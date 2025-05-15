Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $1.804 Billion

John Deere Company

May 15, 2025

  • Disciplined execution drives strong quarterly performance across all segments.
  • Employees and dealers showcase resilience in supporting customers amidst heightened uncertainty.
  • Full-year net income range broadened in response to dynamic environment.

MOLINE, Ill., May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $1.804 billion for the second quarter ended April 27, 2025, or $6.64 per share, compared with net income of $2.370 billion, or $8.53 per share, for the quarter ended April 28, 2024. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.673 billion, or $9.82 per share, compared with $4.121 billion, or $14.74 per share, for the same period last year.

Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 $ in millions
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 16 percent, to $12.763 billion, for the second quarter of 2025 and decreased 22 percent, to $21.272 billion, for six months. Net sales were $11.171 billion for the quarter and $17.980 billion for six months, compared with $13.610 billion and $24.097 billion last year, respectively.

"As we navigate the current environment, our customers remain our top priority," said John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere. "I'm incredibly proud of our team's execution this quarter, delivering exceptional performance despite challenging market dynamics. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in ensuring our customers continue to receive the high-quality service and products they expect from John Deere."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2025 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.75 billion to $5.50 billion.

"Despite the near-term market challenges, we remain confident in the future," said May. "Our commitment to delivering value for our customers includes ongoing investment in advanced products, solutions, and manufacturing capabilities. Over the next decade, we will continue to make significant investments in our core U.S. market, underscoring our dedication to innovation and growth while focusing on remaining cost-competitive in a global market."

Deere & Company

Second Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

12,763

$

15,235

-16 %

$

21,272

$

27,420

-22 %

Net income

$

1,804

$

2,370

-24 %

$

2,673

$

4,121

-35 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

6.64

$

8.53


$

9.82

$

14.74


Current period results were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details. The cost of additional tariffs for each segment is included in the production costs and other items below, partially offsetting year-over-year cost reduction in these categories.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales

$

5,230

$

6,581

-21 %

Operating profit

$

1,148

$

1,650

-30 %

Operating margin

22.0 %

25.1 %


Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange, partially offset by lower production costs and price realization.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales

$

2,994

$

3,185

-6 %

Operating profit

$

574

$

571

1 %

Operating margin

19.2 %

17.9 %


Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit held steady as favorable factors including lower production costs, lower warranty expenses, and price realization were offset by lower shipment volumes / sales mix.

Construction & Forestry

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net sales

$

2,947

$

3,844

-23 %

Operating profit

$

379

$

668

-43 %

Operating margin

12.9 %

17.4 %


Construction and forestry sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and unfavorable price realization.

Financial Services

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2025

2024

% Change

Net income

$

161

$

162

-1 %

Financial services net income for the quarter was flat due to less-favorable financing spreads and a higher provision for credit losses, offset by lower SA&G expenses and a reduction in derivative valuation adjustments.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2025






Agriculture & Turf






U.S. & Canada:






Large Ag




Down ~ 30%

Small Ag & Turf




Down 10-15%

Europe




Down ~ 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Flat

Asia




Flat








Construction & Forestry






U.S. & Canada:






Construction Equipment




Down ~ 10%

Compact Construction Equipment




Down ~ 5%

Global Forestry




Flat to down 5%

Global Roadbuilding




Flat

Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2025

The Deere & Company outlook incorporates the impacts from global import tariffs that are in effect as of May 13, 2025. Due to the uncertain global trade environment, the potential impacts of future tariffs are not included in the outlook.


Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 15% to 20%

Down 1.5%

Up 1.0%

Small Ag & Turf

Down 10% to 15%

~ Flat

Up 0.5%

Construction & Forestry

Down 10% to 15%

~ Flat

Down 1.0%








Financial Services

Net Income

~$  750


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2025," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2025," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, forecasted financial and industry results, future investment and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment including increased and proposed tariffs announced by the U.S. government, any potential retaliatory trade regulations, tariffs and policies and the uncertainty of the company's ability to sell products domestically or internationally, continue production at certain international facilities, procure raw materials and components, accurately forecast demand and inventory, manage increased costs of production, absorb or pass on increased pricing, accurately predict financial results and industry trends, and remain competitive based on these trade actions, policies and general economic uncertainty;
  • the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as world grain stocks, harvest yields, available farm acres, acreage planted, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, availability of transport for crops as well as adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or a recession and regional or global liquidity constraints;
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions;
  • the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology;
  • housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment;
  • political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict between India and Pakistan, and the conflicts in the Middle East;
  • worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment;
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorneys General of the States of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers;
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
  • suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with applicable laws such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages;
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
  • rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities;
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and Leap Ambitions;
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage inventory and distribution of the company's products and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions;
  • the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes;
  • negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand;
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees;
  • the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge;
  • labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions;
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products;
  • leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes;
  • changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
  • changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, health and safety, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, human rights, import / export and trade, tariffs, labor and employment, product liability, telematics, and telecommunications;
  • governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy; and
  • warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations as a result of the deficient operation of the company's products.

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY
SECOND QUARTER 2025 PRESS RELEASE
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited




















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




April 27


April 28


%

April 27


April 28


%


2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Net sales and revenues:
















Production & precision ag net sales

$

5,230

$

6,581

-21

$

8,297

$

11,430

-27

Small ag & turf net sales

2,994

3,185

-6

4,742

5,610

-15

Construction & forestry net sales

2,947

3,844

-23

4,941

7,057

-30

Financial services revenues

1,385

1,395

-1

2,856

2,770

+3

Other revenues

207

230

-10

436

553

-21

Total net sales and revenues

$

12,763

$

15,235

-16

$

21,272

$

27,420

-22


















Operating profit: *
















Production & precision ag

$

1,148

$

1,650

-30

$

1,486

$

2,695

-45

Small ag & turf

574

571

+1

698

897

-22

Construction & forestry

379

668

-43

444

1,234

-64

Financial services

207

209

-1

473

466

+2

Total operating profit

2,308

3,098

-26

3,101

5,292

-41

Reconciling items **

35

23

+52

138

49

+182

Income taxes

(539)

(751)

-28

(566)

(1,220)

-54

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,804

$

2,370

-24

$

2,673

$

4,121

-35


*

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.


**

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
For the Three and Six Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024
(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited

















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales and Revenues












Net sales

$

11,171

$

13,610

$

17,980

$

24,097

Finance and interest income

1,354

1,387

2,807

2,746

Other income

238

238

485

577

Total

12,763

15,235

21,272

27,420














Costs and Expenses












Cost of sales

7,609

9,157

12,646

16,357

Research and development expenses

549

565

1,075

1,098

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,197

1,265

2,169

2,330

Interest expense

784

836

1,614

1,638

Other operating expenses

287

295

536

664

Total

10,426

12,118

18,040

22,087














Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

2,337

3,117

3,232

5,333

Provision for income taxes

539

751

566

1,220














Income of Consolidated Group

1,798

2,366

2,666

4,113

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

3

2

1

3














Net Income

1,801

2,368

2,667

4,116

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(2)

(6)

(5)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,804

$

2,370

$

2,673

$

4,121














Per Share Data












Basic

$

6.65

$

8.56

$

9.85

$

14.80

Diluted

6.64

8.53

9.82

14.74

Dividends declared

1.62

1.47

3.24

2.94

Dividends paid

1.62

1.47

3.09

2.82














Average Shares Outstanding












Basic

271.1

276.8

271.3

278.4

Diluted

271.8

277.9

272.1

279.5

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited













April 27


October 27


April 28



2025

2024

2024

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,991

$

7,324

$

5,553

Marketable securities

1,272

1,154

1,094

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

6,748

5,326

8,880

Financing receivables – net

43,029

44,309

45,278

Financing receivables securitized – net

7,765

8,723

7,262

Other receivables

2,975

2,545

2,535

Equipment on operating leases – net

7,336

7,451

6,965

Inventories

7,870

7,093

8,443

Property and equipment – net

7,555

7,580

7,034

Goodwill

4,094

3,959

3,936

Other intangible assets – net

964

999

1,064

Retirement benefits

3,133

2,921

3,056

Deferred income taxes

2,088

2,086

1,936

Other assets

3,483

2,906

2,592

Assets held for sale




2,944


Total Assets

$

106,303

$

107,320

$

105,628










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

15,948

$

13,533

$

17,699

Short-term securitization borrowings

7,562

8,431

6,976

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,345

14,543

14,609

Deferred income taxes

496

478

491

Long-term borrowings

42,811

43,229

40,962

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

1,763

2,354

2,105

Liabilities held for sale




1,827


Total liabilities

81,925

84,395

82,842










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

83

82

98










Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

24,287

22,836

22,684

Noncontrolling interests

8

7

4

Total stockholders' equity

24,295

22,843

22,688

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

106,303

$

107,320

$

105,628

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited










2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

2,667

$

4,116

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision for credit losses

174

131

Provision for depreciation and amortization

1,104

1,045

Impairments and other adjustments

(32)


Share-based compensation expense

54

104

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

11

(120)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

(1,069)

(2,469)

Inventories

(772)

(409)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(898)

(1,300)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(147)

(29)

Retirement benefits

(794)

(208)

Other

270

83

Net cash provided by operating activities

568

944







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

14,348

13,703

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

245

200

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

1,001

1,011

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(12,744)

(14,091)

Purchases of marketable securities

(347)

(432)

Purchases of property and equipment

(555)

(719)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(1,254)

(1,369)

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

234


Collateral on derivatives – net

27

96

Other

(176)

(69)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

779

(1,670)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Net proceeds in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

551

58

Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

5,156

10,189

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(4,837)

(8,139)

Repurchases of common stock

(838)

(2,422)

Dividends paid

(843)

(796)

Other

(10)

(52)

Net cash used for financing activities

(821)

(1,162)







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

20

(5)







Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

546

(1,893)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

7,633

7,620

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

8,179

$

5,727

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)  Special Items

Discrete Tax Items

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market. The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates" within the financial services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

BJD was reclassified as held for sale in the third quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, a pretax and after-tax gain (reversal of previous losses) of $32 million was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" and presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated income and consolidated cash flows, respectively, related to a decrease in valuation allowance. No significant gain or loss was recognized upon completion of the transaction. The equity interest in BJD was valued at $362 million at the deconsolidation date.  

(2)  The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without financial services. Equipment operations include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within financial services. Transactions between the equipment operations and financial services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited






























EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

11,171

$

13,610












$

11,171

$

13,610

Finance and interest income

108

129

$

1,380

$

1,496

$

(134)

$

(238)

1,354

1,387

1


Other income

187

198

121

92

(70)

(52)

238

238

2, 3, 4

Total

11,466

13,937

1,501

1,588

(204)

(290)

12,763

15,235




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

7,617

9,164







(8)

(7)

7,609

9,157

4


Research and development expenses

549

565













549

565

Selling, administrative and general expenses

961

1,007

238

260

(2)

(2)

1,197

1,265

4


Interest expense

94

114

721

780

(31)

(58)

784

836

1


Interest compensation to Financial Services

103

180







(103)

(180)





1


Other operating expenses

12

1

335

337

(60)

(43)

287

295

3, 4, 5

Total

9,336

11,031

1,294

1,377

(204)

(290)

10,426

12,118




























Income before Income Taxes

2,130

2,906

207

211







2,337

3,117

Provision for income taxes

490

700

49

51







539

751




























Income after Income Taxes

1,640

2,206

158

160







1,798

2,366

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates







3

2







3

2




























Net Income

1,640

2,206

161

162







1,801

2,368

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(2)













(3)

(2)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,643

$

2,208

$

161

$

162






$

1,804

$

2,370




























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.

4

Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees.

5

Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Six Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited






























EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

17,980

$

24,097












$

17,980

$

24,097

Finance and interest income

217

285

$

2,835

$

2,929

$

(245)

$

(468)

2,807

2,746

1


Other income

391

487

239

211

(145)

(121)

485

577

2, 3, 4

Total

18,588

24,869

3,074

3,140

(390)

(589)

21,272

27,420




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

12,662

16,371







(16)

(14)

12,646

16,357

4


Research and development expenses

1,075

1,098













1,075

1,098

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,761

1,882

412

453

(4)

(5)

2,169

2,330

4


Interest expense

178

223

1,487

1,542

(51)

(127)

1,614

1,638

1


Interest compensation to Financial Services

194

341







(194)

(341)





1


Other operating expenses

(38)

91

699

675

(125)

(102)

536

664

3, 4, 5

Total

15,832

20,006

2,598

2,670

(390)

(589)

18,040

22,087




























Income before Income Taxes

2,756

4,863

476

470







3,232

5,333

Provision for income taxes

477

1,117

89

103







566

1,220




























Income after Income Taxes

2,279

3,746

387

367







2,666

4,113

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

(3)




4

3







1

3




























Net Income

2,276

3,746

391

370







2,667

4,116

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6)

(5)













(6)

(5)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

2,282

$

3,751

$

391

$

370






$

2,673

$

4,121




























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.

4

Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees.

5

Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited










































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



Apr 27 

Oct 27


Apr 28 

Apr 27 

Oct 27


Apr 28 

Apr 27


Oct 27 

Apr 28 

Apr 27 

Oct 27 

Apr 28 



2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,331

$

5,615

$

3,800

$

1,660

$

1,709

$

1,753









$

7,991

$

7,324

$

5,553

Marketable securities



139

125

148

1,133

1,029

946










1,272

1,154

1,094

Receivables from Financial Services

2,497

3,043

4,480









$

(2,497)

$

(3,043)

$

(4,480)








6


Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



1,429

1,257

1,320

7,406

6,225

10,263

(2,087)

(2,156)

(2,703)

6,748

5,326

8,880

7


Financing receivables – net



82

78

80

42,947

44,231

45,198










43,029

44,309

45,278

Financing receivables securitized – net



2

2




7,763

8,721

7,262










7,765

8,723

7,262

Other receivables



2,009

2,193

1,822

1,009

427

760

(43)

(75)

(47)

2,975

2,545

2,535

7


Equipment on operating leases – net












7,336

7,451

6,965










7,336

7,451

6,965

Inventories



7,870

7,093

8,443



















7,870

7,093

8,443

Property and equipment – net



7,523

7,546

6,999

32

34

35










7,555

7,580

7,034

Goodwill



4,094

3,959

3,936



















4,094

3,959

3,936

Other intangible assets – net



964

999

1,064



















964

999

1,064

Retirement benefits



3,046

2,839

2,980

89

83

77

(2)

(1)

(1)

3,133

2,921

3,056

8


Deferred income taxes



2,377

2,262

2,210

42

43

71

(331)

(219)

(345)

2,088

2,086

1,936

9


Other assets



2,349

2,194

2,105

1,152

715

504

(18)

(3)

(17)

3,483

2,906

2,592

Assets held for sale















2,944
















2,944




Total Assets


$

40,712

$

39,205

$

39,387

$

70,569

$

73,612

$

73,834

$

(4,978)

$

(5,497)

$

(7,593)

$

106,303

$

107,320

$

105,628








































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














































































Liabilities





































Short-term borrowings


$

241

$

911

$

1,055

$

15,707

$

12,622

$

16,644









$

15,948

$

13,533

$

17,699

Short-term securitization borrowings



1

2




7,561

8,429

6,976










7,562

8,431

6,976

Payables to Equipment Operations










2,497

3,043

4,480

$

(2,497)

$

(3,043)

$

(4,480)








6


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



12,180

13,534

13,771

3,313

3,243

3,605

(2,148)

(2,234)

(2,767)

13,345

14,543

14,609

7


Deferred income taxes



405

434

421

422

263

415

(331)

(219)

(345)

496

478

491

9


Long-term borrowings



8,685

6,603

6,575

34,126

36,626

34,387










42,811

43,229

40,962

Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,695

2,250

1,995

70

105

111

(2)

(1)

(1)

1,763

2,354

2,105

8


Liabilities held for sale















1,827
















1,827




Total liabilities



23,207

23,734

23,817

63,696

66,158

66,618

(4,978)

(5,497)

(7,593)

81,925

84,395

82,842








































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

83

82

98



















83

82

98








































Stockholders' Equity





































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



24,287

22,836

22,684

6,873

7,454

7,216

(6,873)

(7,454)

(7,216)

24,287

22,836

22,684

10


Noncontrolling interests



8

7

4



















8

7

4

Financial Services' equity

(6,873)

(7,454)

(7,216)










6,873

7,454

7,216








10


Adjusted total stockholders' equity

17,422

15,389

15,472

6,873

7,454

7,216










24,295

22,843

22,688

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

40,712

$

39,205

$

39,387

$

70,569

$

73,612

$

73,834

$

(4,978)

$

(5,497)

$

(7,593)

$

106,303

$

107,320

$

105,628








































6 

Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and financial services.

7 

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services.

8 

Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.

9 

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

10

Elimination of financial services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended April 27, 2025 and April 28, 2024
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited






























EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

























Net income

$

2,276

$

3,746

$

391

$

370






$

2,667

$

4,116

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Provision for credit losses

11

10

163

121







174

131

Provision for depreciation and amortization

643

608

529

509

$

(68)

$

(72)

1,104

1,045

11


Impairments and other adjustments







(32)










(32)




Share-based compensation expense













54

104

54

104

12


Distributed earnings of Financial Services

984

247







(984)

(247)





13


Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(153)

(74)

164

(46)







11

(120)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Receivables related to sales

(185)

(58)







(884)

(2,411)

(1,069)

(2,469)

14, 16

Inventories

(691)

(300)







(81)

(109)

(772)

(409)

15


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,069)

(1,012)

102

147

69

(435)

(898)

(1,300)

16


Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(77)

(20)

(70)

(9)







(147)

(29)

Retirement benefits

(753)

(205)

(41)

(3)







(794)

(208)

Other

59

89

224

65

(13)

(71)

270

83

11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,045

3,031

1,430

1,154

(1,907)

(3,241)

568

944




























Cash Flows from Investing Activities

























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)







14,684

14,175

(336)

(472)

14,348

13,703

14


Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

18

58

227

142







245

200

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







1,001

1,011







1,001

1,011

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)







(12,875)

(14,238)

131

147

(12,744)

(14,091)

14


Purchases of marketable securities

(20)

(226)

(327)

(206)







(347)

(432)

Purchases of property and equipment

(555)

(718)




(1)







(555)

(719)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(1,363)

(1,516)

109

147

(1,254)

(1,369)

15


Decrease in investment in Financial Services




10










(10)





17


Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(1,019)

(3,171)

1,019

3,171





14


Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

183




51










234




Collateral on derivatives – net

3




24

96







27

96

Other

(72)

(68)

(104)

(2)




1

(176)

(69)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(443)

(944)

299

(3,710)

923

2,984

779

(1,670)




























Cash Flows from Financing Activities

























Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

65

189

486

(131)







551

58

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

428

31

(428)

(31)













Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

2,043

34

3,113

10,155







5,156

10,189

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(766)

(1,012)

(4,071)

(7,127)







(4,837)

(8,139)

Repurchases of common stock

(838)

(2,422)













(838)

(2,422)

Capital returned to Equipment Operations










(10)




10





17


Dividends paid

(843)

(796)

(984)

(247)

984

247

(843)

(796)

13


Other

(4)

(27)

(6)

(25)







(10)

(52)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

85

(4,003)

(1,890)

2,584

984

257

(821)

(1,162)




























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

22




(2)

(5)







20

(5)




























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

709

(1,916)

(163)

23







546

(1,893)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

5,643

5,755

1,990

1,865







7,633

7,620

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

6,352

$

3,839

$

1,827

$

1,888






$

8,179

$

5,727




























11

 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

12

 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

13

Elimination of dividends from financial services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities.

14

Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

15

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

16

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services.

17

Elimination of change in investment from equipment operations to financial services.

