Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.289 Billion

News provided by

John Deere Company

Aug 14, 2025, 06:27 ET

  • Disciplined execution yields solid results in the face of a challenging environment.
  • Customers remain cautious amid ongoing uncertainty.
  • Full-year net income guidance narrowed.

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.289 billion for the third quarter ended July 27, 2025, or $4.75 per share, compared with net income of $1.734 billion, or $6.29 per share, for the quarter ended July 28, 2024. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.962 billion, or $14.57 per share, compared with $5.855 billion, or $21.04 per share, for the same period last year.

Continue Reading
Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 $ in millions
Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 $ in millions

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 9 percent, to $12.018 billion, for the third quarter of 2025 and decreased 18 percent, to $33.290 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $10.357 billion for the quarter and $28.338 billion for nine months, compared with $11.387 billion and $35.484 billion last year, respectively.

"By proactively managing inventory, we've matched production to retail demand, enabling our company and dealers to respond swiftly to market shifts and customer needs," said John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere. "By continuing to address the high levels of used equipment in the industry, we're building a healthier market for everyone—our customers, our dealers, and our business—even in these challenging times."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2025 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.75 billion to $5.25 billion.

"We remain committed to delivering solutions that address our customers' current needs while also laying the groundwork for future growth. For example, the increasing utilization and proven in-field effectiveness of advanced technologies—such as See & Spray and Harvest Settings Automation—are empowering customers to improve their productivity and better navigate industry challenges," May noted. "The positive outcomes we're enabling reinforce our confidence in Deere's future despite near-term uncertainty."

Deere & Company

Third Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

12,018

$

13,152

-9 %

$

33,290

$

40,572

-18 %

Net income

$

1,289

$

1,734

-26 %

$

3,962

$

5,855

-32 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

4.75

$

6.29


$

14.57

$

21.04

All periods presented were affected by special items. See Note 2 of the financial statements for further details. The cost of additional tariffs for each segment is included in the "Production costs" and "Other" categories below.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales

$

4,273

$

5,099

-16 %

Operating profit

$

580

$

1,162

-50 %

Operating margin

13.6 %

22.8 %

Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes and unfavorable price realization. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales

$

3,025

$

3,053

-1 %

Operating profit

$

485

$

496

-2 %

Operating margin

16.0 %

16.2 %

Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by favorable currency translation and price realization. Operating profit decreased due to higher tariffs, partially offset by reductions in warranty expenses and lower production costs. The decreased production costs were primarily the result of lower material costs.

Construction & Forestry

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales

$

3,059

$

3,235

-5 %

Operating profit

$

237

$

448

-47 %

Operating margin

7.7 %

13.8 %

Construction and forestry sales decreased for the quarter primarily due to unfavorable price realization. Operating profit decreased primarily due to unfavorable price realization and higher production costs caused by higher tariffs, partially offset by favorable product mix.

Financial Services

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net income

$

205

$

153

34 %

Financial services net income for the quarter was higher due to a lower provision for credit losses and prior year special items.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2025





Agriculture & Turf





U.S. & Canada:





Large Ag




Down ~ 30%

Small Ag & Turf




Down ~ 10%

Europe




Flat to down 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Flat

Asia




Flat to up 5%







Construction & Forestry





U.S. & Canada:





Construction Equipment




Down ~ 10%

Compact Construction Equipment




Flat to down 5%

Global Forestry




Flat to down 5%

Global Roadbuilding




Flat














Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2025


Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 15% to 20%

Down 1.0%

Up 1.0%

Small Ag & Turf

Down ~ 10%

Up 0.5%

Up 0.5%

Construction & Forestry

Down 10% to 15%

~ Flat

Down 2.0%







Financial Services

Net Income

~ $770

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2025," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2025," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, forecasted financial and industry results, future investment and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment including increased and proposed tariffs announced by the U.S. government, and retaliatory trade regulations;
  • the uncertainty of the company's ability to sell products domestically or internationally, continue production at certain international facilities, procure raw materials and components, accurately forecast demand and inventory, manage increased costs of production, absorb or pass on increased pricing, accurately predict financial results and industry trends, and remain competitive based on trade actions, policies and general economic uncertainty;
  • the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as world grain stocks, harvest yields, available farm acres, acreage planted, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, availability of transport for crops as well as adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or a recession and regional or global liquidity constraints;
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions;
  • the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology;
  • housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment;
  • political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East;
  • worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment;
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorneys General of the States of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers;
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
  • suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with applicable laws such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages;
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
  • rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities;
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and Leap Ambitions;
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage new and used inventory, distribute the company's products, and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions;
  • the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes;
  • negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand;
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees;
  • the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge;
  • labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions;
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products;
  • leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes;
  • changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
  • changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, health and safety, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, human rights, import / export and trade, tariffs, labor and employment, product liability, tax, telematics, and telecommunications;
  • governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy; and
  • warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations because of the deficient operation of the company's products.

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

THIRD QUARTER 2025 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


July 27

July 28

%

July 27

July 28

%


2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Net sales and revenues:















Production & precision ag net sales

$

4,273

$

5,099

-16

$

12,571

$

16,529

-24

Small ag & turf net sales

3,025

3,053

-1

7,767

8,663

-10

Construction & forestry net sales

3,059

3,235

-5

8,000

10,292

-22

Financial services revenues

1,418

1,489

-5

4,273

4,259

Other revenues

243

276

-12

679

829

-18

Total net sales and revenues

$

12,018

$

13,152

-9

$

33,290

$

40,572

-18

















Operating profit: *















Production & precision ag

$

580

$

1,162

-50

$

2,066

$

3,857

-46

Small ag & turf

485

496

-2

1,182

1,393

-15

Construction & forestry

237

448

-47

681

1,682

-60

Financial services

266

191

+39

740

657

+13

Total operating profit

1,568

2,297

-32

4,669

7,589

-38

Reconciling items **

60

62

-3

198

111

+78

Income taxes

(339)

(625)

-46

(905)

(1,845)

-51

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,289

$

1,734

-26

$

3,962

$

5,855

-32


*     

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external
interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of
financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.


**     

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain
foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service
cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited 


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales and Revenues











Net sales

$

10,357

$

11,387

$

28,338

$

35,484

Finance and interest income

1,426

1,461

4,233

4,207

Other income

235

304

719

881

Total

12,018

13,152

33,290

40,572













Costs and Expenses











Cost of sales

7,570

7,848

20,215

24,205

Research and development expenses

556

567

1,631

1,664

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,217

1,278

3,387

3,608

Interest expense

794

840

2,408

2,478

Other operating expenses

281

264

817

930

Total

10,418

10,797

28,458

32,885













Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

1,600

2,355

4,832

7,687

Provision for income taxes

339

625

905

1,845













Income of Consolidated Group

1,261

1,730

3,927

5,842

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

10

1

11

4













Net Income

1,271

1,731

3,938

5,846

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(18)

(3)

(24)

(9)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,289

$

1,734

$

3,962

$

5,855













Per Share Data











Basic

$

4.76

$

6.32

$

14.61

$

21.13

Diluted

4.75

6.29

14.57

21.04

Dividends declared

1.62

1.47

4.86

4.41

Dividends paid

1.62

1.47

4.71

4.29













Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

270.7

274.5

271.1

277.1

Diluted

271.4

275.6

271.9

278.2













See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


July 27

October 27


July 28


2025

2024

2024

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,580

$

7,324

$

7,004

Marketable securities

1,407

1,154

1,140

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

6,103

5,326

7,469

Financing receivables – net

43,930

44,309

43,896

Financing receivables securitized – net

7,948

8,723

8,274

Other receivables

2,826

2,545

2,270

Equipment on operating leases – net

7,512

7,451

7,118

Inventories

7,713

7,093

7,696

Property and equipment – net

7,713

7,580

7,092

Goodwill

4,209

3,959

3,960

Other intangible assets – net

926

999

1,030

Retirement benefits

3,182

2,921

3,126

Deferred income taxes

2,209

2,086

1,898

Other assets

3,559

2,906

2,903

Assets held for sale




2,944

2,965

Total Assets

$

107,817

$

107,320

$

107,841










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

14,607

$

13,533

$

15,294

Short-term securitization borrowings

7,610

8,431

7,869

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,582

14,543

14,397

Deferred income taxes

489

478

481

Long-term borrowings

44,429

43,229

42,692

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

1,836

2,354

2,156

Liabilities held for sale




1,827

1,803

Total liabilities

82,553

84,395

84,692










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

84

82

84










Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

25,175

22,836

23,062

Noncontrolling interests

5

7

3

Total stockholders' equity

25,180

22,843

23,065

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

107,817

$

107,320

$

107,841










See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

3,938

$

5,846

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision for credit losses

258

222

Provision for depreciation and amortization

1,668

1,598

Impairments and other adjustments

29

53

Share-based compensation expense

104

159

Credit for deferred income taxes

(102)

(125)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

(494)

(2,446)

Inventories

(526)

234

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(717)

(1,015)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(147)

31

Retirement benefits

(813)

(246)

Other

266

(172)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,464

4,139







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

19,712

19,143

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

359

333

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

1,408

1,451

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(18,962)

(21,113)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(89)


Purchases of marketable securities

(598)

(572)

Purchases of property and equipment

(852)

(1,043)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(2,009)

(2,165)

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

334


Collateral on derivatives – net

127

390

Other

(231)

(95)

Net cash used for investing activities

(801)

(3,671)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Net payments in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

(2,060)

(992)

Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

10,707

15,512

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(7,743)

(10,792)

Repurchases of common stock

(1,136)

(3,227)

Dividends paid

(1,282)

(1,202)

Other

(43)

(88)

Net cash used for financing activities

(1,557)

(789)







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
     Restricted Cash

108

(6)







Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

1,214

(327)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

7,633

7,620

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

8,847

$

7,293







See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)   Acquisitions

In 2025, the company acquired businesses to advance the capabilities of the company's existing technology offerings, providing customers with a more comprehensive set of tools to generate and use data to make decisions that improve profitability, efficiency, and sustainability. The combined cost of these acquisitions was $89 million, net of cash acquired. The businesses were assigned to the production and precision agriculture and construction and forestry segments. Most of the purchase price for these acquisitions was allocated to goodwill and intangible assets.

(2)   Special Items

Impairment

In the third quarter of 2025, the company recorded a non-cash charge of $61 million pretax ($49 million after-tax), primarily related to the trade name and customer relationship assets of external overseas battery operations. Of this amount, $53 million was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" and $8 million in "Cost of sales." This is presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows. The impairment resulted from slowing external demand for batteries, which indicated that it is probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying value of the assets.

Discrete Tax Items

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market. The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates" within the financial services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

BJD was reclassified as held for sale in the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a net loss of $15 million pretax and after-tax due to the establishment of a $53 million valuation allowance on the assets held for sale and a $38 million reversal of allowance for credit losses. In the first quarter of 2025, a gain of $32 million pretax and after-tax was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" related to a decrease in valuation allowance. This is presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows. No significant gain or loss was recognized upon completion of the transaction. The equity interest in BJD was valued at $362 million at the deconsolidation date.

Employee-Separation Programs

In the third quarter of 2024, the company implemented employee-separation programs for the company's salaried workforce in several geographic areas, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The programs' main purpose was to help meet the company's strategic priorities while reducing overlap and redundancy in roles and responsibilities. The programs were largely involuntary in nature with the expense recorded when management committed to a plan, the plan was communicated to the employees, and the employees were not required to provide service beyond the legal notification period. For the limited voluntary employee-separation programs, the expense was recorded in the period in which the employee irrevocably accepted a separation offer.

The expenses for the three months and nine months ended July 28, 2024 were recorded in millions of dollars as follows:

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

Employee-Separation Programs:














Cost of sales

$

18

$

9

$

8



$

35

Research and development expenses

19

6

1




26

Selling, administrative and general expenses

25

14

11

$

9

59

Total operating profit decrease

$

62

$

29

$

20

$

9

120

Non-operating profit expenses*













4

Total












$

124

*   

Relates primarily to corporate expenses.

Summary of 2025 and 2024 Special Items

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact of the special items recorded in millions of dollars for the three months and nine months ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024.

Three Months

Nine Months


PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2025 Expense (benefit):





























Impairment

$

28

$

17

$

16



$

61

$

28

$

17

$

16



$

61

BJD measurement
























$

(32)

(32)

Total expense (benefit)

28

17

16




61

28

17

16

(32)

29































2024 Expense:





























BJD measurement









$

15

15










15

15

Employee-separation
     programs

62

29

20

9

120

62

29

20

9

120

Total expense

62

29

20

24

135

62

29

20

24

135































Period over period change

$

(34)

$

(12)

$

(4)

$

(24)

$

(74)

$

(34)

$

(12)

$

(4)

$

(56)

$

(106)


(3)

The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries.
The supplemental consolidating data in Note 4 to the financial statements is presented for
informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without financial services.
Equipment operations include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small
agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets,
liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within financial services. Transactions between the
equipment operations and financial services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated
financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

(4) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales and Revenues
























Net sales

$

10,357

$

11,387












$

10,357

$

11,387

Finance and interest income

133

155

$

1,433

$

1,537

$

(140)

$

(231)

1,426

1,461

1

Other income

190

246

111

130

(66)

(72)

235

304

2, 3, 4

Total

10,680

11,788

1,544

1,667

(206)

(303)

12,018

13,152


























Costs and Expenses
























Cost of sales

7,578

7,855







(8)

(7)

7,570

7,848

4

Research and development expenses

556

567













556

567

Selling, administrative and general expenses

999

962

220

318

(2)

(2)

1,217

1,278

4

Interest expense

102

91

720

812

(28)

(63)

794

840

1

Interest compensation to Financial Services

112

168







(112)

(168)





1

Other operating expenses

(8)

(16)

345

343

(56)

(63)

281

264

3, 4, 5

Total

9,339

9,627

1,285

1,473

(206)

(303)

10,418

10,797


























Income before Income Taxes

1,341

2,161

259

194







1,600

2,355

Provision for income taxes

274

583

65

42







339

625


























Income after Income Taxes

1,067

1,578

194

152







1,261

1,730

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

(1)




11

1







10

1


























Net Income

1,066

1,578

205

153







1,271

1,731

Less: Net loss attributable to
     noncontrolling interests

(18)

(3)













(18)

(3)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,084

$

1,581

$

205

$

153






$

1,289

$

1,734


























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of
investments in certain international markets.

4

Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees.

5

Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Nine Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales and Revenues
























Net sales

$

28,338

$

35,484












$

28,338

$

35,484

Finance and interest income

351

441

$

4,268

$

4,466

$

(386)

$

(700)

4,233

4,207

1

Other income

580

732

350

341

(211)

(192)

719

881

2, 3, 4

Total

29,269

36,657

4,618

4,807

(597)

(892)

33,290

40,572


























Costs and Expenses
























Cost of sales

20,239

24,226







(24)

(21)

20,215

24,205

4

Research and development expenses

1,631

1,664













1,631

1,664

Selling, administrative and general expenses

2,761

2,844

632

771

(6)

(7)

3,387

3,608

4

Interest expense

282

314

2,206

2,354

(80)

(190)

2,408

2,478

1

Interest compensation to Financial Services

306

510







(306)

(510)





1

Other operating expenses

(47)

76

1,045

1,018

(181)

(164)

817

930

3, 4, 5

Total

25,172

29,634

3,883

4,143

(597)

(892)

28,458

32,885


























Income before Income Taxes

4,097

7,023

735

664







4,832

7,687

Provision for income taxes

752

1,700

153

145







905

1,845


























Income after Income Taxes

3,345

5,323

582

519







3,927

5,842

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

(4)




15

4







11

4


























Net Income

3,341

5,323

597

523







3,938

5,846

Less: Net loss attributable to
     noncontrolling interests

(24)

(9)













(24)

(9)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

3,365

$

5,332

$

597

$

523






$

3,962

$

5,855


























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of
investments in certain international markets.

4

Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees.

5

Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


July 27

Oct 27


July 28

July 27

Oct 27


July 28

July 27

Oct 27


July 28

July 27

Oct 27


July 28


2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

Assets




































Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,641

$

5,615

$

5,385

$

1,939

$

1,709

$

1,619









$

8,580

$

7,324

$

7,004

Marketable securities



240

125

155

1,167

1,029

985










1,407

1,154

1,140

Receivables from Financial
     Services

3,649

3,043

3,951









$

(3,649)

$

(3,043)

$

(3,951)








6

Trade accounts and notes
     receivable – net



1,335

1,257

1,150

7,064

6,225

8,890

(2,296)

(2,156)

(2,571)

6,103

5,326

7,469

7

Financing receivables – net



84

78

82

43,846

44,231

43,814










43,930

44,309

43,896

Financing receivables
     securitized – net



1

2

2

7,947

8,721

8,272










7,948

8,723

8,274

Other receivables



2,013

2,193

1,821

867

427

494

(54)

(75)

(45)

2,826

2,545

2,270

7

Equipment on operating
     leases – net












7,512

7,451

7,118










7,512

7,451

7,118

Inventories



7,713

7,093

7,696



















7,713

7,093

7,696

Property and equipment – net



7,680

7,546

7,058

33

34

34










7,713

7,580

7,092

Goodwill



4,209

3,959

3,960



















4,209

3,959

3,960

Other intangible assets – net



926

999

1,030



















926

999

1,030

Retirement benefits



3,092

2,839

3,047

92

83

80

(2)

(1)

(1)

3,182

2,921

3,126

8

Deferred income taxes



2,471

2,262

2,192

44

43

35

(306)

(219)

(329)

2,209

2,086

1,898

9

Other assets



2,357

2,194

2,236

1,211

715

675

(9)

(3)

(8)

3,559

2,906

2,903

Assets held for sale















2,944

2,965













2,944

2,965

Total Assets


$

42,411

$

39,205

$

39,765

$

71,722

$

73,612

$

74,981

$

(6,316)

$

(5,497)

$

(6,905)

$

107,817

$

107,320

$

107,841






































Liabilities and
     Stockholders' Equity












































































Liabilities




































Short-term borrowings


$

461

$

911

$

983

$

14,146

$

12,622

$

14,311









$

14,607

$

13,533

$

15,294

Short-term securitization
     borrowings






2

1

7,610

8,429

7,868










7,610

8,431

7,869

Payables to Equipment
     Operations










3,649

3,043

3,951

$

(3,649)

$

(3,043)

$

(3,951)








6

Accounts payable and
     accrued expenses



12,795

13,534

13,880

3,146

3,243

3,141

(2,359)

(2,234)

(2,624)

13,582

14,543

14,397

7

Deferred income taxes



393

434

420

402

263

390

(306)

(219)

(329)

489

478

481

9

Long-term borrowings



8,789

6,603

6,592

35,640

36,626

36,100










44,429

43,229

42,692

Retirement benefits and
     other liabilities



1,767

2,250

2,048

71

105

109

(2)

(1)

(1)

1,836

2,354

2,156

8

Liabilities held for sale















1,827

1,803













1,827

1,803

Total liabilities



24,205

23,734

23,924

64,664

66,158

67,673

(6,316)

(5,497)

(6,905)

82,553

84,395

84,692






































Redeemable noncontrolling
     interest

84

82

84



















84

82

84






































Stockholders' Equity




































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



25,175

22,836

23,062

7,058

7,454

7,308

(7,058)

(7,454)

(7,308)

25,175

22,836

23,062

10

Noncontrolling interests



5

7

3



















5

7

3

Financial Services' equity

(7,058)

(7,454)

(7,308)










7,058

7,454

7,308








10

Adjusted total stockholders'
     equity

18,122

15,389

15,757

7,058

7,454

7,308










25,180

22,843

23,065

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

42,411

$

39,205

$

39,765

$

71,722

$

73,612

$

74,981

$

(6,316)

$

(5,497)

$

(6,905)

$

107,817

$

107,320

$

107,841






































6 

Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and financial services.

7 

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services.

8 

Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.

9 

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

10

Elimination of financial services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities
























Net income

$

3,341

$

5,323

$

597

$

523






$

3,938

$

5,846

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
     operating activities:
























Provision for credit losses

18

10

240

212







258

222

Provision for depreciation and amortization

965

932

804

773

$

(101)

$

(107)

1,668

1,598

11

Impairments and other adjustments

61




(32)

53







29

53

Share-based compensation expense













104

159

104

159

12

Distributed earnings of Financial Services

1,066

250







(1,066)

(250)





13

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(242)

(49)

140

(76)







(102)

(125)

Changes in assets and liabilities:
























Receivables related to sales

(66)

106







(428)

(2,552)

(494)

(2,446)

14, 16

Inventories

(423)

391







(103)

(157)

(526)

234

15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(646)

(924)

69

212

(140)

(303)

(717)

(1,015)

16

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(89)

13

(58)

18







(147)

31

Retirement benefits

(770)

(241)

(43)

(5)







(813)

(246)

Other

123

(109)

182

44

(39)

(107)

266

(172)

11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,338

5,702

1,899

1,754

(1,773)

(3,317)

3,464

4,139


























Cash Flows from Investing Activities
























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)







20,178

19,826

(466)

(683)

19,712

19,143

14

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

27

56

332

277







359

333

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







1,408

1,451







1,408

1,451

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related
     to sales)







(19,189)

(21,395)

227

282

(18,962)

(21,113)

14

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(89)
















(89)



Purchases of marketable securities

(133)

(220)

(465)

(352)







(598)

(572)

Purchases of property and equipment

(851)

(1,041)

(1)

(2)







(852)

(1,043)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(2,148)

(2,377)

139

212

(2,009)

(2,165)

15

Decrease in investment in Financial Services




11










(11)





17

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(807)

(3,255)

807

3,255





14

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

189




145










334



Collateral on derivatives – net

4




123

390







127

390

Other

(75)

(88)

(156)

(8)




1

(231)

(95)

Net cash used for investing activities

(928)

(1,282)

(580)

(5,445)

707

3,056

(801)

(3,671)


























Cash Flows from Financing Activities
























Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original
     maturities three months or less)

294

81

(2,354)

(1,073)







(2,060)

(992)

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

(660)

558

660

(558)












Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater
     than three months)

2,188

115

8,519

15,397







10,707

15,512

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three
     months)

(863)

(1,061)

(6,880)

(9,731)







(7,743)

(10,792)

Repurchases of common stock

(1,136)

(3,227)













(1,136)

(3,227)

Capital returned to Equipment Operations










(11)




11





17

Dividends paid

(1,282)

(1,202)

(1,066)

(250)

1,066

250

(1,282)

(1,202)

13

Other

(25)

(37)

(18)

(51)







(43)

(88)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(1,484)

(4,773)

(1,139)

3,723

1,066

261

(1,557)

(789)


























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash
     Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

96

12

12

(18)







108

(6)


























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
     Restricted Cash

1,022

(341)

192

14







1,214

(327)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
     Beginning of Period

5,643

5,755

1,990

1,865







7,633

7,620

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
     End of Period

$

6,665

$

5,414

$

2,182

$

1,879






$

8,847

$

7,293


























11

Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

12

Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

13

Elimination of dividends from financial services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities.

14

Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

15

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

16

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services.

17

Elimination of change in investment from equipment operations to financial services.

SOURCE John Deere Company

Jen Hartmann, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]

Organization Profile

John Deere Company