Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1.959 Billion

News provided by

Deere & Company

Feb 17, 2023, 06:45 ET

  • Strong execution contributes to 34% net sales gain and higher earnings.
  • Market environment supported by positive fundamentals and healthy demand for farm and construction equipment.
  • Full-year net income forecast increased to $8.75 billion to $9.25 billion.

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $1.959 billion for the first quarter ended January 29, 2023, or $6.55 per share, compared with net income of $903 million, or $2.92 per share, for the quarter ended January 30, 2022.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 32 percent, to $12.652 billion, in the most recent quarter. Net sales were $11.402 billion for the quarter, compared with $8.531 billion in 2022.

"Deere's first-quarter performance is a reflection of favorable market fundamentals and healthy demand for our equipment as well as solid execution on the part of our employees, dealers, and suppliers to get products to our customers," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are, at the same time, benefiting from an improved operating environment, which is contributing to higher levels of production." 

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $8.75 billion to $9.25 billion.

"Deere is looking forward to another strong year on the basis of positive fundamentals, low machine inventories, and a continuation of solid execution," May said. "We are proud of our recent performance and remain fully committed to helping our customers do their jobs in a more profitable, productive, and sustainable way. We have confidence in our ability to execute on our leap ambitions and run our businesses with real purpose, real technology, and real impact."

Deere & Company

First Quarter

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

12,652

$

9,569

32 %

Net income

$

1,959

$

903

117 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

6.55

$

2.92

Results for the prior period were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.

Production & Precision Agriculture

First Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

5,198

$

3,356

55 %

Operating profit

$

1,208

$

296

308 %

Operating margin

23.2 %

8.8 %

Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volume / mix, partially offset by higher production costs and increased SA&G and R&D expenses. UAW contract-ratification bonus costs affected the prior period.

Small Agriculture & Turf

First Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

3,001

$

2,631

14 %

Operating profit

$

447

$

371

20 %

Operating margin

14.9 %

14.1 %

Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the negative effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit improved primarily as a result of price realization and improved shipment volumes. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange.

Construction & Forestry

First Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

3,203

$

2,544

26 %

Operating profit

$

625

$

272

130 %

Operating margin

19.5 %

10.7 %

Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to higher shipment volumes and price realization, partially offset by the negative effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit improved due to price realization and improved shipment volumes, partially offset by higher production costs. UAW contract-ratification bonus costs affected the prior period.

Financial Services

First Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net income

$

185

$

231

-20 %

Financial services net income for the quarter decreased mainly due to less-favorable financing spreads, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions, partially offset by income earned on higher average portfolio balances.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Agriculture & Turf


U.S. & Canada:


Large Ag

Up 5 to 10%

Small Ag & Turf

Down ~ 5%

Europe

Flat to Up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)

Flat to Up 5%

Asia

Down moderately




Construction & Forestry


U.S. & Canada:


Construction Equipment

Flat to Up 5%

Compact Construction Equipment

Flat to Up 5%

Global Forestry

Flat

Global Roadbuilding

Flat

Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Up ~ 20%

0 %

+14 %

Small Ag & Turf

Flat to Up 5%

0 %

+8 %

Construction & Forestry

Up 10 to 15%

0 %

+9 %







Financial Services

Net Income

$ 820

Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $820 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. The outlook decreased from the previous forecast provided on November 23, 2022 due to further compression in financing spreads.

John Deere Capital Corporation

The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.

First Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Revenue

$

821

$

643

28 %

Net income

$

147

$

190

-23 %

Ending portfolio balance

$

47,227

$

40,353

17 %

Net income for the quarter was lower than the same period in 2022 primarily due to less-favorable financing spreads, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions, partially offset by income earned on higher average portfolio balances.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
  • political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates;
  • wars and other conflicts, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and natural disasters;
  • adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and liquidity constraints;
  • growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
  • the ability to understand and meet its customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products;
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
  • changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
  • gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions;
  • the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
  • changes in climate patterns and unfavorable weather events;
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for our products;
  • changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding;
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
  • labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions;
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products;
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
  • compliance with evolving U.S. and foreign laws, including economic sanctions, data privacy, and environmental laws and regulations;
  • legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation;
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
  • events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
  • world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs (e.g., fertilizer), and availability of transport for crops; and
  • housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

DEERE & COMPANY
FIRST QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


Three Months Ended



January 29


January 30


%


2023

2022

Change

Net sales and revenues:







Production & precision ag net sales

$

5,198

$

3,356

+55

Small ag & turf net sales

3,001

2,631

+14

Construction & forestry net sales

3,203

2,544

+26

Financial services revenues

1,040

870

+20

Other revenues

210

168

+25

Total net sales and revenues

$

12,652

$

9,569

+32









Operating profit: *







Production & precision ag

$

1,208

$

296

+308

Small ag & turf

447

371

+20

Construction & forestry

625

272

+130

Financial services

238

296

-20

Total operating profit

2,518

1,235

+104

Reconciling items **

(22)

(82)

-73

Income taxes

(537)

(250)

+115

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,959

$

903

+117


*

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.

**

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
For the Three Months Ended January 29, 2023 and January 30, 2022
(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited


2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues





Net sales

$

11,402

$

8,531

Finance and interest income

994

800

Other income

256

238

Total

12,652

9,569







Costs and Expenses





Cost of sales

7,934

6,695

Research and development expenses

495

402

Selling, administrative and general expenses

952

781

Interest expense

479

229

Other operating expenses

299

311

Total

10,159

8,418







Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

2,493

1,151

Provision for income taxes

537

250







Income of Consolidated Group

1,956

901

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

1

3







Net Income

1,957

904

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

1

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,959

$

903







Per Share Data





Basic

$

6.58

$

2.94

Diluted

$

6.55

$

2.92

Dividends declared

$

1.20

$

1.05

Dividends paid

$

1.13

$

1.05







Average Shares Outstanding





Basic

297.6

307.4

Diluted

299.1

309.4

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


January 29


October 30

January 30



2023

2022

2022

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,976

$

4,774

$

4,472

Marketable securities

852

734

735

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net

7,609

6,410

4,855

Financing receivables - net

36,882

36,634

33,191

Financing receivables securitized - net

5,089

5,936

3,516

Other receivables

1,992

2,492

1,936

Equipment on operating leases - net

6,502

6,623

6,624

Inventories

10,056

8,495

7,935

Property and equipment - net

6,212

6,056

5,665

Goodwill

3,891

3,687

3,192

Other intangible assets - net

1,255

1,218

1,209

Retirement benefits

3,793

3,730

3,158

Deferred income taxes

914

824

923

Other assets

2,597

2,417

2,203

Total Assets

$

91,620

$

90,030

$

79,614










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

14,129

$

12,592

$

10,990

Short-term securitization borrowings

4,864

5,711

3,482

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,108

14,822

10,651

Deferred income taxes

519

495

556

Long-term borrowings

35,071

33,596

32,838

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

2,493

2,457

3,289

Total liabilities

70,184

69,673

61,806










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

100

92












Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

21,332

20,262

17,804

Noncontrolling interests

4

3

4

Total stockholders' equity

21,336

20,265

17,808

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

91,620

$

90,030

$

79,614


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended January 29, 2023 and January 30, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


2023

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

1,957

$

904

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:





Provision (credit) for credit losses

(130)


Provision for depreciation and amortization

494

486

Share-based compensation expense

23

18

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(56)

210

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales

(1,015)

(106)

Inventories

(1,279)

(1,297)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,577)

(1,554)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

199

(184)

Retirement benefits

(48)

(1,010)

Other

186

(20)

Net cash used for operating activities

(1,246)

(2,553)







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

7,198

6,435

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

497

479

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(6,322)

(5,603)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired




(24)

Purchases of property and equipment

(315)

(193)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(497)

(391)

Collateral on derivatives - net

345

(13)

Other

(146)

(42)

Net cash provided by investing activities

760

648







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings

697

(1,018)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

2,505

2,353

Payments of long-term borrowings

(1,925)

(1,940)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

21

11

Repurchases of common stock

(1,257)

(623)

Dividends paid

(341)

(327)

Other

(39)

(33)

Net cash used for financing activities

(339)

(1,577)







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

62

(74)







Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(763)

(3,556)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

4,941

8,125

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

4,178

$

4,569


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


(1)

In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.

















Production &
Precision Ag

Small Ag
& Turf

Construction
& Forestry

Total

UAW ratification bonus – Cost of sales

$

53

$

9

$

28

$

90


(2)

The calculation of basic net income per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding. The calculation of diluted net income per share recognizes any dilutive effect of share-based compensation.


(3)

The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 4 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

DEERE & COMPANY
(4) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended January 29, 2023 and January 30, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues
























Net sales

$

11,402

$

8,531












$

11,402

$

8,531

Finance and interest income

114

34

$

1,067

$

829

$

(187)

$

(63)

994

800

1

Other income

234

217

177

87

(155)

(66)

256

238

2, 3

Total

11,750

8,782

1,244

916

(342)

(129)

12,652

9,569


























Costs and Expenses
























Cost of sales

7,940

6,696







(6)

(1)

7,934

6,695

4

Research and development expenses

495

402













495

402

Selling, administrative and general expenses

783

657

172

126

(3)

(2)

952

781

4

Interest expense

101

90

442

158

(64)

(19)

479

229

5

Interest compensation to Financial Services

123

44







(123)

(44)





5

Other operating expenses

53

39

392

335

(146)

(63)

299

311

6, 7

Total

9,495

7,928

1,006

619

(342)

(129)

10,159

8,418


























Income before Income Taxes

2,255

854

238

297







2,493

1,151

Provision for income taxes

483

182

54

68







537

250


























Income after Income Taxes

1,772

672

184

229







1,956

901

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates




1

1

2







1

3


























Net Income

1,772

673

185

231







1,957

904

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

1













(2)

1

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,774

$

672

$

185

$

231






$

1,959

$

903




1

Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.

2

Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.

4

Elimination of intercompany service fees.

5

Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.

6

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

7

Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


Jan 29


Oct 30

Jan 30


Jan 29


Oct 30

Jan 30


Jan 29


Oct 30

Jan 30


Jan 29


Oct 30

Jan 30




2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

Assets




































Cash and cash equivalents


$

2,665

$

3,767

$

3,596

$

1,311

$

1,007

$

876









$

3,976

$

4,774

$

4,472

Marketable securities



18

61

2

834

673

733










852

734

735

Receivables from Financial Services

5,348

6,569

5,307









$

(5,348)

$

(6,569)

$

(5,307)








8

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



1,342

1,273

996

7,827

6,434

4,843

(1,560)

(1,297)

(984)

7,609

6,410

4,855

9

Financing receivables - net



51

47

56

36,831

36,587

33,135










36,882

36,634

33,191

Financing receivables securitized - net









9

5,089

5,936

3,507










5,089

5,936

3,516

Other receivables



1,583

1,670

1,818

489

832

153

(80)

(10)

(35)

1,992

2,492

1,936

9

Equipment on operating leases - net












6,502

6,623

6,624










6,502

6,623

6,624

Inventories



10,056

8,495

7,935



















10,056

8,495

7,935

Property and equipment - net



6,178

6,021

5,629

34

35

36










6,212

6,056

5,665

Goodwill



3,891

3,687

3,192



















3,891

3,687

3,192

Other intangible assets - net



1,255

1,218

1,209



















1,255

1,218

1,209

Retirement benefits



3,728

3,666

3,095

67

66

65

(2)

(2)

(2)

3,793

3,730

3,158

10

Deferred income taxes



1,015

940

1,095

53

45

50

(154)

(161)

(222)

914

824

923

11

Other assets



1,936

1,794

1,730

684

626

477

(23)

(3)

(4)

2,597

2,417

2,203

9

Total Assets


$

39,066

$

39,208

$

35,669

$

59,721

$

58,864

$

50,499

$

(7,167)

$

(8,042)

$

(6,554)

$

91,620

$

90,030

$

79,614






































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












































































Liabilities




































Short-term borrowings


$

969

$

1,040

$

1,516

$

13,160

$

11,552

$

9,474









$

14,129

$

12,592

$

10,990

Short-term securitization borrowings









8

4,864

5,711

3,474










4,864

5,711

3,482

Payables to Equipment Operations










5,348

6,569

5,307

$

(5,348)

$

(6,569)

$

(5,307)








8

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



11,819

12,962

9,704

2,952

3,170

1,970

(1,663)

(1,310)

(1,023)

13,108

14,822

10,651

9

Deferred income taxes



404

380

425

269

276

353

(154)

(161)

(222)

519

495

556

11

Long-term borrowings



8,155

7,917

8,760

26,916

25,679

24,078










35,071

33,596

32,838

Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,384

2,351

3,182

111

108

109

(2)

(2)

(2)

2,493

2,457

3,289

10

Total liabilities



23,731

24,650

23,595

53,620

53,065

44,765

(7,167)

(8,042)

(6,554)

70,184

69,673

61,806






































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

100

92






















100

92









































Stockholders' Equity




































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



21,332

20,262

17,804

6,101

5,799

5,734

(6,101)

(5,799)

(5,734)

21,332

20,262

17,804

12

Noncontrolling interests



4

3

4



















4

3

4

Financial Services equity

(6,101)

(5,799)

(5,734)










6,101

5,799

5,734








12

Adjusted total stockholders' equity

15,235

14,466

12,074

6,101

5,799

5,734










21,336

20,265

17,808

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

39,066

$

39,208

$

35,669

$

59,721

$

58,864

$

50,499

$

(7,167)

$

(8,042)

$

(6,554)

$

91,620

$

90,030

$

79,614



8

Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.

9

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

10

Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.

11

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

12

Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended January 29, 2023 and January 30, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities
























Net income

$

1,772

$

673

$

185

$

231






$

1,957

$

904

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
























Provision (credit) for credit losses

1

(2)

(131)

2







(130)



Provision for depreciation and amortization

279

257

252

266

$

(37)

$

(37)

494

486

13

Share-based compensation expense













23

18

23

18

14

Distributed earnings of Financial Services

3

42







(3)

(42)





15

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(39)

223

(17)

(13)







(56)

210

Changes in assets and liabilities:
























Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales

(23)

158







(992)

(264)

(1,015)

(106)

16, 18, 19

Inventories

(1,254)

(1,277)







(25)

(20)

(1,279)

(1,297)

17

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,458)

(1,346)

145

(66)

(264)

(142)

(1,577)

(1,554)

18

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

192

(192)

7

8







199

(184)

Retirement benefits

(49)

(1,012)

1

2







(48)

(1,010)

Other

17

(12)

163

(19)

6

11

186

(20)

13, 14, 17

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

(559)

(2,488)

605

411

(1,292)

(476)

(1,246)

(2,553)


























Cash Flows from Investing Activities
























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)







7,495

6,845

(297)

(410)

7,198

6,435

16

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







497

479







497

479

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)







(6,375)

(5,719)

53

116

(6,322)

(5,603)

16

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired




(24)
















(24)

Purchases of property and equipment

(315)

(193)













(315)

(193)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(531)

(419)

34

28

(497)

(391)

17

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(1,499)

(684)

1,499

684





16

Collateral on derivatives - net






4

345

(17)







345

(13)

Other

(9)

(22)

(137)

(36)




16

(146)

(42)

19

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(324)

(235)

(205)

449

1,289

434

760

648


























Cash Flows from Financing Activities
























Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings

(136)

123

833

(1,141)







697

(1,018)

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

1,469

150

(1,469)

(150)












Proceeds from long-term borrowings

1

18

2,504

2,335







2,505

2,353

Payments of long-term borrowings




(124)

(1,925)

(1,816)







(1,925)

(1,940)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

21

11













21

11

Repurchases of common stock

(1,257)

(623)













(1,257)

(623)

Dividends paid

(341)

(327)

(3)

(42)

3

42

(341)

(327)

15

Other

(27)

(22)

(12)

(11)







(39)

(33)

Net cash used for financing activities

(270)

(794)

(72)

(825)

3

42

(339)

(1,577)


























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

48

(75)

14

1







62

(74)


























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(1,105)

(3,592)

342

36







(763)

(3,556)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

3,781

7,200

1,160

925







4,941

8,125

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

2,676

$

3,608

$

1,502

$

961






$

4,178

$

4,569



13

Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

14

Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

15

Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.

16

Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

17

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

18

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

19

Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.

DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA. 

Equipment

Production &

Small Ag

Construction

For the Three Months Ended


Operations

Precision Ag

& Turf

& Forestry


Jan 29


Jan 30


Jan 29


Jan 30


Jan 29


Jan 30


Jan 29


Jan 30


Dollars in millions

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales

$

11,402

$

8,531

$

5,198

$

3,356

$

3,001

$

2,631

$

3,203

$

2,544

Average Identifiable Assets
























With Inventories at LIFO

$

20,929

$

18,009

$

9,074

$

7,430

$

4,744

$

4,190

$

7,111

$

6,389

With Inventories at Standard Cost

22,976

19,614

10,138

8,234

5,288

4,654

7,550

6,726

Operating Profit

$

2,280

$

939

$

1,208

$

296

$

447

$

371

$

625

$

272

Percent of Net Sales

20.0

%

11.0

%

23.2

%

8.8

%

14.9

%

14.1

%

19.5

%

10.7

%

Operating Return on Assets
























With Inventories at LIFO

10.9

%

5.2

%

13.3

%

4.0

%

9.4

%

8.9

%

8.8

%

4.3

%

With Inventories at Standard Cost

9.9

%

4.8

%

11.9

%

3.6

%

8.5

%

8.0

%

8.3

%

4.0

%

SVA Cost of Assets

$

(689)

$

(589)

$

(304)

$

(248)

$

(159)

$

(139)

$

(226)

$

(202)

SVA

1,591

350

904

48

288

232

399

70




























Financial

















For the Three Months Ended


Services



















Jan 29


Jan 30




















Dollars in millions

2023

2022


















Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

185

$

231


















Average Equity

5,948

5,644


















Return on Equity

3.1

%

4.1

%

















Operating Profit

$

238

$

296


















Cost of Equity

(192)

(180)


















SVA

46

116


















SOURCE Deere & Company

For further information: Jen Hartmann, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Deere & Company