent, to $13.152 billion, for the third quarter of 2024 and decreased 11 percent, to $40.572 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $11.387 billion for the quarter and $35.484 billion for nine months, compared with $14.284 billion and $41.765 billion last year, respectively.

"John Deere's third-quarter results showcase our disciplined execution in the face of challenging conditions in the global agricultural and construction sectors," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Despite facing significant headwinds, our teams have demonstrated resiliency in adapting to market fluctuations, allowing us to remain focused on advancing our strategy and consistently providing exceptional value to our customers."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2024 is forecasted to be approximately $7.0 billion.

"In response to weak market conditions, we have taken steps to reduce costs and strategically align our production with customer needs," said May. "Although these decisions were difficult, they are vital for our continued success and competitiveness. Our commitment to our customers is at the heart of everything we do, and we are confident that these proactive measures will allow us to continue investing in innovative, high-quality products and solutions that improve our customers' lives."

Deere & Company

Third Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

13,152

$

15,801

-17 %

$

40,572

$

45,839

-11 %

Net income

$

1,734

$

2,978

-42 %

$

5,855

$

7,797

-25 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

6.29

$

10.20


$

21.04

$

26.35

Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$

5,099

$

6,806

-25 %

Operating profit

$

1,162

$

1,782

-35 %

Operating margin

22.8 %

26.2 %

Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes and employee-separation programs' expenses, presented as a special item below. These factors were partially offset by price realization and lower warranty expenses.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$

3,053

$

3,739

-18 %

Operating profit

$

496

$

732

-32 %

Operating margin

16.2 %

19.6 %

Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes and higher warranty expenses, partially offset by price realization.

Construction & Forestry

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$

3,235

$

3,739

-13 %

Operating profit

$

448

$

716

-37 %

Operating margin

13.8 %

19.1 %

Construction and forestry sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and unfavorable price realization.

Financial Services

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net income

$

153

$

216

-29 %

Financial services net income for the quarter decreased due to a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads, partially offset by income earned on higher average portfolio balances and favorable discrete tax items.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2024





Agriculture & Turf





U.S. & Canada:





Large Ag




Down ~ 15%

Small Ag & Turf




Down ~ 10%

Europe




Down ~ 15%

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Down 15 to 20%

Asia




Down moderately







Construction & Forestry





U.S. & Canada:





Construction Equipment




Down 5 to 10%

Compact Construction Equipment




Flat to Down 5%

Global Forestry




Down ~ 10%

Global Roadbuilding




Flat to Down 5%

Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2024


Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 20% to 25%

~ Flat

Up ~ 2.0%

Small Ag & Turf

Down 20% to 25%

~ Flat

Up ~ 2.0%

Construction & Forestry

Down 10% to 15%

~ Flat

Up ~ 0.5%







Financial Services

Net Income

~$  720

Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2024 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecasted to be approximately $720 million. Results are expected to be higher than fiscal year 2023 due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads. A correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers impacted 2023 financial results. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," "Deere Segment Outlook," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • changes in and compliance with U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, economic sanctions, data privacy, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), and farming policies;
  • political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East;
  • adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
  • worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy;
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
  • the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
  • the ability to integrate new technology, including automation and machine learning, and deliver precision technology and solutions to customers;
  • changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
  • the ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage inventory and distribution of John Deere products and to provide support and service precision technology solutions;
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
  • governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy;
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
  • the company's equipment fails to perform as expected, which could result in warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations;
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees;
  • the impact of workforce reductions on employee retention, morale, and institutional knowledge;
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to John Deere information technology infrastructure and products;
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
  • legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify legislation;
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
  • events that damage the company's reputation or brand, such as the recent social media campaign targeting the company's stance on certain social issues or the company's response thereto;
  • the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as world grain stocks, available farm acres, acreage planted, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
  • housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

THIRD QUARTER 2024 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


July 28

July 30

%

July 28

July 30

%


2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Net sales and revenues:
















Production & precision ag net sales

$

5,099

$

6,806

-25

$

16,529

$

19,826

-17

Small ag & turf net sales

3,053

3,739

-18

8,663

10,886

-20

Construction & forestry net sales

3,235

3,739

-13

10,292

11,053

-7

Financial services revenues

1,489

1,228

+21

4,259

3,375

+26

Other revenues

276

289

-4

829

699

+19

Total net sales and revenues

$

13,152

$

15,801

-17

$

40,572

$

45,839

-11


















Operating profit: *
















Production & precision ag

$

1,162

$

1,782

-35

$

3,857

$

5,160

-25

Small ag & turf

496

732

-32

1,393

2,028

-31

Construction & forestry

448

716

-37

1,682

2,179

-23

Financial services

191

286

-33

657

565

+16

Total operating profit

2,297

3,516

-35

7,589

9,932

-24

Reconciling items **

62

98

-37

111

29

+283

Income taxes

(625)

(636)

-2

(1,845)

(2,164)

-15

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,734

$

2,978

-42

$

5,855

$

7,797

-25


*

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit for financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.

**

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Sales and Revenues











Net sales

$

11,387

$

14,284

$

35,484

$

41,765

Finance and interest income

1,461

1,253

4,207

3,326

Other income

304

264

881

748

Total

13,152

15,801

40,572

45,839













Costs and Expenses











Cost of sales

7,848

9,624

24,205

28,288

Research and development expenses

567

528

1,664

1,571

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,278

1,110

3,608

3,392

Interest expense

840

623

2,478

1,671

Other operating expenses

264

310

930

971

Total

10,797

12,195

32,885

35,893













Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

2,355

3,606

7,687

9,946

Provision for income taxes

625

636

1,845

2,164













Income of Consolidated Group

1,730

2,970

5,842

7,782

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

1

2

4

5













Net Income

1,731

2,972

5,846

7,787

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(6)

(9)

(10)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,734

$

2,978

$

5,855

$

7,797













Per Share Data











Basic

$

6.32

$

10.24

$

21.13

$

26.48

Diluted

6.29

10.20

21.04

26.35

Dividends declared

1.47

1.25

4.41

3.70

Dividends paid

1.47

1.25

4.29

3.58













Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

274.5

290.8

277.1

294.4

Diluted

275.6

292.1

278.2

295.9


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


July 28

October 29

July 30


2024

2023

2023

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,004

$

7,458

$

6,576

Marketable securities

1,140

946

841

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

7,469

7,739

9,297

Financing receivables – net

43,896

43,673

41,302

Financing receivables securitized – net

8,274

7,335

7,001

Other receivables

2,270

2,623

3,118

Equipment on operating leases – net

7,118

6,917

6,709

Inventories

7,696

8,160

9,350

Property and equipment – net

7,092

6,879

6,418

Goodwill

3,960

3,900

3,994

Other intangible assets – net

1,030

1,133

1,199

Retirement benefits

3,126

3,007

3,573

Deferred income taxes

1,898

1,814

1,360

Other assets

2,903

2,503

2,659

Assets held for sale

2,965





Total Assets

$

107,841

$

104,087

$

103,397










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

15,294

$

17,939

$

17,143

Short-term securitization borrowings

7,869

6,995

6,608

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

14,397

16,130

15,340

Deferred income taxes

481

520

506

Long-term borrowings

42,692

38,477

38,112

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

2,156

2,140

2,536

Liabilities held for sale

1,803





Total liabilities

84,692

82,201

80,245










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

84

97

101










Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

23,062

21,785

23,048

Noncontrolling interests

3

4

3

Total stockholders' equity

23,065

21,789

23,051

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

107,841

$

104,087

$

103,397


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


2024

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

5,846

$

7,787

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision (credit) for credit losses

222

(64)

Provision for depreciation and amortization

1,598

1,527

Impairments and other adjustments

53

173

Share-based compensation expense

159

112

Credit for deferred income taxes

(125)

(429)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

(2,446)

(5,059)

Inventories

234

(663)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,015)

47

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

31

(595)

Retirement benefits

(246)

(116)

Other

(172)

176

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,139

2,896







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

19,143

17,592

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

333

127

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

1,451

1,445

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(21,113)

(20,714)

Purchases of marketable securities

(572)

(213)

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,043)

(887)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(2,165)

(1,968)

Collateral on derivatives – net

390

240

Other

(95)

(185)

Net cash used for investing activities

(3,671)

(4,563)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

(992)

5,040

Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

15,512

9,972

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(10,792)

(5,862)

Repurchases of common stock

(3,227)

(4,663)

Dividends paid

(1,202)

(1,065)

Other

(88)

(43)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(789)

3,379







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(6)

125







Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(327)

1,837

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

7,620

4,941

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

7,293

$

6,778


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)  Special Items

2024

Employee-Separation Programs

In the third quarter of 2024, the company implemented employee-separation programs for its salaried workforce in several geographic areas, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The programs' main purpose was to help meet the company's strategic priorities while reducing overlap and redundancy in roles and responsibilities. The programs were largely involuntary in nature with the expense recorded when management committed to a plan, the plan was communicated to the employees, and the employees were not required to provide service beyond the legal notification period.

The total programs' pretax expenses are estimated to be approximately $150 million, with $124 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The remaining expenses are expected to be recorded primarily in 2025. The expenses for the three months and nine months ended July 28, 2024 were recorded as follows in millions of dollars:

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

Employee-Separation Programs:














Cost of sales

$

18

$

9

$

8



$

35

Research and development expenses

19

6

1




26

Selling, administrative and general expenses

25

14

11

$

9

59

Total operating profit decrease

$

62

$

29

$

20

$

9

120

Non-operating profit expenses*













4

Total












$

124

*Relates primarily to corporate expenses.

Annual pretax savings from these programs are estimated to be approximately $230 million, of which $100 million is estimated to be realized in 2024.

Banco John Deere

In the third quarter of 2024, the company's board of directors authorized the sale of 50 percent of the company's ownership in its wholly owned subsidiary, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD, located in Brazil, is included in the company's financial services segment and finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction will reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market. As a result, the company classified the BJD business as held for sale, including a reversal of $38 million in allowance for credit losses, and the establishment of a $53 million valuation allowance on the assets held for sale. The net impact of these entries was a pretax and after-tax loss of $15 million recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses."

In August 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A., to invest and become 50 percent owner of BJD.

2023

Brazil Tax Ruling

In the third quarter of 2023, the Brazil Superior Court of Justice published a favorable tax ruling regarding taxability of local incentives, which allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.

Financial Services Financing Incentives Correction

In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023 in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" by financial services.

Summary of 2024 and 2023 Special Items

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact of the special items recorded in millions of dollars for the three months and nine months ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023.

Three Months

Nine Months


PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2024 Expense:





























Employee-separation programs

$

62

$

29

$

20

$

9

$

120

$

62

$

29

$

20

$

9

$

120

BJD remeasurement










15

15










15

15

Total 2024 expense

62

29

20

24

135

62

29

20

24

135































2023 Expense:





























Financing incentives correction

























173

173

Period over period change

$

62

$

29

$

20

$

24

$

135

$

62

$

29

$

20

$

(149)

$

(38)

(2)   The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the equipment operations and financial services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services" which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

DEERE & COMPANY

(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Sales and Revenues
























Net sales

$

11,387

$

14,284












$

11,387

$

14,284

Finance and interest income

155

210

$

1,537

$

1,335

$

(231)

$

(292)

1,461

1,253

1

Other income

246

222

130

110

(72)

(68)

304

264

2, 3

Total

11,788

14,716

1,667

1,445

(303)

(360)

13,152

15,801


























Costs and Expenses
























Cost of sales

7,855

9,630







(7)

(6)

7,848

9,624

4

Research and development expenses

567

528













567

528

Selling, administrative and general expenses

962

913

318

199

(2)

(2)

1,278

1,110

4

Interest expense

91

94

812

622

(63)

(93)

840

623

1

Interest compensation to Financial Services

168

199







(168)

(199)





1

Other operating expenses

(16)

34

343

336

(63)

(60)

264

310

3, 5

Total

9,627

11,398

1,473

1,157

(303)

(360)

10,797

12,195


























Income before Income Taxes

2,161

3,318

194

288







2,355

3,606

Provision for income taxes

583

564

42

72







625

636


























Income after Income Taxes

1,578

2,754

152

216







1,730

2,970

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates




2

1










1

2


























Net Income

1,578

2,756

153

216







1,731

2,972

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(6)













(3)

(6)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,581

$

2,762

$

153

$

216






$

1,734

$

2,978




























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses.

4

Elimination of intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Nine Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Sales and Revenues
























Net sales

$

35,484

$

41,765












$

35,484

$

41,765

Finance and interest income

441

444

$

4,466

$

3,609

$

(700)

$

(727)

4,207

3,326

1

Other income

732

639

341

378

(192)

(269)

881

748

2, 3

Total

36,657

42,848

4,807

3,987

(892)

(996)

40,572

45,839


























Costs and Expenses
























Cost of sales

24,226

28,306







(21)

(18)

24,205

28,288

4

Research and development expenses

1,664

1,571













1,664

1,571

Selling, administrative and general expenses

2,844

2,630

771

769

(7)

(7)

3,608

3,392

4

Interest expense

314

298

2,354

1,604

(190)

(231)

2,478

1,671

1

Interest compensation to Financial Services

510

496







(510)

(496)





1

Other operating expenses

76

172

1,018

1,043

(164)

(244)

930

971

3, 5

Total

29,634

33,473

4,143

3,416

(892)

(996)

32,885

35,893


























Income before Income Taxes

7,023

9,375

664

571







7,687

9,946

Provision for income taxes

1,700

2,020

145

144







1,845

2,164


























Income after Income Taxes

5,323

7,355

519

427







5,842

7,782

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates




3

4

2







4

5


























Net Income

5,323

7,358

523

429







5,846

7,787

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)

(10)













(9)

(10)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

5,332

$

7,368

$

523

$

429






$

5,855

$

7,797




























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expense between Equipment Operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues and expenses.

4

Elimination of intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



Jul 28

Oct 29

Jul 30

Jul 28

Oct 29

Jul 30

Jul 28

Oct 29

Jul 30

Jul 28

Oct 29

Jul 30



2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

2023

Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents


$

5,385

$

5,720

$

4,858

$

1,619

$

1,738

$

1,718









$

7,004

$

7,458

$

6,576

Marketable securities



155

104

3

985

842

838










1,140

946

841

Receivables from Financial Services

3,951

4,516

5,312









$

(3,951)

$

(4,516)

$

(5,312)








6


Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



1,150

1,320

1,589

8,890

8,687

9,991

(2,571)

(2,268)

(2,283)

7,469

7,739

9,297

7


Financing receivables – net



82

64

60

43,814

43,609

41,242










43,896

43,673

41,302

Financing receivables securitized – net



2







8,272

7,335

7,001










8,274

7,335

7,001

Other receivables



1,821

1,813

2,599

494

869

599

(45)

(59)

(80)

2,270

2,623

3,118

7


Equipment on operating leases – net












7,118

6,917

6,709










7,118

6,917

6,709

Inventories



7,696

8,160

9,350



















7,696

8,160

9,350

Property and equipment – net



7,058

6,843

6,385

34

36

33










7,092

6,879

6,418

Goodwill



3,960

3,900

3,994



















3,960

3,900

3,994

Other intangible assets – net



1,030

1,133

1,199



















1,030

1,133

1,199

Retirement benefits



3,047

2,936

3,503

80

72

71

(1)

(1)

(1)

3,126

3,007

3,573

8


Deferred income taxes



2,192

2,133

1,393

35

68

65

(329)

(387)

(98)

1,898

1,814

1,360

9


Other assets



2,236

1,948

2,083

675

559

583

(8)

(4)

(7)

2,903

2,503

2,659

Assets held for sale












2,965
















2,965







Total Assets


$

39,765

$

40,590

$

42,328

$

74,981

$

70,732

$

68,850

$

(6,905)

$

(7,235)

$

(7,781)

$

107,841

$

104,087

$

103,397








































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














































































Liabilities





































Short-term borrowings


$

983

$

1,230

$

1,773

$

14,311

$

16,709

$

15,370









$

15,294

$

17,939

$

17,143

Short-term securitization borrowings



1







7,868

6,995

6,608










7,869

6,995

6,608

Payables to Equipment Operations










3,951

4,516

5,312

$

(3,951)

$

(4,516)

$

(5,312)








6


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,880

14,862

14,403

3,141

3,599

3,307

(2,624)

(2,331)

(2,370)

14,397

16,130

15,340

7


Deferred income taxes



420

452

420

390

455

184

(329)

(387)

(98)

481

520

506

9


Long-term borrowings



6,592

7,210

7,299

36,100

31,267

30,813










42,692

38,477

38,112

Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,048

2,032

2,423

109

109

114

(1)

(1)

(1)

2,156

2,140

2,536

8


Liabilities held for sale












1,803
















1,803







Total liabilities



23,924

25,786

26,318

67,673

63,650

61,708

(6,905)

(7,235)

(7,781)

84,692

82,201

80,245








































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

84

97

101



















84

97

101








































Stockholders' Equity





































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



23,062

21,785

23,048

7,308

7,082

7,142

(7,308)

(7,082)

(7,142)

23,062

21,785

23,048

10


Noncontrolling interests



3

4

3



















3

4

3

Financial Services equity

(7,308)

(7,082)

(7,142)










7,308

7,082

7,142








10


Adjusted total stockholders' equity

15,757

14,707

15,909

7,308

7,082

7,142










23,065

21,789

23,051

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

39,765

$

40,590

$

42,328

$

74,981

$

70,732

$

68,850

$

(6,905)

$

(7,235)

$

(7,781)

$

107,841

$

104,087

$

103,397










































6

Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.

7

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

8

Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.

9

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

10

Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended July 28, 2024 and July 30, 2023

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities
























Net income

$

5,323

$

7,358

$

523

$

429






$

5,846

$

7,787

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
























Provision (credit) for credit losses

10

3

212

(67)







222

(64)

Provision for depreciation and amortization

932

872

773

757

$

(107)

$

(102)

1,598

1,527

11

Impairments and other adjustments







53

173







53

173

Share-based compensation expense













159

112

159

112

12

Distributed earnings of Financial Services

250

31







(250)

(31)





13

Credit for deferred income taxes

(49)

(322)

(76)

(107)







(125)

(429)

Changes in assets and liabilities:
























Receivables related to sales

106

(293)







(2,552)

(4,766)

(2,446)

(5,059)

14, 16

Inventories

391

(534)







(157)

(129)

234

(663)

15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(924)

730

212

303

(303)

(986)

(1,015)

47

16

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

13

(619)

18

24







31

(595)

Retirement benefits

(241)

(115)

(5)

(1)







(246)

(116)

Other

(109)

247

44

(15)

(107)

(56)

(172)

176

11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,702

7,358

1,754

1,496

(3,317)

(5,958)

4,139

2,896


























Cash Flows from Investing Activities
























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)







19,826

18,440

(683)

(848)

19,143

17,592

14

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

56

68

277

59







333

127

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







1,451

1,445







1,451

1,445

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)







(21,395)

(21,043)

282

329

(21,113)

(20,714)

14

Purchases of marketable securities

(220)

(19)

(352)

(194)







(572)

(213)

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,041)

(885)

(2)

(2)







(1,043)

(887)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(2,377)

(2,143)

212

175

(2,165)

(1,968)

15

Decrease (increase) in investment in Financial Services

11

(811)







(11)

811





17

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(3,255)

(6,270)

3,255

6,270





14

Collateral on derivatives – net







390

240







390

240

Other

(88)

(210)

(8)

24

1

1

(95)

(185)

Net cash used for investing activities

(1,282)

(1,857)

(5,445)

(9,444)

3,056

6,738

(3,671)

(4,563)


























Cash Flows from Financing Activities
























Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

81

(152)

(1,073)

5,192







(992)

5,040

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

558

1,476

(558)

(1,476)












Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

115

60

15,397

9,912







15,512

9,972

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(1,061)

(116)

(9,731)

(5,746)







(10,792)

(5,862)

Repurchases of common stock

(3,227)

(4,663)













(3,227)

(4,663)

Capital Investment from Equipment Operations







(11)

811

11

(811)





17

Dividends paid

(1,202)

(1,065)

(250)

(31)

250

31

(1,202)

(1,065)

13

Other

(37)

4

(51)

(47)







(88)

(43)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,773)

(4,456)

3,723

8,615

261

(780)

(789)

3,379


























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

12

108

(18)

17







(6)

125


























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(341)

1,153

14

684







(327)

1,837

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

5,755

3,781

1,865

1,160







7,620

4,941

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

5,414

$

4,934

$

1,879

$

1,844






$

7,293

$

6,778




























11

Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

12

Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

13

Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.

14

Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

15

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

16

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

17

Elimination of change in investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

