Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $1.804 Billion

Disciplined execution drives strong quarterly performance across all segments.

Employees and dealers showcase resilience in supporting customers amidst heightened uncertainty.

Full-year net income range broadened in response to dynamic environment.

MOLINE, Ill., May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $1.804 billion for the second quarter ended April 27, 2025, or $6.64 per share, compared with net income of $2.370 billion, or $8.53 per share, for the quarter ended April 28, 2024. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.673 billion, or $9.82 per share, compared with $4.121 billion, or $14.74 per share, for the same period last year.

Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 $ in millions Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 $ in millions Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 $ in millions

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 16 percent, to $12.763 billion, for the second quarter of 2025 and decreased 22 percent, to $21.272 billion, for six months. Net sales were $11.171 billion for the quarter and $17.980 billion for six months, compared with $13.610 billion and $24.097 billion last year, respectively.

"As we navigate the current environment, our customers remain our top priority," said John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere. "I'm incredibly proud of our team's execution this quarter, delivering exceptional performance despite challenging market dynamics. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in ensuring our customers continue to receive the high-quality service and products they expect from John Deere."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2025 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.75 billion to $5.50 billion.

"Despite the near-term market challenges, we remain confident in the future," said May. "Our commitment to delivering value for our customers includes ongoing investment in advanced products, solutions, and manufacturing capabilities. Over the next decade, we will continue to make significant investments in our core U.S. market, underscoring our dedication to innovation and growth while focusing on remaining cost-competitive in a global market."

Deere & Company

Second Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 12,763

$ 15,235

-16 %

$ 21,272

$ 27,420

-22 %

Net income

$ 1,804

$ 2,370

-24 %

$ 2,673

$ 4,121

-35 %

Fully diluted EPS

$ 6.64

$ 8.53





$ 9.82

$ 14.74







Current period results were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details. The cost of additional tariffs for each segment is included in the production costs and other items below, partially offsetting year-over-year cost reduction in these categories.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales

$ 5,230

$ 6,581

-21 %

Operating profit

$ 1,148

$ 1,650

-30 %

Operating margin



22.0 %



25.1 %







Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange, partially offset by lower production costs and price realization.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,994

$ 3,185

-6 %

Operating profit

$ 574

$ 571

1 %

Operating margin



19.2 %



17.9 %







Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit held steady as favorable factors including lower production costs, lower warranty expenses, and price realization were offset by lower shipment volumes / sales mix.

Construction & Forestry

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,947

$ 3,844

-23 %

Operating profit

$ 379

$ 668

-43 %

Operating margin



12.9 %



17.4 %







Construction and forestry sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and unfavorable price realization.

Financial Services

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net income

$ 161

$ 162

-1 %



Financial services net income for the quarter was flat due to less-favorable financing spreads and a higher provision for credit losses, offset by lower SA&G expenses and a reduction in derivative valuation adjustments.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2025













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Down ~ 30%

Small Ag & Turf









Down 10-15%

Europe









Down ~ 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Flat

Asia









Flat

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Down ~ 10%

Compact Construction Equipment









Down ~ 5%

Global Forestry









Flat to down 5%

Global Roadbuilding









Flat



Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2025

The Deere & Company outlook incorporates the impacts from global import tariffs that are in effect as of May 13, 2025. Due to the uncertain global trade environment, the potential impacts of future tariffs are not included in the outlook.









Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 15% to 20%

Down 1.5%

Up 1.0%

Small Ag & Turf

Down 10% to 15%

~ Flat

Up 0.5%

Construction & Forestry

Down 10% to 15%

~ Flat

Down 1.0%

















Financial Services

Net Income

~$ 750







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2025," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2025," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, forecasted financial and industry results, future investment and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment including increased and proposed tariffs announced by the U.S. government, any potential retaliatory trade regulations, tariffs and policies and the uncertainty of the company's ability to sell products domestically or internationally, continue production at certain international facilities, procure raw materials and components, accurately forecast demand and inventory, manage increased costs of production, absorb or pass on increased pricing, accurately predict financial results and industry trends, and remain competitive based on these trade actions, policies and general economic uncertainty;

the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as world grain stocks, harvest yields, available farm acres, acreage planted, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, availability of transport for crops as well as adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or a recession and regional or global liquidity constraints;

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions;

the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology;

housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment;

political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine , the conflict between India and Pakistan , and the conflicts in the Middle East ;

and , the conflict between and , and the conflicts in the ; worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment;

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorneys General of the States of Arizona , Illinois , Michigan , Minnesota , and Wisconsin alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers;

, , , , and alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;

suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with applicable laws such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages;

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;

rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities;

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and Leap Ambitions;

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;

dealer practices and their ability to manage inventory and distribution of the company's products and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions;

the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes;

negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand;

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees;

the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge;

labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions;

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products;

leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes;

changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);

changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, health and safety, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, human rights, import / export and trade, tariffs, labor and employment, product liability, telematics, and telecommunications;

governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy; and

warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations as a result of the deficient operation of the company's products.

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

SECOND QUARTER 2025 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





April 27

April 28

%

April 27

April 28

%





2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Net sales and revenues:

































Production & precision ag net sales

$ 5,230

$ 6,581

-21

$ 8,297

$ 11,430

-27

Small ag & turf net sales



2,994



3,185

-6



4,742



5,610

-15

Construction & forestry net sales



2,947



3,844

-23



4,941



7,057

-30

Financial services revenues



1,385



1,395

-1



2,856



2,770

+3

Other revenues



207



230

-10



436



553

-21

Total net sales and revenues

$ 12,763

$ 15,235

-16

$ 21,272

$ 27,420

-22





































Operating profit: *

































Production & precision ag

$ 1,148

$ 1,650

-30

$ 1,486

$ 2,695

-45

Small ag & turf



574



571

+1



698



897

-22

Construction & forestry



379



668

-43



444



1,234

-64

Financial services



207



209

-1



473



466

+2

Total operating profit



2,308



3,098

-26



3,101



5,292

-41

Reconciling items **



35



23

+52



138



49

+182

Income taxes



(539)



(751)

-28



(566)



(1,220)

-54

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,804

$ 2,370

-24

$ 2,673

$ 4,121

-35







* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three and Six Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$ 11,171

$ 13,610

$ 17,980

$ 24,097

Finance and interest income



1,354



1,387



2,807



2,746

Other income



238



238



485



577

Total



12,763



15,235



21,272



27,420





























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales



7,609



9,157



12,646



16,357

Research and development expenses



549



565



1,075



1,098

Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,197



1,265



2,169



2,330

Interest expense



784



836



1,614



1,638

Other operating expenses



287



295



536



664

Total



10,426



12,118



18,040



22,087





























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



2,337



3,117



3,232



5,333

Provision for income taxes



539



751



566



1,220





























Income of Consolidated Group



1,798



2,366



2,666



4,113

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



3



2



1



3





























Net Income



1,801



2,368



2,667



4,116

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3)



(2)



(6)



(5)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,804

$ 2,370

$ 2,673

$ 4,121





























Per Share Data

























Basic

$ 6.65

$ 8.56

$ 9.85

$ 14.80

Diluted



6.64



8.53



9.82



14.74

Dividends declared



1.62



1.47



3.24



2.94

Dividends paid



1.62



1.47



3.09



2.82





























Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



271.1



276.8



271.3



278.4

Diluted



271.8



277.9



272.1



279.5





See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

























April 27

October 27

April 28



2025

2024

2024 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,991

$ 7,324

$ 5,553 Marketable securities



1,272



1,154



1,094 Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



6,748



5,326



8,880 Financing receivables – net



43,029



44,309



45,278 Financing receivables securitized – net



7,765



8,723



7,262 Other receivables



2,975



2,545



2,535 Equipment on operating leases – net



7,336



7,451



6,965 Inventories



7,870



7,093



8,443 Property and equipment – net



7,555



7,580



7,034 Goodwill



4,094



3,959



3,936 Other intangible assets – net



964



999



1,064 Retirement benefits



3,133



2,921



3,056 Deferred income taxes



2,088



2,086



1,936 Other assets



3,483



2,906



2,592 Assets held for sale









2,944





Total Assets

$ 106,303

$ 107,320

$ 105,628



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 15,948

$ 13,533

$ 17,699 Short-term securitization borrowings



7,562



8,431



6,976 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,345



14,543



14,609 Deferred income taxes



496



478



491 Long-term borrowings



42,811



43,229



40,962 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,763



2,354



2,105 Liabilities held for sale









1,827





Total liabilities



81,925



84,395



82,842



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



83



82



98



















Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



24,287



22,836



22,684 Noncontrolling interests



8



7



4 Total stockholders' equity



24,295



22,843



22,688 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 106,303

$ 107,320

$ 105,628



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



















2025

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 2,667

$ 4,116 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Provision for credit losses



174



131 Provision for depreciation and amortization



1,104



1,045 Impairments and other adjustments



(32)





Share-based compensation expense



54



104 Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



11



(120) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



(1,069)



(2,469) Inventories



(772)



(409) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(898)



(1,300) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(147)



(29) Retirement benefits



(794)



(208) Other



270



83 Net cash provided by operating activities



568



944













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



14,348



13,703 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



245



200 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,001



1,011 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(12,744)



(14,091) Purchases of marketable securities



(347)



(432) Purchases of property and equipment



(555)



(719) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(1,254)



(1,369) Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



234





Collateral on derivatives – net



27



96 Other



(176)



(69) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



779



(1,670)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net proceeds in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



551



58 Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



5,156



10,189 Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(4,837)



(8,139) Repurchases of common stock



(838)



(2,422) Dividends paid



(843)



(796) Other



(10)



(52) Net cash used for financing activities



(821)



(1,162)













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



20



(5)













Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



546



(1,893) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



7,633



7,620 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 8,179

$ 5,727



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Special Items

Discrete Tax Items

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market. The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates" within the financial services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

BJD was reclassified as held for sale in the third quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, a pretax and after-tax gain (reversal of previous losses) of $32 million was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" and presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated income and consolidated cash flows, respectively, related to a decrease in valuation allowance. No significant gain or loss was recognized upon completion of the transaction. The equity interest in BJD was valued at $362 million at the deconsolidation date.

(2) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without financial services. Equipment operations include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within financial services. Transactions between the equipment operations and financial services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 11,171

$ 13,610

























$ 11,171

$ 13,610



Finance and interest income



108



129

$ 1,380

$ 1,496

$ (134)

$ (238)



1,354



1,387 1

Other income



187



198



121



92



(70)



(52)



238



238 2, 3, 4

Total



11,466



13,937



1,501



1,588



(204)



(290)



12,763



15,235

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



7,617



9,164















(8)



(7)



7,609



9,157 4

Research and development expenses



549



565



























549



565



Selling, administrative and general expenses



961



1,007



238



260



(2)



(2)



1,197



1,265 4

Interest expense



94



114



721



780



(31)



(58)



784



836 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



103



180















(103)



(180)











1

Other operating expenses



12



1



335



337



(60)



(43)



287



295 3, 4, 5

Total



9,336



11,031



1,294



1,377



(204)



(290)



10,426



12,118

























































Income before Income Taxes



2,130



2,906



207



211















2,337



3,117



Provision for income taxes



490



700



49



51















539



751

























































Income after Income Taxes



1,640



2,206



158



160















1,798



2,366



Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates















3



2















3



2

























































Net Income



1,640



2,206



161



162















1,801



2,368



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3)



(2)



























(3)



(2)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,643

$ 2,208

$ 161

$ 162













$ 1,804

$ 2,370



























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Six Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 17,980

$ 24,097

























$ 17,980

$ 24,097



Finance and interest income



217



285

$ 2,835

$ 2,929

$ (245)

$ (468)



2,807



2,746 1

Other income



391



487



239



211



(145)



(121)



485



577 2, 3, 4

Total



18,588



24,869



3,074



3,140



(390)



(589)



21,272



27,420

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



12,662



16,371















(16)



(14)



12,646



16,357 4

Research and development expenses



1,075



1,098



























1,075



1,098



Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,761



1,882



412



453



(4)



(5)



2,169



2,330 4

Interest expense



178



223



1,487



1,542



(51)



(127)



1,614



1,638 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



194



341















(194)



(341)











1

Other operating expenses



(38)



91



699



675



(125)



(102)



536



664 3, 4, 5

Total



15,832



20,006



2,598



2,670



(390)



(589)



18,040



22,087

























































Income before Income Taxes



2,756



4,863



476



470















3,232



5,333



Provision for income taxes



477



1,117



89



103















566



1,220

























































Income after Income Taxes



2,279



3,746



387



367















2,666



4,113



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(3)









4



3















1



3

























































Net Income



2,276



3,746



391



370















2,667



4,116



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(6)



(5)



























(6)



(5)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,282

$ 3,751

$ 391

$ 370













$ 2,673

$ 4,121



























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



















































































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







Apr 27

Oct 27

Apr 28

Apr 27

Oct 27

Apr 28

Apr 27

Oct 27

Apr 28

Apr 27

Oct 27

Apr 28







2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024



Assets











































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,331

$ 5,615

$ 3,800

$ 1,660

$ 1,709

$ 1,753



















$ 7,991

$ 7,324

$ 5,553



Marketable securities



139



125



148



1,133



1,029



946





















1,272



1,154



1,094



Receivables from Financial Services



2,497



3,043



4,480



















$ (2,497)

$ (3,043)

$ (4,480)

















6

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



1,429



1,257



1,320



7,406



6,225



10,263



(2,087)



(2,156)



(2,703)



6,748



5,326



8,880 7

Financing receivables – net



82



78



80



42,947



44,231



45,198





















43,029



44,309



45,278



Financing receivables securitized – net



2



2









7,763



8,721



7,262





















7,765



8,723



7,262



Other receivables



2,009



2,193



1,822



1,009



427



760



(43)



(75)



(47)



2,975



2,545



2,535 7

Equipment on operating leases – net





















7,336



7,451



6,965





















7,336



7,451



6,965



Inventories



7,870



7,093



8,443







































7,870



7,093



8,443



Property and equipment – net



7,523



7,546



6,999



32



34



35





















7,555



7,580



7,034



Goodwill



4,094



3,959



3,936







































4,094



3,959



3,936



Other intangible assets – net



964



999



1,064







































964



999



1,064



Retirement benefits



3,046



2,839



2,980



89



83



77



(2)



(1)



(1)



3,133



2,921



3,056 8

Deferred income taxes



2,377



2,262



2,210



42



43



71



(331)



(219)



(345)



2,088



2,086



1,936 9

Other assets



2,349



2,194



2,105



1,152



715



504



(18)



(3)



(17)



3,483



2,906



2,592



Assets held for sale



























2,944

































2,944









Total Assets

$ 40,712

$ 39,205

$ 39,387

$ 70,569

$ 73,612

$ 73,834

$ (4,978)

$ (5,497)

$ (7,593)

$ 106,303

$ 107,320

$ 105,628

















































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























































































































































Liabilities











































































Short-term borrowings

$ 241

$ 911

$ 1,055

$ 15,707

$ 12,622

$ 16,644



















$ 15,948

$ 13,533

$ 17,699



Short-term securitization borrowings



1



2









7,561



8,429



6,976





















7,562



8,431



6,976



Payables to Equipment Operations





















2,497



3,043



4,480

$ (2,497)

$ (3,043)

$ (4,480)

















6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



12,180



13,534



13,771



3,313



3,243



3,605



(2,148)



(2,234)



(2,767)



13,345



14,543



14,609 7

Deferred income taxes



405



434



421



422



263



415



(331)



(219)



(345)



496



478



491 9

Long-term borrowings



8,685



6,603



6,575



34,126



36,626



34,387





















42,811



43,229



40,962



Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,695



2,250



1,995



70



105



111



(2)



(1)



(1)



1,763



2,354



2,105 8

Liabilities held for sale



























1,827

































1,827









Total liabilities



23,207



23,734



23,817



63,696



66,158



66,618



(4,978)



(5,497)



(7,593)



81,925



84,395



82,842

















































































Redeemable noncontrolling interest



83



82



98







































83



82



98

















































































Stockholders' Equity











































































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



24,287



22,836



22,684



6,873



7,454



7,216



(6,873)



(7,454)



(7,216)



24,287



22,836



22,684 10

Noncontrolling interests



8



7



4







































8



7



4



Financial Services' equity



(6,873)



(7,454)



(7,216)





















6,873



7,454



7,216

















10

Adjusted total stockholders' equity



17,422



15,389



15,472



6,873



7,454



7,216





















24,295



22,843



22,688



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 40,712

$ 39,205

$ 39,387

$ 70,569

$ 73,612

$ 73,834

$ (4,978)

$ (5,497)

$ (7,593)

$ 106,303

$ 107,320

$ 105,628



















































































6 Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and financial services. 7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services. 8 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 10 Elimination of financial services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 2,276

$ 3,746

$ 391

$ 370













$ 2,667

$ 4,116



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



















































Provision for credit losses



11



10



163



121















174



131



Provision for depreciation and amortization



643



608



529



509

$ (68)

$ (72)



1,104



1,045 11

Impairments and other adjustments















(32)





















(32)









Share-based compensation expense



























54



104



54



104 12

Distributed earnings of Financial Services



984



247















(984)



(247)











13

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(153)



(74)



164



(46)















11



(120)



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Receivables related to sales



(185)



(58)















(884)



(2,411)



(1,069)



(2,469) 14, 16

Inventories



(691)



(300)















(81)



(109)



(772)



(409) 15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,069)



(1,012)



102



147



69



(435)



(898)



(1,300) 16

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(77)



(20)



(70)



(9)















(147)



(29)



Retirement benefits



(753)



(205)



(41)



(3)















(794)



(208)



Other



59



89



224



65



(13)



(71)



270



83 11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,045



3,031



1,430



1,154



(1,907)



(3,241)



568



944

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)















14,684



14,175



(336)



(472)



14,348



13,703 14

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



18



58



227



142















245



200



Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,001



1,011















1,001



1,011



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)















(12,875)



(14,238)



131



147



(12,744)



(14,091) 14

Purchases of marketable securities



(20)



(226)



(327)



(206)















(347)



(432)



Purchases of property and equipment



(555)



(718)









(1)















(555)



(719)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(1,363)



(1,516)



109



147



(1,254)



(1,369) 15

Decrease in investment in Financial Services









10





















(10)











17

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(1,019)



(3,171)



1,019



3,171











14

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



183









51





















234









Collateral on derivatives – net



3









24



96















27



96



Other



(72)



(68)



(104)



(2)









1



(176)



(69)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



(443)



(944)



299



(3,710)



923



2,984



779



(1,670)

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



65



189



486



(131)















551



58



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



428



31



(428)



(31)



























Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



2,043



34



3,113



10,155















5,156



10,189



Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(766)



(1,012)



(4,071)



(7,127)















(4,837)



(8,139)



Repurchases of common stock



(838)



(2,422)



























(838)



(2,422)



Capital returned to Equipment Operations





















(10)









10











17

Dividends paid



(843)



(796)



(984)



(247)



984



247



(843)



(796) 13

Other



(4)



(27)



(6)



(25)















(10)



(52)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



85



(4,003)



(1,890)



2,584



984



257



(821)



(1,162)

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



22









(2)



(5)















20



(5)

























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



709



(1,916)



(163)



23















546



(1,893)



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



5,643



5,755



1,990



1,865















7,633



7,620



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 6,352

$ 3,839

$ 1,827

$ 1,888













$ 8,179

$ 5,727



























































11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 13 Elimination of dividends from financial services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities. 14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services. 17 Elimination of change in investment from equipment operations to financial services.

SOURCE John Deere Company

Jen Hartmann, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]