Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $656 Million

News provided by

John Deere Company

Feb 19, 2026, 06:21 ET

  • First quarter shipments ahead of plan as order books strengthen
  • Diverse customer segments and geographies enable resilience and growth
  • Net income guidance range increased to $4.5 billion - $5.0 billion

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $656 million for the first quarter ended February 1, 2026, or $2.42 per share, compared with net income of $869 million, or $3.19 per share, for the quarter ended January 26, 2025. 

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 13 percent, to $9,611 million, in the most recent quarter. Net sales were $8,001 million for the quarter, compared with $6,809 million in the same quarter of 2025.

Continue Reading
Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025 $ in millions

"While the global large agriculture industry continues to experience challenges, we're encouraged by the ongoing recovery in demand within both the construction and small agriculture segments," said John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere. "These positive developments reinforce our belief that 2026 represents the bottom of the current cycle and provides us with a strong foundation for accelerated growth going forward."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2026 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.

"Our sustained investment in research and development throughout the cycle is yielding measurable results as we move toward launching a wide range of innovative products and solutions across all business segments," stated May. "These advancements underscore the value of maintaining a robust portfolio that spans broad markets and regions worldwide, which should position us for success as we transition out of the current cycle."








Deere & Company

First Quarter

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

9,611

$

8,508

13 %

Net income

$

656

$

869

-25 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

2.42

$

3.19


Results for the prior period were affected by special items. See Note 1 to the financial statements for further details. The cost of additional tariffs for each segment is included in the "Production costs" category below.








Production & Precision Agriculture

First Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

3,163

$

3,067

3 %

Operating profit

$

139

$

338

-59 %

Operating margin

4.4 %

11.0 %


Production & Precision Agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit decreased primarily due to higher tariffs, unfavorable sales mix, and higher warranty expenses.








Small Agriculture & Turf

First Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

2,168

$

1,748

24 %

Operating profit

$

196

$

124

58 %

Operating margin

9.0 %

7.1 %


Small Agriculture & Turf sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes / sales mix and price realization, partially offset by higher tariffs.








Construction & Forestry

First Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

2,670

$

1,994

34 %

Operating profit

$

137

$

65

111 %

Operating margin

5.1 %

3.3 %


Construction & Forestry sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes / sales mix and production efficiencies, partially offset by higher tariffs.








Financial Services

First Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net income

$

244

$

230

6 %

Financial Services net income increased primarily due to favorable financing spreads and a lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by a favorable special item recorded in the prior period described in Note 1 to the financial statements.






Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026




Agriculture & Turf






U.S. & Canada:






Large Ag




Down 15 to 20%

Small Ag & Turf




Flat to up 5%

Europe




Flat to up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Down ~5%

Asia




Flat to down 5%








Construction & Forestry






U.S. & Canada:






Construction Equipment




Up ~5%

Compact Construction Equipment




Up ~5%

Global Forestry




Flat

Global Roadbuilding




Up ~5%

Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026










Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 5 to 10%

+3.0 %

~ +1.5%

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~15%

+2.0 %

~ +2.0%

Construction & Forestry

Up ~15%

+2.0 %

~ +2.5%








Financial Services

Net Income

~ $840


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as farm income, international trade, world grain stocks, crop yields, available farm acres, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, government farm programs, availability of transport for crops as well as adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or a recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints
  • the uncertainty of government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment including increased and proposed tariffs announced by the U.S. government, and retaliatory trade regulations
  • political, economic, and social instability in the geographies in which the company operates
  • worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment
  • rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory
  • uncertainty of the company's ability to sell products domestically or internationally, manage increased costs of production, absorb or pass on increased expenses, and accurately predict financial results and industry trends
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters
  • suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with laws applicable to topics such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees
  • ability to adapt in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and refined Leap Ambitions
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage new and used inventory, distribute the company's products, and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions
  • the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes
  • negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand
  • the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge
  • labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products
  • leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes
  • changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, health and safety, human rights, import / export and trade, labor and employment, product liability, tariffs, tax, telematics, and telecommunications
  • governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy
  • warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations because of the deficient operation of the company's products
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorneys General of the States of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

FIRST QUARTER 2026 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


Three Months Ended




February 1

January 26

%


2026

2025

Change

Net sales and revenues:








Production & Precision Ag net sales

$

3,163

$

3,067

+3

Small Ag & Turf net sales

2,168

1,748

+24

Construction & Forestry net sales

2,670

1,994

+34

Financial Services revenues

1,384

1,470

-6

Other revenues

226

229

-1

Total net sales and revenues

$

9,611

$

8,508

+13










Operating profit: *








Production & Precision Ag

$

139

$

338

-59

Small Ag & Turf

196

124

+58

Construction & Forestry

137

65

+111

Financial Services

301

266

+13

Total operating profit

773

793

-3

Reconciling items **

79

103

-23

Income taxes

(196)

(27)

+626

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

656

$

869

-25


*     

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of Financial Services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.


**   

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three Months Ended February 1, 2026 and January 26, 2025

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited


2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues





Net sales

$

8,001

$

6,809

Finance and interest income

1,343

1,453

Other income

267

246

Total

9,611

8,508







Costs and Expenses





Cost of sales

6,280

5,037

Research and development expenses

554

526

Selling, administrative and general expenses

972

972

Interest expense

719

829

Other operating expenses

250

249

Total

8,775

7,613







Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

836

895

Provision for income taxes

196

27







Income of Consolidated Group

640

868

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

15

(1)







Net Income

655

867

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(2)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

656

$

869







Per Share Data





Basic                                                         


$

2.43

$

3.20

Diluted

2.42

3.19

Dividends declared

1.62

1.62

Dividends paid

1.62

1.47







Average Shares Outstanding





Basic

270.3

271.6

Diluted

270.9

272.3

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


February 1

November 2

January 26


2026

2025

2025

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,798

$

8,276

$

6,601

Marketable securities

1,398

1,411

1,214

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

5,993

5,317

4,931

Financing receivables – net

42,113

44,575

41,396

Financing receivables securitized – net

6,479

6,831

8,257

Other receivables

2,411

2,403

2,979

Equipment on operating leases – net

7,512

7,600

7,157

Inventories

8,286

7,406

7,744

Property and equipment – net

8,084

8,079

7,425

Goodwill

4,280

4,188

3,872

Other intangible assets – net

880

892

937

Retirement benefits

3,378

3,273

3,018

Deferred income taxes

2,268

2,284

1,852

Other assets

3,556

3,461

2,807

Assets held for sale







2,929

Total Assets

$

103,436

$

105,996

$

103,119










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

14,392

$

13,796

$

12,811

Short-term securitization borrowings

6,283

6,596

8,014

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

12,533

13,909

12,162

Deferred income taxes

434

434

448

Long-term borrowings

41,804

43,544

43,556

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

1,633

1,710

1,734

Liabilities held for sale







1,830

Total liabilities

77,079

79,989

80,555










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

50

51

78










Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

26,300

25,950

22,479

Noncontrolling interests

7

6

7

Total stockholders' equity

26,307

25,956

22,486

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

103,436

$

105,996

$

103,119

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended February 1, 2026 and January 26, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


2026

2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

655

$

867

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:





Provision for credit losses

36

69

Depreciation and amortization

590

549

Impairments and other adjustments




(32)

Share-based compensation expense

41

28

Provision for deferred income taxes

18

208

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

350

1,063

Inventories

(746)

(795)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,486)

(1,845)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(88)

(540)

Retirement benefits

(194)

(688)

Other

(66)

(16)

Net cash used for operating activities

(890)

(1,132)







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

8,098

8,137

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

144

61

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

377

433

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(6,023)

(6,045)

Purchases of marketable securities

(129)

(141)

Purchases of property and equipment

(256)

(352)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(432)

(439)

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

105


Collateral on derivatives – net

(11)

(191)

Other

(51)

(47)

Net cash provided by investing activities

1,822

1,416







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

848

(1,484)

Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

780

3,168

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(3,360)

(1,753)

Repurchases of common stock

(302)

(441)

Dividends paid

(441)

(403)

Other

(15)

(10)

Net cash used for financing activities

(2,490)

(923)







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

98

(87)







Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(1,460)

(726)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

8,533

7,633

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

7,073

$

6,907

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)     Special Items

Discrete Tax Items

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market.

The BJD business was reclassified as held for sale in 2024. In January 2025, the valuation allowance on assets held for sale decreased, resulting in a pretax and after-tax gain (reversal of previous losses) of $32 million recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" in the three months ended January 26, 2025. The valuation allowance changes are presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows.

The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates" within the Financial Services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

(2)     The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without Financial Services. Equipment operations include the company's Production & Precision Agriculture operations, Small Agriculture & Turf operations, Construction & Forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. Transactions between the equipment operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended February 1, 2026 and January 26, 2025
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





























EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

8,001

$

6,809












$

8,001

$

6,809

Finance and interest income

120

110

$

1,351

$

1,455

$

(128)

$

(112)

1,343

1,453

1


Other income

213

202

137

118

(83)

(74)

267

246

2, 3, 4

Total

8,334

7,121

1,488

1,573

(211)

(186)

9,611

8,508




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

6,291

5,045







(11)

(8)

6,280

5,037

4


Research and development expenses

554

526













554

526

Selling, administrative and general expenses

806

800

168

174

(2)

(2)

972

972

4


Interest expense

93

84

664

766

(38)

(21)

719

829

1


Interest compensation to Financial Services

90

91







(90)

(91)





1


Other operating expenses

(46)

(51)

366

364

(70)

(64)

250

249

3, 4, 5

Total

7,788

6,495

1,198

1,304

(211)

(186)

8,775

7,613




























Income before Income Taxes

546

626

290

269







836

895

Provision (credit) for income taxes

134

(13)

62

40







196

27




























Income after Income Taxes

412

639

228

229







640

868

Equity in income (loss) of
     unconsolidated affiliates

(1)

(2)

16

1







15

(1)




























Net Income

411

637

244

230







655

867

Less: Net loss attributable to
     noncontrolling interests

(1)

(2)













(1)

(2)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

412

$

639

$

244

$

230






$

656

$

869


1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.

4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees.

5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



Feb 1

Nov 2

Jan 26

Feb 1

Nov 2

Jan 26

Feb 1

Nov 2

Jan 26

Feb 1

Nov 2

Jan 26



2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents


$

4,769

$

6,340

$

4,840

$

2,029

$

1,936

$

1,761









$

6,798

$

8,276

$

6,601

Marketable securities



146

217

114

1,252

1,194

1,100










1,398

1,411

1,214

Receivables from Financial
     Services

4,132

4,649

1,826









$

(4,132)

$

(4,649)

$

(1,826)








6


Trade accounts and notes
     receivable – net



1,284

1,316

1,053

6,609

5,900

5,812

(1,900)

(1,899)

(1,934)

5,993

5,317

4,931

7


Financing receivables – net



105

88

78

42,008

44,487

41,318










42,113

44,575

41,396

Financing receivables
     securitized – net






1

2

6,479

6,830

8,255










6,479

6,831

8,257

Other receivables



1,841

1,809

2,367

621

658

654

(51)

(64)

(42)

2,411

2,403

2,979

8


Equipment on operating
     leases – net












7,512

7,600

7,157










7,512

7,600

7,157

Inventories



8,286

7,406

7,744



















8,286

7,406

7,744

Property and equipment – net



8,053

8,047

7,392

31

32

33










8,084

8,079

7,425

Goodwill



4,280

4,188

3,872



















4,280

4,188

3,872

Other intangible assets – net



880

892

937



















880

892

937

Retirement benefits



3,282

3,181

2,933

98

94

86

(2)

(2)

(1)

3,378

3,273

3,018

Deferred income taxes



2,476

2,507

2,247

45

46

42

(253)

(269)

(437)

2,268

2,284

1,852

9


Other assets



2,371

2,218

2,295

1,220

1,244

539

(35)

(1)

(27)

3,556

3,461

2,807

Assets held for sale


















2,929
















2,929

Total Assets


$

41,905

$

42,859

$

37,700

$

67,904

$

70,021

$

69,686

$

(6,373)

$

(6,884)

$

(4,267)

$

103,436

$

105,996

$

103,119








































Liabilities and
     Stockholders' Equity












































































Liabilities





































Short-term borrowings


$

366

$

414

$

1,101

$

14,026

$

13,382

$

11,710









$

14,392

$

13,796

$

12,811

Short-term
     securitization borrowings






1

1

6,283

6,595

8,013










6,283

6,596

8,014

Payables to equipment
     operations










4,132

4,649

1,826

$

(4,132)

$

(4,649)

$

(1,826)








6


Accounts payable and
     accrued expenses



11,387

12,757

10,869

3,132

3,116

3,296

(1,986)

(1,964)

(2,003)

12,533

13,909

12,162

7, 8

Deferred income taxes



343

347

405

344

356

480

(253)

(269)

(437)

434

434

448

9


Long-term borrowings



8,897

8,756

8,507

32,907

34,788

35,049










41,804

43,544

43,556

Retirement benefits and
     other liabilities



1,568

1,646

1,668

67

66

67

(2)

(2)

(1)

1,633

1,710

1,734

Liabilities held for sale


















1,830
















1,830

Total liabilities



22,561

23,921

22,551

60,891

62,952

62,271

(6,373)

(6,884)

(4,267)

77,079

79,989

80,555








































Redeemable noncontrolling
     interest

50

51

78



















50

51

78








































Stockholders' Equity





































Total Deere & Company
     stockholders' equity



26,300

25,950

22,479

7,013

7,069

7,415

(7,013)

(7,069)

(7,415)

26,300

25,950

22,479

10


Noncontrolling interests



7

6

7



















7

6

7

Financial Services' equity

(7,013)

(7,069)

(7,415)










7,013

7,069

7,415








10


Adjusted total
     stockholders' equity

19,294

18,887

15,071

7,013

7,069

7,415










26,307

25,956

22,486

Total Liabilities and

     Stockholders' Equity


$

41,905

$

42,859

$

37,700

$

67,904

$

70,021

$

69,686

$

(6,373)

$

(6,884)

$

(4,267)

$

103,436

$

105,996

$

103,119


6  Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and Financial Services.

7  Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

8  Reclassification of other receivables / payables.

9  Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

10 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended February 1, 2026 and January 26, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

























Net income

$

411

$

637

$

244

$

230






$

655

$

867

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
     (used for) operating activities:

























Provision for credit losses

1

3

35

66







36

69

Depreciation and amortization

342

319

274

265

$

(26)

$

(35)

590

549

11


Impairments and other adjustments










(32)










(32)

Share-based compensation expense













41

28

41

28

12


Distributed earnings of Financial Services

350

162







(350)

(162)





13


Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

29

(17)

(11)

225







18

208

Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Receivables related to sales

18

140







332

923

350

1,063

14, 16

Inventories

(728)

(784)







(18)

(11)

(746)

(795)

15


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,410)

(2,073)

(74)

6

(2)

222

(1,486)

(1,845)

16


Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(71)

(479)

(17)

(61)







(88)

(540)

Retirement benefits

(191)

(647)

(3)

(41)







(194)

(688)

Other

(94)

(136)

49

117

(21)

3

(66)

(16)

11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

(1,343)

(2,875)

497

775

(44)

968

(890)

(1,132)




























Cash Flows from Investing Activities

























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables
     related to sales)







8,251

8,345

(153)

(208)

8,098

8,137

14


Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

75

9

69

52







144

61

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







377

433







377

433

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables
     related to sales)







(6,044)

(6,093)

21

48

(6,023)

(6,045)

14


Purchases of marketable securities







(129)

(141)







(129)

(141)

Purchases of property and equipment

(256)

(352)













(256)

(352)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(456)

(454)

24

15

(432)

(439)

15


Decrease in trade and wholesale receivables







198

985

(198)

(985)





14


Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates







105










105




Collateral on derivatives – net



1




(12)

(191)







(11)

(191)

Other

(33)

(51)

(18)

4







(51)

(47)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(213)

(394)

2,341

2,940

(306)

(1,130)

1,822

1,416




























Cash Flows from Financing Activities

























Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original
     maturities three months or less)

(38)

176

886

(1,660)







848

(1,484)

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

613

1,222

(613)

(1,222)













Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater
     than three months)

166

2,032

614

1,136







780

3,168

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than
     three months)

(78)

(12)

(3,282)

(1,741)







(3,360)

(1,753)

Repurchases of common stock

(302)

(441)













(302)

(441)

Dividends paid

(441)

(403)

(350)

(162)

350

162

(441)

(403)

13


Other

(11)

(7)

(4)

(3)







(15)

(10)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(91)

2,567

(2,749)

(3,652)

350

162

(2,490)

(923)




























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash
     Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

78

(74)

20

(13)







98

(87)




























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
     Restricted Cash

(1,569)

(776)

109

50







(1,460)

(726)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
     Beginning of Period

6,364

5,643

2,169

1,990







8,533

7,633

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
     End of Period

$

4,795

$

4,867

$

2,278

$

2,040






$

7,073

$

6,907


11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

13 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities.

14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

SOURCE John Deere Company

Jen Hartmann, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]

Organization Profile

John Deere Company