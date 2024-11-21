Deere Reports Net Income of $1.245 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $7.1 Billion for Fiscal Year

Results demonstrate solid execution despite ongoing market challenges.

Full-year 2025 earnings projected to range from $5.0 to $5.5 billion , highlighting improved structural performance.

to , highlighting improved structural performance. Remain committed to making investments that enhance customer productivity and profitability.

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company ($DE) reported net income of $1.245 billion for the fourth quarter ended October 27, 2024, or $4.55 per share, compared with net income of $2.369 billion, or $8.26 per share, for the quarter ended October 29, 2023. For fiscal-year 2024, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.100 billion, or $25.62 per share, compared with $10.166 billion, or $34.63 per share, in fiscal 2023.

Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit; Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023; $ in millions Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit; Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023; $ in millions Construction & Forestry Operating Profit; Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023; $ in millions

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 28 percent, to $11.143 billion, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and decreased 16 percent, to $51.716 billion, for the full year. Net sales were $9.275 billion for the quarter and $44.759 billion for the year, compared with $13.801 billion and $55.565 billion in fiscal 2023, respectively.

"Amid significant market challenges this year, we proactively adjusted our business operations to better align with the current environment," said John May, chairman and CEO of Deere & Company. "Together with the structural improvements made over the past several years, these adjustments enable us to serve our customers more effectively and achieve strong results across the business cycle."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2025 is forecasted to be in a range of $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.

"As we navigate ongoing headwinds across our markets, we remain committed to making meaningful investments in our future while deepening our relationships with customers," May continued. "Our team of over 75,000 dedicated employees come to work each day with a singular focus: delivering products and solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce operating costs for our customers. By providing the essential tools they need, we empower our customers to succeed and thrive in an ever-evolving and challenging landscape."





































Deere & Company

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 11,143

$ 15,412

-28 %

$ 51,716

$ 61,251

-16 %

Net income

$ 1,245

$ 2,369

-47 %

$ 7,100

$ 10,166

-30 %

Fully diluted EPS

$ 4.55

$ 8.26





$ 25.62

$ 34.63







Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.





















Production & Precision Agriculture

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$ 4,305

$ 6,965

-38 %

Operating profit

$ 657

$ 1,836

-64 %

Operating margin



15.3 %



26.4 %







Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix, partially offset by lower production costs.





















Small Agriculture & Turf

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,306

$ 3,094

-25 %

Operating profit

$ 234

$ 444

-47 %

Operating margin



10.1 %



14.4 %







Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and special items described in Note 1, partially offset by price realization and lower warranty expenses.





















Construction & Forestry

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,664

$ 3,742

-29 %

Operating profit

$ 328

$ 516

-36 %

Operating margin



12.3 %



13.8 %







Construction and forestry sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix, partially offset by lower production costs and the special items described in Note 1.





















Financial Services

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2024

2023

% Change

Net income

$ 173

$ 190

-9 %



Financial services net income for the quarter decreased due to a higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by income earned on higher average portfolio balances, a reduction in derivative valuation adjustments, and lower SA&G expenses. The results of the current quarter were also affected by the increased valuation allowance on assets held for sale of Banco John Deere S.A. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.

















Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2025













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Down ~30%

Small Ag & Turf









Down ~10%

Europe









Down 5 to 10%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Flat

Asia









Down slightly

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Down ~10%

Compact Construction Equipment









Down ~5%

Global Forestry









Flat to down 5%

Global Roadbuilding









Flat



















Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2025

Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down ~15%

-0.5 %

~ +1.0%

Small Ag & Turf

Down ~10%

+0.5 %

~ +0.5%

Construction & Forestry

Down 10 to 15%

~ Flat

~ +1.0%

















Financial Services

Net Income

~ $750







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," "Deere Segment Outlook," and "Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as world grain stocks, harvest yields, available farm acres, acreage planted, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, availability of transport for crops as well as adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth, and regional or global liquidity constraints; these constraints may impact our customers and dealers, resulting in higher provisions for credit losses and write-offs;

uncertainty of government policies and actions after recent U.S. elections in respect to global trade, tariffs, trade agreements, and the uncertainty of our ability to sell products internationally based on these actions and policies;

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions;

the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;

housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment;

political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East ;

and and the conflict in the ; worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment;

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;

suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with applicable laws such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages;

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;

rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities;

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and Leap Ambitions;

the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for the company's products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology;

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;

dealer practices and their ability to manage inventory and distribution of the company's products and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions;

the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes;

negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand;

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees;

the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge;

labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions;

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products;

leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes;

changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);

changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, health and safety, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, human rights, import / export and trade, labor and employment, product liability, telematics, and telecommunications;

governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy;

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings; and

warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations as a result of the deficient operation of the company's products.

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY FOURTH QUARTER 2024 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Years Ended



October 27

October 29

%

October 27

October 29

%



2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Net sales and revenues:































Production & precision ag net sales

$ 4,305

$ 6,965

-38

$ 20,834

$ 26,790

-22 Small ag & turf net sales



2,306



3,094

-25



10,969



13,980

-22 Construction & forestry net sales



2,664



3,742

-29



12,956



14,795

-12 Financial services revenues



1,522



1,347

+13



5,782



4,721

+22 Other revenues



346



264

+31



1,175



965

+22 Total net sales and revenues

$ 11,143

$ 15,412

-28

$ 51,716

$ 61,251

-16

































Operating profit: *































Production & precision ag

$ 657

$ 1,836

-64

$ 4,514

$ 6,996

-35 Small ag & turf



234



444

-47



1,627



2,472

-34 Construction & forestry



328



516

-36



2,009



2,695

-25 Financial services



231



229

+1



889



795

+12 Total operating profit



1,450



3,025

-52



9,039



12,958

-30 Reconciling items **



43



51

-16



155



79

+96 Income taxes



(248)



(707)

-65



(2,094)



(2,871)

-27 Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,245

$ 2,369

-47

$ 7,100

$ 10,166

-30





* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit for financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses. ** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three Months and Years Ended October 27, 2024 and October 29, 2023 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Years Ended



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Sales and Revenues























Net sales

$ 9,275

$ 13,801

$ 44,759

$ 55,565 Finance and interest income



1,551



1,357



5,759



4,683 Other income



317



254



1,198



1,003 Total



11,143



15,412



51,716



61,251

























Costs and Expenses























Cost of sales



6,571



9,427



30,775



37,715 Research and development expenses



626



606



2,290



2,177 Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,232



1,203



4,840



4,595 Interest expense



870



781



3,348



2,453 Other operating expenses



326



322



1,257



1,292 Total



9,625



12,339



42,510



48,232

























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



1,518



3,073



9,206



13,019 Provision for income taxes



248



707



2,094



2,871

























Income of Consolidated Group



1,270



2,366



7,112



10,148 Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(28)



2



(24)



7

























Net Income



1,242



2,368



7,088



10,155 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3)



(1)



(12)



(11) Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,245

$ 2,369

$ 7,100

$ 10,166

























Per Share Data























Basic

$ 4.57

$ 8.30

$ 25.73

$ 34.80 Diluted



4.55



8.26



25.62



34.63 Dividends declared



1.47



1.35



5.88



5.05 Dividends paid



1.47



1.25



5.76



4.83

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



272.6



285.5



276.0



292.2 Diluted



273.6



286.9



277.1



293.6



See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of October 27, 2024 and October 29, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2024

2023 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,324

$ 7,458 Marketable securities



1,154



946 Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



5,326



7,739 Financing receivables – net



44,309



43,673 Financing receivables securitized – net



8,723



7,335 Other receivables



2,545



2,623 Equipment on operating leases – net



7,451



6,917 Inventories



7,093



8,160 Property and equipment – net



7,580



6,879 Goodwill



3,959



3,900 Other intangible assets – net



999



1,133 Retirement benefits



2,921



3,007 Deferred income taxes



2,086



1,814 Other assets



2,906



2,503 Assets held for sale



2,944





Total Assets

$ 107,320

$ 104,087













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Liabilities











Short-term borrowings

$ 13,533

$ 17,939 Short-term securitization borrowings



8,431



6,995 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



14,543



16,130 Deferred income taxes



478



520 Long-term borrowings



43,229



38,477 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,354



2,140 Liabilities held for sale



1,827





Total liabilities



84,395



82,201













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



82



97













Stockholders' Equity











Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



22,836



21,785 Noncontrolling interests



7



4 Total stockholders' equity



22,843



21,789 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 107,320

$ 104,087



See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended October 27, 2024 and October 29, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 7,088

$ 10,155 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Provision (credit) for credit losses



310



(16) Provision for depreciation and amortization



2,118



2,004 Impairments and other adjustments



125



191 Share-based compensation expense



208



130 Credit for deferred income taxes



(294)



(790) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



421



(4,253) Inventories



788



279 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,040)



830 Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(123)



(23) Retirement benefits



(227)



(170) Other



(143)



252 Net cash provided by operating activities



9,231



8,589













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



25,162



23,051 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



832



186 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,929



1,981 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(28,816)



(28,772) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired









(82) Purchases of marketable securities



(1,055)



(491) Purchases of property and equipment



(1,640)



(1,498) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(3,162)



(2,970) Collateral on derivatives – net



413



(12) Other



(127)



(142) Net cash used for investing activities



(6,464)



(8,749)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



(1,856)



4,008 Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



18,096



15,429 Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(13,232)



(7,913) Repurchases of common stock



(4,007)



(7,216) Dividends paid



(1,605)



(1,427) Other



(113)



(73) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(2,717)



2,808













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(37)



31













Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



13



2,679 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year



7,620



4,941 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year

$ 7,633

$ 7,620



See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Special Items

2024

Legal Settlements

The company reached legal settlements concerning patent infringement claims. As a result of these settlements, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recognized a total of $57 million pretax gain ($45 million after-tax) in "Other Income," providing a benefit of $17 million to production and precision agriculture (PPA) and $40 million to construction and forestry (CF). These settlements resolve the disputes without any admission of liability by the parties involved. The company believes that these settlements enhance its ability to protect its intellectual property and reinforce its commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

Impairment

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded a non-cash charge of $28 million pretax and after-tax in "Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates" for an other than temporary decline in value of an investment recorded in small agriculture and turf (SAT).

Employee-Separation Programs

In the third quarter of 2024, the company implemented employee-separation programs for its salaried workforce in several geographic areas, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The programs' main purpose was to help meet the company's strategic priorities while reducing overlap and redundancy in roles and responsibilities. The programs were largely involuntary in nature with the expense recorded when management committed to a plan, the plan was communicated to the employees, and the employees were not required to provide service beyond the legal notification period. For the limited voluntary employee-separation programs, the expense was recorded in the period in which the employee irrevocably accepted a separation offer.

The programs' total pretax expenses are estimated to be approximately $165 million. In 2024, $157 million pretax ($124 million after-tax) expenses were recorded related to the programs, of which $130 million was paid in 2024 and the remainder is expected to be paid in 2025. The remaining expenses are associated with programs in international locations and are expected to be recorded and paid in 2025. The programs' pretax expenses recorded for the periods ended October 27, 2024 by operating segment, PPA, SAT, CF, and financial services (FS), were as follows in millions of dollars:





































































Three Months

Fiscal Year





PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

Cost of sales

$ 3

$ 2













$ 5

$ 21

$ 11

$ 8







$ 40

Research and development expenses



3



3

$ 1









7



22



9



2









33

Selling, administrative and general expenses



9



9



1

$ 1



20



34



23



12

$ 10



79

Total operating profit decrease

$ 15

$ 14

$ 2

$ 1



32

$ 77

$ 43

$ 22

$ 10



152

Non-operating profit expenses*



























1



























5

Total

























$ 33

























$ 157



*Relates primarily to corporate expenses.

Annual pretax savings from these programs are estimated to be approximately $220 million. Approximately $100 million of savings was realized in 2024.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In August 2024, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become 50 percent owner of the company's wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD is included in the company's financial services segment and finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction will reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market.

The BJD business was reclassified as held for sale in the third quarter of 2024. At that time, a reversal of $38 million in allowance for credit losses and a $53 million valuation allowance was recorded. In October 2024, the valuation allowance on assets held for sale increased to $97 million. The net impact of these entries was a pretax and after-tax loss of $44 million and $59 million recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" in the three months and fiscal year ended October 27, 2024, respectively.

2023

Russian Roadbuilding Sale

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company sold its Russian roadbuilding business, recognizing a loss of $18 million (pretax and after-tax). The loss was recorded in "Other operating expenses" in the construction and forestry segment.

Brazil Tax Ruling

In the third quarter of 2023, the Brazil Superior Court of Justice published a favorable tax ruling regarding taxability of local incentives, which allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.

Financial Services Financing Incentives Correction

In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023 in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" by financial services.

Summary of 2024 and 2023 Special Items

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and fiscal years ended October 27, 2024 and October 29, 2023:





































































Three Months

Fiscal Years





PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2024 Expense (benefit):





























































Legal settlements

$ (17)







$ (40)







$ (57)

$ (17)







$ (40)







$ (57)

Impairment







$ 28















28







$ 28















28

Employee-separation programs



15



14



2

$ 1



32



77



43



22

$ 10



152

BJD measurement





















44



44





















59



59

Total expense (benefit)



(2)



42



(38)



45



47



60



71



(18)



69



182

































































2023 Expense:





























































Russian roadbuilding sale















18









18















18









18

Financing incentives correction



















































173



173

Total expense















18









18















18



173



191

































































Period over period change

$ (2)

$ 42

$ (56)

$ 45

$ 29

$ 60

$ 71

$ (36)

$ (104)

$ (9)







(2) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represents the enterprise without financial services. Equipment operations includes the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within financial services. Transactions between the equipment operations and financial services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY (3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended October 27, 2024 and October 29, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL

































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED









2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023





Net Sales and Revenues





















































Net sales

$ 9,275

$ 13,801

























$ 9,275

$ 13,801





Finance and interest income



154



193

$ 1,569

$ 1,445

$ (172)

$ (281)



1,551



1,357

1

Other income



274



218



117



121



(74)



(85)



317



254

2, 3, 4

Total



9,703



14,212



1,686



1,566



(246)



(366)



11,143



15,412





























































Costs and Expenses





















































Cost of sales



6,578



9,433















(7)



(6)



6,571



9,427

4

Research and development expenses



626



606



























626



606





Selling, administrative and general expenses



946



980



288



225



(2)



(2)



1,232



1,203

4

Interest expense



83



114



828



757



(41)



(90)



870



781

1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



131



191















(131)



(191)













1

Other operating expenses



54



45



337



354



(65)



(77)



326



322

3, 4, 5

Total



8,418



11,369



1,453



1,336



(246)



(366)



9,625



12,339





























































Income before Income Taxes



1,285



2,843



233



230















1,518



3,073





Provision for income taxes



187



665



61



42















248



707





























































Income after Income Taxes



1,098



2,178



172



188















1,270



2,366





Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(29)









1



2















(28)



2





























































Net Income



1,069



2,178



173



190















1,242



2,368





Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3)



(1)



























(3)



(1)





Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,072

$ 2,179

$ 173

$ 190













$ 1,245

$ 2,369











1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Years Ended October 27, 2024 and October 29, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL

































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED









2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023





Net Sales and Revenues





















































Net sales

$ 44,759

$ 55,565

























$ 44,759

$ 55,565





Finance and interest income



596



636

$ 6,035

$ 5,055

$ (872)

$ (1,008)



5,759



4,683

1

Other income



1,006



858



458



499



(266)



(354)



1,198



1,003

2, 3, 4

Total



46,361



57,059



6,493



5,554



(1,138)



(1,362)



51,716



61,251





























































Costs and Expenses





















































Cost of sales



30,803



37,739















(28)



(24)



30,775



37,715

4

Research and development expenses



2,290



2,177



























2,290



2,177





Selling, administrative and general expenses



3,791



3,611



1,059



994



(10)



(10)



4,840



4,595

4

Interest expense



396



411



3,182



2,362



(230)



(320)



3,348



2,453

1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



640



687















(640)



(687)













1

Other operating expenses



133



217



1,354



1,396



(230)



(321)



1,257



1,292

3, 4, 5

Total



38,053



44,842



5,595



4,752



(1,138)



(1,362)



42,510



48,232





























































Income before Income Taxes



8,308



12,217



898



802















9,206



13,019





Provision for income taxes



1,887



2,685



207



186















2,094



2,871





























































Income after Income Taxes



6,421



9,532



691



616















7,112



10,148





Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(29)



4



5



3















(24)



7





























































Net Income



6,392



9,536



696



619















7,088



10,155





Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(12)



(11)



























(12)



(11)





Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 6,404

$ 9,547

$ 696

$ 619













$ 7,100

$ 10,166











1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS As of October 27, 2024 and October 29, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023





Assets



















































Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,615

$ 5,720

$ 1,709

$ 1,738













$ 7,324

$ 7,458





Marketable securities

125



104



1,029



842















1,154



946





Receivables from Financial Services

3,043



4,516













$ (3,043)

$ (4,516)













6

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

1,257



1,320



6,225



8,687



(2,156)



(2,268)



5,326



7,739

7

Financing receivables – net

78



64



44,231



43,609















44,309



43,673





Financing receivables securitized – net

2









8,721



7,335















8,723



7,335





Other receivables

2,193



1,813



427



869



(75)



(59)



2,545



2,623

7

Equipment on operating leases – net













7,451



6,917















7,451



6,917





Inventories

7,093



8,160



























7,093



8,160





Property and equipment – net

7,546



6,843



34



36















7,580



6,879





Goodwill

3,959



3,900



























3,959



3,900





Other intangible assets – net

999



1,133



























999



1,133





Retirement benefits

2,839



2,936



83



72



(1)



(1)



2,921



3,007

8

Deferred income taxes

2,262



2,133



43



68



(219)



(387)



2,086



1,814

9

Other assets

2,194



1,948



715



559



(3)



(4)



2,906



2,503





Assets held for sale













2,944





















2,944











Total Assets $ 39,205

$ 40,590

$ 73,612

$ 70,732

$ (5,497)

$ (7,235)

$ 107,320

$ 104,087



























































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









































































































Liabilities



















































Short-term borrowings $ 911

$ 1,230

$ 12,622

$ 16,709













$ 13,533

$ 17,939





Short-term securitization borrowings

2









8,429



6,995















8,431



6,995





Payables to Equipment Operations













3,043



4,516

$ (3,043)

$ (4,516)













6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,534



14,862



3,243



3,599



(2,234)



(2,331)



14,543



16,130

7

Deferred income taxes

434



452



263



455



(219)



(387)



478



520

9

Long-term borrowings

6,603



7,210



36,626



31,267















43,229



38,477





Retirement benefits and other liabilities

2,250



2,032



105



109



(1)



(1)



2,354



2,140

8

Liabilities held for sale













1,827





















1,827











Total liabilities

23,734



25,786



66,158



63,650



(5,497)



(7,235)



84,395



82,201



























































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

82



97



























82



97



























































Stockholders' Equity



















































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

22,836



21,785



7,454



7,082



(7,454)



(7,082)



22,836



21,785

10

Noncontrolling interests

7



4



























7



4





Financial Services' equity

(7,454)



(7,082)















7,454



7,082













10

Adjusted total stockholders' equity

15,389



14,707



7,454



7,082















22,843



21,789





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 39,205

$ 40,590

$ 73,612

$ 70,732

$ (5,497)

$ (7,235)

$ 107,320

$ 104,087











6 Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and financial services. 7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services. 8 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 10 Elimination of financial services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended October 27, 2024 and October 29, 2023 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL

































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED









2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023





Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















































Net income

$ 6,392

$ 9,536

$ 696

$ 619













$ 7,088

$ 10,155





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















































Provision (credit) for credit losses



14



7



296



(23)















310



(16)





Provision for depreciation and amortization



1,220



1,123



1,040



1,016

$ (142)

$ (135)



2,118



2,004

11

Impairments and other adjustments



28



18



97



173















125



191





Share-based compensation expense



























208



130



208



130

12

Distributed earnings of Financial Services



250



215















(250)



(215)













13

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(97)



(959)



(197)



169















(294)



(790)





Changes in assets and liabilities:





















































Receivables related to sales



(13)



(58)















434



(4,195)



421



(4,253)

14, 16

Inventories



1,011



474















(223)



(195)



788



279

15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,429)



1,352



277



449



112



(971)



(1,040)



830

16

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(218)



8



95



(31)















(123)



(23)





Retirement benefits



(215)



(164)



(12)



(6)















(227)



(170)





Other



(38)



367



40



(51)



(145)



(64)



(143)



252

11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by operating activities



6,905



11,919



2,332



2,315



(6)



(5,645)



9,231



8,589





























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)















26,029



24,128



(867)



(1,077)



25,162



23,051

14

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



99



59



733



127















832



186





Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,929



1,981















1,929



1,981





Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)















(29,152)



(29,229)



336



457



(28,816)



(28,772)

14

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired









(82)

































(82)





Purchases of marketable securities



(209)



(173)



(846)



(318)















(1,055)



(491)





Purchases of property and equipment



(1,636)



(1,494)



(4)



(4)















(1,640)



(1,498)





Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(3,464)



(3,234)



302



264



(3,162)



(2,970)

15

Decrease (increase) in investment in Financial Services



4



(870)















(4)



870













17

Decrease (increase) in trade and wholesale receivables















21



(5,783)



(21)



5,783













14

Collateral on derivatives – net









(1)



413



(11)















413



(12)





Other



(125)



(176)



(8)



31



6



3



(127)



(142)





Net cash used for investing activities



(1,867)



(2,737)



(4,349)



(12,312)



(248)



6,300



(6,464)



(8,749)





























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















































Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



28



(113)



(1,884)



4,121















(1,856)



4,008





Change in intercompany receivables/payables



1,459



2,090



(1,459)



(2,090)





























Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



159



342



17,937



15,087















18,096



15,429





Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(1,123)



(901)



(12,109)



(7,012)















(13,232)



(7,913)





Repurchases of common stock



(4,007)



(7,216)



























(4,007)



(7,216)





Capital investment from Equipment Operations















(4)



870



4



(870)













17

Dividends paid



(1,605)



(1,427)



(250)



(215)



250



215



(1,605)



(1,427)

13

Other



(46)



(7)



(67)



(66)















(113)



(73)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(5,135)



(7,232)



2,164



10,695



254



(655)



(2,717)



2,808





























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(15)



24



(22)



7















(37)



31





























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(112)



1,974



125



705















13



2,679





Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year



5,755



3,781



1,865



1,160















7,620



4,941





Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year

$ 5,643

$ 5,755

$ 1,990

$ 1,865













$ 7,633

$ 7,620











11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 13 Elimination of dividends from financial services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities. 14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services. 17 Elimination of change in investment from equipment operations to financial services.

SOURCE John Deere Company

Jen Hartmann, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]