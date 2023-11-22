Deere Reports Net Income of $2.369 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $10.166 Billion for Fiscal Year

  • Net income grows for quarter and full year, driven by solid market conditions, differentiated products, and strong execution.
  • Full-year 2024 earnings forecast to be $7.75 to $8.25 billion, as volumes return to mid‑cycle levels.
  • Ongoing focus on structural profitability, investments that deliver customer value.

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $2.369 billion for the fourth quarter ended October 29, 2023, or $8.26 per share, compared with net income of $2.246 billion, or $7.44 per share, for the quarter ended October 30, 2022. For fiscal-year 2023, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $10.166 billion, or $34.63 per share, compared with $7.131 billion, or $23.28 per share, in fiscal 2022.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 1 percent, to $15.412 billion, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and rose 16 percent, to $61.251 billion, for the full year. Net sales were $13.801 billion for the quarter and $55.565 billion for the year, compared with $14.351 billion and $47.917 billion in 2022.

"Deere's fourth-quarter and full-year results can be attributed to the successful execution of our Smart Industrial Operating Model and the value that customers recognize in our industry-leading products and solutions," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We must also recognize and credit our dedicated employees, dealers, and suppliers, whose hard work and focus have been instrumental to our overall success."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2024 is forecasted to be in a range of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion.

"While our end markets will fluctuate, we remain focused on disciplined execution and strategically investing in solutions that drive customer value," May said. "As evidenced by our guidance for 2024, we are demonstrating higher levels of through-cycle structural profitability while making our company more resilient and better equipped for the future."
















Deere & Company

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

15,412

$

15,536

-1 %

$

61,251

$

52,577

16 %

Net income

$

2,369

$

2,246

5 %

$

10,166

$

7,131

43 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

8.26

$

7.44


$

34.63

$

23.28


Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.








Production & Precision Agriculture

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

6,965

$

7,434

-6 %

Operating profit

$

1,836

$

1,740

6 %

Operating margin

26.4 %

23.4 %


Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes partially offset by price realization. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization partially offset by lower shipment volumes / sales mix and higher SA&G and R&D expenses. The prior period was impacted by higher reserves on assets in Russia.








Small Agriculture & Turf

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

3,094

$

3,544

-13 %

Operating profit

$

444

$

506

-12 %

Operating margin

14.4 %

14.3 %


Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and higher SA&G and R&D expenses, partially offset by price realization.








Construction & Forestry

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

3,742

$

3,373

11 %

Operating profit

$

516

$

414

25 %

Operating margin

13.8 %

12.3 %


Construction and forestry sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization, partially offset by higher production costs, less-favorable sales mix, the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange, and a loss on the sale of the Russian roadbuilding business. The prior period was impacted by higher reserves on assets in Russia.








Financial Services

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net income

$

190

$

232

-18 %

Financial services net income for the quarter decreased due to unfavorable derivative valuation adjustments, less-favorable financing spreads, and a higher provision for credit losses (excluding reserves in Russia). These factors were partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. In the fourth quarter of 2022, financial services increased its reserves for credit losses in Russia and recorded an intercompany benefit from the equipment operations, which guarantees the financial services' investment in certain international markets, including Russia.






Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2024






Agriculture & Turf






U.S. & Canada:






Large Ag




Down 10 to 15%

Small Ag & Turf




Down 5 to 10%

Europe




Down ~10%

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Down ~10%

Asia




Down moderately








Construction & Forestry






U.S. & Canada:






Construction Equipment




Down 5 to 10%

Compact Construction Equipment




Flat to Down 5%

Global Forestry




Down ~10%

Global Roadbuilding




Flat








Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 15 to 20%

~ Flat

+1.5 %

Small Ag & Turf

Down 10 to 15%

~ Flat

+1.0 %

Construction & Forestry

Down ~10%

~ Flat

+1.5 %








Financial Services

Net Income

~ $770


Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2024 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be approximately $770 million. Results are expected to be higher in 2024 due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads and lower gains on operating-lease residual values. A correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers impacted 2023 financial results. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • changes in U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
  • political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas;
  • adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
  • growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
  • the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
  • the ability to integrate new technology, including automation and machine learning, and deliver precision technology and solutions to customers;
  • changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
  • the ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
  • governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy;
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
  • labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions;
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to John Deere information technology infrastructure and products;
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
  • compliance with evolving U.S. and foreign laws, including economic sanctions, data privacy, and environmental laws and regulations;
  • legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation;
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
  • events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
  • world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
  • housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


Three Months Ended

Years Ended


October 29

October 30

%

October 29

October 30

%


2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Net sales and revenues:















Production & precision ag net sales

$

6,965

$

7,434

-6

$

26,790

$

22,002

+22

Small ag & turf net sales

3,094

3,544

-13

13,980

13,381

+4

Construction & forestry net sales

3,742

3,373

+11

14,795

12,534

+18

Financial services revenues

1,347

988

+36

4,721

3,625

+30

Other revenues

264

197

+34

965

1,035

-7

Total net sales and revenues

$

15,412

$

15,536

-1

$

61,251

$

52,577

+16

















Operating profit: *















Production & precision ag

$

1,836

$

1,740

+6

$

6,996

$

4,386

+60

Small ag & turf

444

506

-12

2,472

1,949

+27

Construction & forestry

516

414

+25

2,695

2,014

+34

Financial services

229

297

-23

795

1,159

-31

Total operating profit

3,025

2,957

+2

12,958

9,508

+36

Reconciling items **

51

(68)



79

(370)

Income taxes

(707)

(643)

+10

(2,871)

(2,007)

+43

Net income attributable to
Deere & Company

$

2,369

$

2,246

+5

$

10,166

$

7,131

+43

*

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit for financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.

**

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three Months and Years Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited


Three Months Ended


Years Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues











Net sales

$

13,801

$

14,351

$

55,565

$

47,917

Finance and interest income

1,357

925

4,683

3,365

Other income

254

260

1,003

1,295

Total

15,412

15,536

61,251

52,577













Costs and Expenses











Cost of sales

9,427

10,214

37,715

35,338

Research and development expenses

606

576

2,177

1,912

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,203

1,192

4,595

3,863

Interest expense

781

348

2,453

1,062

Other operating expenses

322

320

1,292

1,275

Total

12,339

12,650

48,232

43,450













Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

3,073

2,886

13,019

9,127

Provision for income taxes

707

643

2,871

2,007













Income of Consolidated Group

2,366

2,243

10,148

7,120

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

2

1

7

10













Net Income

2,368

2,244

10,155

7,130

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(2)

(11)

(1)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

2,369

$

2,246

$

10,166

$

7,131













Per Share Data











Basic

$

8.30

$

7.48

$

34.80

$

23.42

Diluted

8.26

7.44

34.63

23.28

Dividends declared

1.35

1.13

5.05

4.36

Dividends paid

1.25

1.13

4.83

4.28













Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

285.5

300.4

292.2

304.5

Diluted

286.9

302.1

293.6

306.3

See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited 


2023

2022

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,458

$

4,774

Marketable securities

946

734

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

7,739

6,410

Financing receivables – net

43,673

36,634

Financing receivables securitized – net

7,335

5,936

Other receivables

2,623

2,492

Equipment on operating leases – net

6,917

6,623

Inventories

8,160

8,495

Property and equipment – net

6,879

6,056

Goodwill

3,900

3,687

Other intangible assets – net

1,133

1,218

Retirement benefits

3,007

3,730

Deferred income taxes

1,814

824

Other assets

2,503

2,417

Total Assets

$

104,087

$

90,030







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












Liabilities





Short-term borrowings

$

17,939

$

12,592

Short-term securitization borrowings

6,995

5,711

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

16,130

14,822

Deferred income taxes

520

495

Long-term borrowings

38,477

33,596

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

2,140

2,457

Total liabilities

82,201

69,673







Redeemable noncontrolling interest

97

92







Stockholders' Equity







Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

21,785

20,262

Noncontrolling interests

4

3

Total stockholders' equity

21,789

20,265

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

104,087

$

90,030

See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


2023

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

10,155

$

7,130

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:





Provision (credit) for credit losses

(16)

192

Provision for depreciation and amortization

2,004

1,895

Impairments and other adjustments

191

88

Share-based compensation expense

130

85

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment




(326)

Credit for deferred income taxes

(790)

(66)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

(4,253)

(2,483)

Inventories

279

(2,091)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

830

1,133

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(23)

141

Retirement benefits

(170)

(1,015)

Other

252

16

Net cash provided by operating activities

8,589

4,699







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

23,051

20,907

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

1,981

2,093

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(28,772)

(26,300)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(82)

(498)

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,498)

(1,134)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(2,970)

(2,654)

Collateral on derivatives – net

(12)

(642)

Other

(447)

(257)

Net cash used for investing activities

(8,749)

(8,485)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Net proceeds in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

4,008

3,852

Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

15,429

10,358

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(7,913)

(8,445)

Repurchases of common stock

(7,216)

(3,597)

Dividends paid

(1,427)

(1,313)

Other

(73)

(29)

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,808

826







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
Restricted Cash

31

(224)







Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

2,679

(3,184)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year

4,941

8,125

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year

$

7,620

$

4,941

See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)

Special Items

2023

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company sold its Russian roadbuilding business, recognizing a loss of $18 million (pretax and after-tax). The loss was recorded in "Other operating expenses" in the construction and forestry segment.

In the third quarter of 2023, a favorable tax ruling in Brazil allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.

In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements.

2022

In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax).

In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. As a result, the company impaired its long-lived assets, increased reserves of certain financial assets, introduced an employee voluntary-separation program, and recorded an accrual for various contractual uncertainties. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company increased its reserves for credit losses, reflecting further economic uncertainty in Russia. The financial services received an intercompany benefit from the equipment operations, which guarantees the financial services' investment in certain international markets, including Russia.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and fiscal years ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022:


































Three Months

Fiscal Years


PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2023 Expense:






























Russian roadbuilding sale –
Other operating expense






$

18



$

18






$

18



$

18

Financing incentive – SA&G
expense
























$

173

173

Total expense







18




18







18

173

191
































2022 Expense (benefit):






























Gain on remeasurement of equity
investment – Other income






















(326)




(326)

Total Russia/Ukraine events
expense

$

70

$

8

50




128

$

133

$

11

110

1

255

UAW ratification bonus –
Cost of sales
















53

9

28




90

Total expense (benefit)

70

8

50




128

186

20

(188)

1

19
































Period over period change

$

(70)

$

(8)

$

(32)



$

(110)

$

(186)

$

(20)

$

206

$

172

$

172

(2)

The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

DEERE & COMPANY

(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA
STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited 


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL
















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED




2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022


Net Sales and Revenues


























Net sales

$

13,801

$

14,351












$

13,801

$

14,351


Finance and interest income

193

83

$

1,445

$

1,003

$

(281)

$

(161)

1,357

925

 1

Other income

218

233

121

231

(85)

(204)

254

260

2, 3

Total

14,212

14,667

1,566

1,234

(366)

(365)

15,412

15,536






























Costs and Expenses


























Cost of sales

9,433

10,215







(6)

(1)

9,427

10,214

 4

Research and development expenses

606

576













606

576


Selling, administrative and general expenses

980

922

225

272

(2)

(2)

1,203

1,192

 4

Interest expense

114

93

757

306

(90)

(51)

781

348

 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services

191

110







(191)

(110)






 1

Other operating expenses

45

163

354

358

(77)

(201)

322

320

5, 6

Total

11,369

12,079

1,336

936

(366)

(365)

12,339

12,650






























Income before Income Taxes

2,843

2,588

230

298







3,073

2,886


Provision for income taxes

665

576

42

67







707

643






























Income after Income Taxes

2,178

2,012

188

231







2,366

2,243


Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates







2

1







2

1






























Net Income

2,178

2,012

190

232







2,368

2,244


Less: Net loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests

(1)

(2)













(1)

(2)


Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

2,179

$

2,014

$

190

$

232






$

2,369

$

2,246


1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues.

4

Elimination of intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

6

Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Years Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL
















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED




2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022


Net Sales and Revenues


























Net sales

$

55,565

$

47,917












$

55,565

$

47,917


Finance and interest income

636

213

$

5,055

$

3,583

$

(1,008)

$

(431)

4,683

3,365

 1

Other income

858

1,261

499

502

(354)

(468)

1,003

1,295

2, 3

Total

57,059

49,391

5,554

4,085

(1,362)

(899)

61,251

52,577






























Costs and Expenses


























Cost of sales

37,739

35,341







(24)

(3)

37,715

35,338

 4

Research and development expenses

2,177

1,912













2,177

1,912


Selling, administrative and general expenses

3,611

3,137

994

735

(10)

(9)

4,595

3,863

 4

Interest expense

411

390

2,362

799

(320)

(127)

2,453

1,062

1

Interest compensation to Financial Services

687

299







(687)

(299)






 1

Other operating expenses

217

350

1,396

1,386

(321)

(461)

1,292

1,275

5, 6

Total

44,842

41,429

4,752

2,920

(1,362)

(899)

48,232

43,450






























Income before Income Taxes

12,217

7,962

802

1,165







13,019

9,127


Provision for income taxes

2,685

1,718

186

289







2,871

2,007






























Income after Income Taxes

9,532

6,244

616

876







10,148

7,120


Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

4

6

3

4







7

10






























Net Income

9,536

6,250

619

880







10,155

7,130


Less: Net loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests

(11)

(1)













(11)

(1)


Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

9,547

$

6,251

$

619

$

880






$

10,166

$

7,131


1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues.

4

Elimination of intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

6

Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

As of October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited









EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022


Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,720

$

3,767

$

1,738

$

1,007






$

7,458

$

4,774


Marketable securities

104

61

842

673







946

734


Receivables from Financial Services

4,516

6,569






$

(4,516)

$

(6,569)






 7

Trade accounts and notes
receivable – net

1,320

1,273

8,687

6,434

(2,268)

(1,297)

7,739

6,410

 8

Financing receivables – net

64

47

43,609

36,587







43,673

36,634


Financing receivables securitized – net






7,335

5,936







7,335

5,936


Other receivables

1,813

1,670

869

832

(59)

(10)

2,623

2,492

 8

Equipment on operating leases – net






6,917

6,623







6,917

6,623


Inventories

8,160

8,495













8,160

8,495


Property and equipment – net

6,843

6,021

36

35







6,879

6,056


Goodwill

3,900

3,687













3,900

3,687


Other intangible assets – net

1,133

1,218













1,133

1,218


Retirement benefits

2,936

3,666

72

66

(1)

(2)

3,007

3,730

 9

Deferred income taxes

2,133

940

68

45

(387)

(161)

1,814

824

 10

Other assets

1,948

1,794

559

626

(4)

(3)

2,503

2,417


Total Assets

$

40,590

$

39,208

$

70,732

$

58,864

$

(7,235)

$

(8,042)

$

104,087

$

90,030





























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




















































Liabilities

























Short-term borrowings

$

1,230

$

1,040

$

16,709

$

11,552






$

17,939

$

12,592


Short-term securitization borrowings






6,995

5,711







6,995

5,711


Payables to Equipment Operations






4,516

6,569

$

(4,516)

$

(6,569)






 7

Accounts payable and
accrued expenses

14,862

12,962

3,599

3,170

(2,331)

(1,310)

16,130

14,822

 8

Deferred income taxes

452

380

455

276

(387)

(161)

520

495

 10

Long-term borrowings

7,210

7,917

31,267

25,679







38,477

33,596


Retirement benefits and other liabilities

2,032

2,351

109

108

(1)

(2)

2,140

2,457

 9

Total liabilities

25,786

24,650

63,650

53,065

(7,235)

(8,042)

82,201

69,673





























Redeemable noncontrolling interest

97

92













97

92





























Stockholders' Equity

























Total Deere & Company
stockholders' equity

21,785

20,262

7,082

5,799

(7,082)

(5,799)

21,785

20,262

 11

Noncontrolling interests

4

3













4

3


Financial Services equity

(7,082)

(5,799)







7,082

5,799






 11

Adjusted total stockholders' equity

14,707

14,466

7,082

5,799







21,789

20,265


Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity

$

40,590

$

39,208

$

70,732

$

58,864

$

(7,235)

$

(8,042)

$

104,087

$

90,030


7

Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.

8

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

9

Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.

10

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

11

Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL
















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED




2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022


Cash Flows from Operating Activities


























Net income

$

9,536

$

6,250

$

619

$

880






$

10,155

$

7,130


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:


























Provision (credit) for credit losses

7

3

(23)

189







(16)

192


Provision (credit) for depreciation and amortization

1,123

1,041

1,016

1,050

$

(135)

$

(196)

2,004

1,895

 12

Impairments and other adjustments

18

88

173










191

88


Share-based compensation expense













130

85

130

85

 13

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity
investment




(326)
















(326)


Distributed earnings of Financial Services

215

444







(215)

(444)






 14

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(959)

8

169

(74)







(790)

(66)


Changes in assets and liabilities:


























Receivables related to sales

(58)

(189)







(4,195)

(2,294)

(4,253)

(2,483)

15, 17, 18

Inventories

474

(1,924)







(195)

(167)

279

(2,091)

 16

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,352

1,444

449

143

(971)

(454)

830

1,133

 17

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

8

166

(31)

(25)







(23)

141


Retirement benefits

(164)

(1,016)

(6)

1







(170)

(1,015)


Other

367

250

(51)

(287)

(64)

53

252

16

12, 13, 16

Net cash provided by operating activities

11,919

6,239

2,315

1,877

(5,645)

(3,417)

8,589

4,699






























Cash Flows from Investing Activities


























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related
to sales)







24,128

22,400

(1,077)

(1,493)

23,051

20,907

 15

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







1,981

2,093







1,981

2,093


Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related
to sales)







(29,229)

(26,903)

457

603

(28,772)

(26,300)

 15

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(82)

(498)













(82)

(498)


Purchases of property and equipment

(1,494)

(1,131)

(4)

(3)







(1,498)

(1,134)


Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(3,234)

(2,879)

264

225

(2,970)

(2,654)

 16

Increase (decrease) in investment in Financial Services

(870)

7







870

(7)






 19

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(5,783)

(3,601)

5,783

3,601






 15

Collateral on derivatives – net

(1)

5

(11)

(647)







(12)

(642)


Other

(290)

(213)

(160)

(81)

3

37

(447)

(257)

18

Net cash used for investing activities

(2,737)

(1,830)

(12,312)

(9,621)

6,300

2,966

(8,749)

(8,485)






























Cash Flows from Financing Activities


























Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original
maturities three months or less)

(113)

136

4,121

3,716







4,008

3,852


Change in intercompany receivables/payables

2,090

(1,633)

(2,090)

1,633














Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities
greater than three months)

342

138

15,087

10,220







15,429

10,358


Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than
three months)

(901)

(1,356)

(7,012)

(7,089)







(7,913)

(8,445)


Repurchases of common stock

(7,216)

(3,597)













(7,216)

(3,597)


Capital investment from Equipment Operations







870

(7)

(870)

7






 19

Dividends paid

(1,427)

(1,313)

(215)

(444)

215

444

(1,427)

(1,313)

 14

Other

(7)

6

(66)

(35)







(73)

(29)


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(7,232)

(7,619)

10,695

7,994

(655)

451

2,808

826






























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash
Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

24

(209)

7

(15)







31

(224)






























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
Restricted Cash

1,974

(3,419)

705

235







2,679

(3,184)


Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
Beginning of Year

3,781

7,200

1,160

925







4,941

8,125


Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
End of Year

$

5,755

$

3,781

$

1,865

$

1,160






$

7,620

$

4,941


12

Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

13

Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

14

Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.

15

Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

16

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

17

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

18

Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.

19

Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.



























Equipment

Production &

Small Ag

Construction

For the Years Ended

Operations

Precision Ag

& Turf

& Forestry


Oct 29

Oct 30

Oct 29

Oct 30

Oct 29

Oct 30

Oct 29

Oct 30

Dollars in Millions

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales

$

55,565

$

47,917

$

26,790

$

22,002

$

13,980

$

13,381

$

14,795

$

12,534

Average Identifiable Assets

























With Inventories as Reported

$

21,114

$

19,420

$

9,256

$

8,336

$

4,601

$

4,349

$

7,257

$

6,735

With Inventories at Standard Cost

23,186

20,983

10,343

9,118

5,149

4,795

7,694

7,070

Operating Profit

$

12,163

$

8,349

$

6,996

$

4,386

$

2,472

$

1,949

$

2,695

$

2,014

Percent of Net Sales

21.9

%

17.4

%

26.1

%

19.9

%

17.7

%

14.6

%

18.2

%

16.1

%

Operating Return on Assets

























With Inventories as Reported

57.6

%

43.0

%

75.6

%

52.6

%

53.7

%

44.8

%

37.1

%

29.9

%

With Inventories at Standard Cost

52.5

%

39.8

%

67.6

%

48.1

%

48.0

%

40.6

%

35.0

%

28.5

%

SVA Cost of Assets

$

(2,782)

$

(2,519)

$

(1,241)

$

(1,094)

$

(618)

$

(576)

$

(923)

$

(849)

SVA

9,381

5,830

5,755

3,292

1,854

1,373

1,772

1,165






























Financial


















For the Years Ended

Services




















Oct 29

Oct 30


















Dollars in Millions

2023

2022



















Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

619

$

880



















Average Equity

6,588

5,725



















Return on Equity

9.4

%

15.4

%


















Operating Profit

$

795

$

1,159



















Cost of Equity

(858)

(760)



















SVA

(63)

399














































